2023 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/03/2023
A photo of Ashleigh Buhai
The 2023 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashleigh Buhai, who earned the DP World Tour win at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

Buhai won one of the two biggest tournaments in the nation by successfully defending her title with a one-shot win over Minjee Lee, who was playing in the final group of this event while her brother, Min Woo, was in the final group in the Australian Open.

Buhai won by a shot over Lee on 9-under 280.

Jiyai Shin shot a final-round 77 to drop into a tie for third place with Jenny Shin on 4-under total. Hannah Green was part of a tie for fifth place with fellow Aussie Stephanie Kyriacou.

Buhai won the AUD AUD $293,495 winner's share of the AUD AUD $1,700,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open recap notes

Buhai earned Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points with the win, enhancing her world ranking position.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 47 of 81 starting players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season.

The 2023 WPGA Tour schedule has now concluded.

2023 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ashleigh Buhai -9 68 70 67 75 280 AUD $293,495
2 Minjee Lee -8 70 75 67 69 281 AUD $189,909
T3 Jiyai Shin -4 68 68 72 77 285 AUD $97,544
T3 Jenny Shin -4 66 73 74 72 285 AUD $97,544
T5 Hannah Green -3 72 73 71 70 286 AUD $66,813
T5 Stephanie Kyriacou -3 69 75 69 73 286 AUD $66,813
T7 Caitlin Peirce (a) -2 73 69 74 71 287 AUD $0
T7 Grace Kim -2 70 73 73 71 287 AUD $51,793
9 Gabriela Ruffels -1 72 73 71 72 288 AUD $43,161
10 Karis Davidson 1 75 71 72 72 290 AUD $38,672
T11 Eila Galitsky (a) 2 74 71 75 71 291 AUD $0
T11 Cassie Porter 2 72 72 72 75 291 AUD $34,529
13 Kirsten Rudgeley 3 74 72 72 74 292 AUD $31,767
T14 Claire Shin 4 76 70 71 76 293 AUD $27,969
T14 Momoka Kobori 4 72 72 70 79 293 AUD $27,969
T14 Jazy Roberts (a) 4 72 73 72 76 293 AUD $0
T14 Sukapan Budsabakorn 4 69 77 75 72 293 AUD $27,969
T18 Hannah Reeves (a) 5 75 70 70 79 294 AUD $0
T18 Sarah Hammett (a) 5 71 71 80 72 294 0
T18 Sarah Kemp 5 75 73 74 72 294 AUD $25,379
T21 Sarah Oh 6 74 74 74 73 295 AUD $23,825
T21 Kelsey Bennett 6 72 78 72 73 295 AUD $23,825
T21 Ella Scaysbrook (a) 6 70 76 72 77 295 AUD $0
T24 Heather Lin 7 72 79 73 72 296 AUD $21,839
T24 Munchin Keh 7 73 75 75 73 296 AUD $21,839
T26 Aunchisa Utama 8 74 74 77 72 297 AUD $20,372
T26 Sarah Jane Smith 8 76 74 74 73 297 AUD $20,372
T26 Ann Jang (a) 8 76 72 73 76 297 AUD $0
T29 Amy Taylor 9 75 75 74 74 298 AUD $19,250
T29 Santiwiwattanapong Sherman 9 73 75 74 76 298 AUD $19,250
T31 Mizuki Hashimoto (a) 10 75 76 71 77 299 AUD $0
T31 Pranavi Urs 10 75 70 78 76 299 AUD $18,473
T33 Kylie Henry 11 74 73 73 80 300 AUD $17,696
T33 Pramphun Kultida 11 73 72 74 81 300 AUD $17,696
T35 Lion Higo (a) 12 78 73 71 79 301 AUD $0
T35 Nayeon Eum 12 77 74 76 74 301 AUD $16,919
T35 Rachel Lee (a) 12 67 79 77 78 301 AUD $0
T38 Jeneath Wong (a) 13 76 72 78 76 302 AUD $0
T38 Amy Chu 13 76 75 73 78 302 AUD $16,142
T38 Cara Gorlei 13 75 73 75 79 302 AUD $16,142
T38 Holly Victoria Halim (a) 13 74 77 77 74 302 AUD $0
42 Michele Thomson 15 72 77 81 74 304 AUD $15,365
43 Ayaka Sugihara 17 74 72 80 80 306 AUD $14,847
44 Amelia Mehmet 20 72 77 80 80 309 AUD $14,329
T45 Chizuru Ueda 21 73 75 86 76 310 AUD $13,553
T45 Soo Jin Lee 21 77 74 79 80 310 AUD $13,553

