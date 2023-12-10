2023 Grant Thornton Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day, who combined to earn the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

In the final round of the tournament, Ko and Day shot 6-under total in the four-ball (or best ball) format. That was good enough for a one-shot victory over Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners, who closed with 63 on Sunday.

Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg finished in third place, two shots back of the champions.

Ko and Day won and split the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Grant Thornton Invitational recap notes

Ko and Day did not earn Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 54-hole stroke-play championship, .

Ko and Day also did not earn any points toward their respective tours' points races. This is a challenge event, considered an unofficial win.

A total of 32 (of 32) players finished the tournament in the multi-format team event once known as the Shark Shootout.

The 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with Q-School Finals.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

