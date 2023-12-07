2023 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status
2023 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status

12/07/2023

The 2023 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Robyn Choi, with the Australian winning the six-round marathon on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove -- the Crossings Course and Falls Course -- in Alabama.

Choi won the 108-hole event on 29-under total, good enough for a three-shot win over Mao Saigo and So Mi Lee.

In total, exactly 50 players earned LPGA status for 2024. Players finishing in positions 1-20 and ties earned LPGA Tour status in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. Players finishing in positions 21-45 and ties earned LPGA Tour status in Category 15. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.

The dynamic changed late in the round, when a bogey among the players on 9-under total at the time moved the cutoff to 8-under total, allowing five more players to get LPGA status.

Choi won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

LPGA Q-Series recap notes

Q-Series was changed this year from an eight-round, two-tournament affair to a single, six-round competition with a cut after 72 holes. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the entire event, with the Crossings Course hosting the final 36 holes.

This is the fifth year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously eight rounds in the first four years.

There was a cut after four rounds to the top 65 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.

2023 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 TOTAL MONEY
1 Robyn Choi -29 69 68 64 64 68 68 401 $15,000
T2 Mao Saigo -26 69 68 65 66 66 70 404 $10,250
T2 So Mi Lee -26 68 65 70 65 63 73 404 $10,250
4 Mina Harigae -21 68 66 68 70 70 67 409 $7,500
T5 Gurleen Kaur -20 70 68 67 67 70 68 410 $5,750
T5 Polly Mack -20 71 68 69 68 65 69 410 $5,750
T7 Hyo Joon Jang -19 69 66 67 71 68 70 411 $4,583
T7 Yu Jin Sung -19 68 68 69 67 69 70 411 $4,583
T7 Yuri Yoshida -19 67 69 67 65 69 74 411 $4,583
T10 Laetitia Beck -18 69 68 69 71 68 67 412 $3,875
T10 Savannah Grewal -18 66 69 71 67 71 68 412 $3,875
T12 Yiyi Liu -17 74 65 67 67 71 69 413 $3,375
T12 Xiaowen Yin -17 69 67 70 70 66 71 413 $3,375
14 Liqi Zeng -16 67 70 70 68 70 69 414 $3,000
15 Hira Naveed -15 72 67 71 70 70 65 415 $2,800
16 Lauren Hartlage -14 72 70 70 70 71 63 416 $2,600
T17 Jing Yan -13 72 66 73 70 67 69 417 $2,165
T17 Jennifer Song -13 69 65 73 69 72 69 417 $2,165
T17 Sofia Garcia -13 72 68 70 70 66 71 417 $2,165
T17 Yealimi Noh -13 70 66 70 73 67 71 417 $2,165
T17 Lucy Li -13 70 67 67 69 72 72 417 $2,165
T17 Jin Hee Im -13 68 69 66 70 72 72 417 $2,165
T23 Malia Nam -12 73 68 68 73 67 69 418 $1,638
T23 Nataliya Guseva -12 68 70 71 68 70 71 418 $1,638
T23 Jeongeun Lee5 -12 72 70 69 67 68 72 418 $1,638
T23 Aline Krauter -12 69 68 69 67 72 73 418 $1,638
T27 Kiira Riihijarvi -11 71 71 68 73 67 69 419 $1,638
T27 Kelly Tan -11 72 72 67 71 67 70 419 $1,638
T27 Alexandra Forsterling -11 68 71 67 69 74 70 419 $1,638
T27 Ana Pelaez Trivino -11 71 72 66 71 68 71 419 $1,638
T27 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -11 70 69 69 70 70 71 419 $1,638
T27 Benedetta Moresco -11 71 69 67 70 70 72 419 $1,638
T27 Kaitlin Milligan -11 72 69 67 69 69 73 419 $1,638
T27 Lauren Stephenson -11 71 72 64 70 68 74 419 $1,638
T35 Ssu-Chia Cheng -10 66 72 71 71 71 69 420 $1,638
T35 Weiwei Zhang -10 71 70 70 66 71 72 420 $1,638
T35 Mariajo Uribe -10 73 71 64 71 68 73 420 $1,638
T38 Alena Sharp -9 69 72 70 69 73 68 421 $1,638
T38 Trichat Cheenglab -9 67 69 71 73 70 71 421 $1,638
T38 Maddie Szeryk -9 68 67 71 75 68 72 421 $1,638
T38 Laura Wearn -9 73 68 68 70 70 72 421 $1,638
T38 Clariss Guce -9 68 68 70 72 71 72 421 $1,638
T38 Sophia Schubert -9 70 71 67 71 69 73 421 $1,638
T38 Cydney Clanton -9 70 72 66 67 70 76 421 $1,638
T45 Becca Huffer -8 70 72 70 69 72 69 422 $1,638
T45 Yue Ren -8 69 66 75 70 73 69 422 $1,638
T45 Gigi Stoll -8 67 75 67 71 73 69 422 $1,638
T45 Annie Park -8 71 72 69 70 70 70 422 $1,638
T45 Nicole Broch Estrup -8 75 70 68 68 70 71 422 $1,638
T45 Jung Min Hong -8 72 69 69 70 68 74 422 $1,638

