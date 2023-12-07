2023 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status

The 2023 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Robyn Choi, with the Australian winning the six-round marathon on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove -- the Crossings Course and Falls Course -- in Alabama.
Choi won the 108-hole event on 29-under total, good enough for a three-shot win over Mao Saigo and So Mi Lee.
In total, exactly 50 players earned LPGA status for 2024. Players finishing in positions 1-20 and ties earned LPGA Tour status in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. Players finishing in positions 21-45 and ties earned LPGA Tour status in Category 15. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.
The dynamic changed late in the round, when a bogey among the players on 9-under total at the time moved the cutoff to 8-under total, allowing five more players to get LPGA status.
Choi won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.
LPGA Q-Series recap notes
Q-Series was changed this year from an eight-round, two-tournament affair to a single, six-round competition with a cut after 72 holes. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the entire event, with the Crossings Course hosting the final 36 holes.
This is the fifth year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously eight rounds in the first four years.
There was a cut after four rounds to the top 65 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.
2023 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|TOTAL
|MONEY
|1
|Robyn Choi
|-29
|69
|68
|64
|64
|68
|68
|401
|$15,000
|T2
|Mao Saigo
|-26
|69
|68
|65
|66
|66
|70
|404
|$10,250
|T2
|So Mi Lee
|-26
|68
|65
|70
|65
|63
|73
|404
|$10,250
|4
|Mina Harigae
|-21
|68
|66
|68
|70
|70
|67
|409
|$7,500
|T5
|Gurleen Kaur
|-20
|70
|68
|67
|67
|70
|68
|410
|$5,750
|T5
|Polly Mack
|-20
|71
|68
|69
|68
|65
|69
|410
|$5,750
|T7
|Hyo Joon Jang
|-19
|69
|66
|67
|71
|68
|70
|411
|$4,583
|T7
|Yu Jin Sung
|-19
|68
|68
|69
|67
|69
|70
|411
|$4,583
|T7
|Yuri Yoshida
|-19
|67
|69
|67
|65
|69
|74
|411
|$4,583
|T10
|Laetitia Beck
|-18
|69
|68
|69
|71
|68
|67
|412
|$3,875
|T10
|Savannah Grewal
|-18
|66
|69
|71
|67
|71
|68
|412
|$3,875
|T12
|Yiyi Liu
|-17
|74
|65
|67
|67
|71
|69
|413
|$3,375
|T12
|Xiaowen Yin
|-17
|69
|67
|70
|70
|66
|71
|413
|$3,375
|14
|Liqi Zeng
|-16
|67
|70
|70
|68
|70
|69
|414
|$3,000
|15
|Hira Naveed
|-15
|72
|67
|71
|70
|70
|65
|415
|$2,800
|16
|Lauren Hartlage
|-14
|72
|70
|70
|70
|71
|63
|416
|$2,600
|T17
|Jing Yan
|-13
|72
|66
|73
|70
|67
|69
|417
|$2,165
|T17
|Jennifer Song
|-13
|69
|65
|73
|69
|72
|69
|417
|$2,165
|T17
|Sofia Garcia
|-13
|72
|68
|70
|70
|66
|71
|417
|$2,165
|T17
|Yealimi Noh
|-13
|70
|66
|70
|73
|67
|71
|417
|$2,165
|T17
|Lucy Li
|-13
|70
|67
|67
|69
|72
|72
|417
|$2,165
|T17
|Jin Hee Im
|-13
|68
|69
|66
|70
|72
|72
|417
|$2,165
|T23
|Malia Nam
|-12
|73
|68
|68
|73
|67
|69
|418
|$1,638
|T23
|Nataliya Guseva
|-12
|68
|70
|71
|68
|70
|71
|418
|$1,638
|T23
|Jeongeun Lee5
|-12
|72
|70
|69
|67
|68
|72
|418
|$1,638
|T23
|Aline Krauter
|-12
|69
|68
|69
|67
|72
|73
|418
|$1,638
|T27
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|-11
|71
|71
|68
|73
|67
|69
|419
|$1,638
|T27
|Kelly Tan
|-11
|72
|72
|67
|71
|67
|70
|419
|$1,638
|T27
|Alexandra Forsterling
|-11
|68
|71
|67
|69
|74
|70
|419
|$1,638
|T27
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|-11
|71
|72
|66
|71
|68
|71
|419
|$1,638
|T27
|Kaitlyn Papp Budde
|-11
|70
|69
|69
|70
|70
|71
|419
|$1,638
|T27
|Benedetta Moresco
|-11
|71
|69
|67
|70
|70
|72
|419
|$1,638
|T27
|Kaitlin Milligan
|-11
|72
|69
|67
|69
|69
|73
|419
|$1,638
|T27
|Lauren Stephenson
|-11
|71
|72
|64
|70
|68
|74
|419
|$1,638
|T35
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|-10
|66
|72
|71
|71
|71
|69
|420
|$1,638
|T35
|Weiwei Zhang
|-10
|71
|70
|70
|66
|71
|72
|420
|$1,638
|T35
|Mariajo Uribe
|-10
|73
|71
|64
|71
|68
|73
|420
|$1,638
|T38
|Alena Sharp
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|69
|73
|68
|421
|$1,638
|T38
|Trichat Cheenglab
|-9
|67
|69
|71
|73
|70
|71
|421
|$1,638
|T38
|Maddie Szeryk
|-9
|68
|67
|71
|75
|68
|72
|421
|$1,638
|T38
|Laura Wearn
|-9
|73
|68
|68
|70
|70
|72
|421
|$1,638
|T38
|Clariss Guce
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|72
|71
|72
|421
|$1,638
|T38
|Sophia Schubert
|-9
|70
|71
|67
|71
|69
|73
|421
|$1,638
|T38
|Cydney Clanton
|-9
|70
|72
|66
|67
|70
|76
|421
|$1,638
|T45
|Becca Huffer
|-8
|70
|72
|70
|69
|72
|69
|422
|$1,638
|T45
|Yue Ren
|-8
|69
|66
|75
|70
|73
|69
|422
|$1,638
|T45
|Gigi Stoll
|-8
|67
|75
|67
|71
|73
|69
|422
|$1,638
|T45
|Annie Park
|-8
|71
|72
|69
|70
|70
|70
|422
|$1,638
|T45
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-8
|75
|70
|68
|68
|70
|71
|422
|$1,638
|T45
|Jung Min Hong
|-8
|72
|69
|69
|70
|68
|74
|422
|$1,638