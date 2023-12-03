2023 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashleigh Buhai, who earned the DP World Tour win at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

Buhai won one of the two biggest tournaments in the nation by successfully defending her title with a one-shot win over Minjee Lee, who was playing in the final group of this event while her brother, Min Woo, was in the final group in the Australian Open.

Buhai won by a shot over Lee on 9-under 280.

Jiyai Shin shot a final-round 77 to drop into a tie for third place with Jenny Shin on 4-under total. Hannah Green was part of a tie for fifth place with fellow Aussie Stephanie Kyriacou.

Buhai won the AUD AUD $293,495 winner's share of the AUD AUD $1,700,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open recap notes

Buhai earned Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points with the win, enhancing her world ranking position.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 47 of 81 starting players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season.

The 2023 WPGA Tour schedule has now concluded.

2023 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details