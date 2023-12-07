2023 World Champions Cup purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions World Champions Cup bonus pool purse is set for $1.35 million, with the winner's share coming in at $100,000 each for the six members of the team.

A total of 18 players qualify for the three-team World Champions Cup, with three teams (USA, International and Europe) competing in a series of 24 nine-hole matches in three different formats over three days.

Each hole in the nine-hole matches is worth a total of three points, with points distributed on each hole based on each team's score.

The team with the most points at the end of the three-day competition wins the inaugural event played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

The World Champions Cup Championship is a rare regular event on PGA Tour Champions where match play and team competition carries the day.

2023 World Champions Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout