2023 World Champions Cup format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2023 World Champions Cup format is similar to the competition's prior years, with the two-person competition starting at The Concession Golf Club in Brandenton, Fla.

The World Champions Cup field is 21 players as three teams of seven. There are three teams: the USA, the Internationals and the Europeans. Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Darren Clarke lead the respective teams and are expected to play in the competition. (Furyk withdrew from playing.)

The World Champions Cup format is a three-day event, with different matches played on each of the three days: Scotch sixsome, six-ball and singles. Each match will be played in nine-hole increments, with a player or duo from each team competing in each match.

In the Scotch sixsome, both players in each two-man team will tee off on every hole. One ball is chosen and then alternate strokes are then played to complete the hole. The team with the lowest score on each hole will receive two points. The team with the second lowest score on a hole will receive one point. The team with the highest score will receive no points. If all three teams tie, each gets one point. If two teams tie, they split the points they would have each received had they not tied (e.g., two teams tie for first and each gets 1.5 points, while two teams tie for second and get 0.5 points each).

In the six-ball, each member of a two-man team plays their own ball, with six golf balls are in play on every hole. Each team counts the lowest of their two players' scores on each hole, and the team with the lowest score on each hole will receive two points. The team with the second lowest score on a hole will receive one point. The team with the highest score will receive no points. Whenever teams finish with the same score on a hole, those teams will be awarded the same number of points.

Each of the first two days will feature one three-match session of six-ball and one three-match session of Scotch sixsome.

In the singles matches, each match has one player from each team. The player with the lowest score on each hole will receive two points. The player with the second lowest score on a hole will receive one point. The player with the highest score will receive no points. Whenever players finish with the same score on a hole, those teams will be awarded the same number of points.

On the final day, there will be a total of 12 nine-hole singles matches. In total, there will be 24 matches.

No match can be closed out early, and there are no concessions, making the medal match-play.

In the end, the team with the most total points from all the matches will win.

The players on the winning team will split the top prize from the $1.35 million purse.