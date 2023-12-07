2023 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status

The 2023 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Robyn Choi, with the Australian winning the six-round marathon on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove -- the Crossings Course and Falls Course -- in Alabama.

Choi won the 108-hole event on 29-under total, good enough for a three-shot win over Mao Saigo and So Mi Lee.

In total, exactly 50 players earned LPGA status for 2024. Players finishing in positions 1-20 and ties earned LPGA Tour status in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. Players finishing in positions 21-45 and ties earned LPGA Tour status in Category 15. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.

The dynamic changed late in the round, when a bogey among the players on 9-under total at the time moved the cutoff to 8-under total, allowing five more players to get LPGA status.

Choi won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

LPGA Q-Series recap notes

Q-Series was changed this year from an eight-round, two-tournament affair to a single, six-round competition with a cut after 72 holes. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the entire event, with the Crossings Course hosting the final 36 holes.

This is the fifth year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously eight rounds in the first four years.

There was a cut after four rounds to the top 65 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.

2023 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort