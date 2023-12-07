2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

12/07/2023
A photo of Louis Oosthuizen
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship purse is €1.5 million, with the winner's share at €237,750 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship field is headed by Guido Migliozzi, Christo Lamprecht and Dan Bradbury, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is the 5th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 €237,750
2 €165,000
3 €111,300
4 €73,650
5 €61,950
6 €53,100
7 €44,250
8 €36,900
9 €32,400
10 €29,400
11 €26,550
12 €25,050
13 €23,550
14 €22,050
15 €21,300
16 €20,550
17 €19,800
18 €19,050
19 €18,300
20 €17,700
21 €17,250
22 €16,800
23 €16,350
24 €15,900
25 €15,450
26 €15,000
27 €14,550
28 €14,100
29 €13,650
30 €13,200
31 €12,750
32 €12,300
33 €11,850
34 €11,400
35 €11,100
36 €10,800
37 €10,500
38 €10,200
39 €9,900
40 €9,600
41 €9,300
42 €9,000
43 €8,700
44 €8,400
45 €8,100
46 €7,800
47 €7,500
48 €7,200
49 €6,900
50 €6,600
51 €6,300
52 €6,000
53 €5,700
54 €5,400
55 €5,100
56 €4,800
57 €4,500
58 €4,350
59 €4,200
60 €4,050
61 €3,900
62 €3,750
63 €3,600
64 €3,450
65 €3,300

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship purse?

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship purse is €1.5 million.

How much is the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship winner's share?

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship winner's share is €237,750.

What is the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field size?

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

