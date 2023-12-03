2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/03/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Joaquin Niemann
The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned the DP World Tour win at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

Niemann won one of the two biggest tournaments in the nation with a playoff win over Rikuya Hoshino, after both players finished the 72-hole tournament tied on 14-under 271.

Min Woo Lee was the 54-hole leader and looking for a second win in a row but fell two shots short of a playoff with a final-round 72 to finish on 12-under total.

Laurie Canter, Grant Forrest and Adam Scott all tied for fourth place on 11-under total.

Niemann won the AUD $270,000 winner's share of the AUD $1,700,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Australian Open recap notes

Niemann earned 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 67 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season.

Niemann would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues week with the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Joaquin Niemann -14 66 69 70 66 271 €187,030.51
2 Rikuya Hoshino -14 68 68 65 70 271 €121,019.74
3 Min Woo Lee -12 67 64 70 72 273 €69,311.31
T4 Laurie Canter -11 70 67 69 68 274 €46,720.96
T4 Grant Forrest -11 65 71 70 68 274 €46,720.96
T4 Adam Scott -11 71 68 67 68 274 €46,720.96
7 Lucas Herbert -10 68 69 66 72 275 €33,005.38
T8 Sam Brazel -9 70 65 70 71 276 €20,504.60
T8 Alex Fitzpatrick -9 68 68 66 74 276 €20,504.60
T8 Ryo Hisatsune -9 69 67 71 69 276 €20,504.60
T8 Yuto Katsuragawa -9 67 70 70 69 276 €20,504.60
T8 Alexander Levy -9 66 71 72 67 276 €20,504.60
T8 Adrian Meronk -9 73 68 69 66 276 €20,504.60
T8 Jason Scrivener -9 72 64 69 71 276 €20,504.60
T8 Julian Suri -9 71 69 70 66 276 €20,504.60
16 Patrick Rodgers -8 64 70 68 75 277 €15,512.53
T17 Philipp Katich -7 68 71 71 68 278 €13,972.28
T17 Cam Smith -7 71 68 69 70 278 €13,972.28
T17 Connor Syme -7 64 70 72 72 278 €13,972.28
T17 Jhonattan Vegas -7 66 69 72 71 278 €13,972.28
T21 Angel Ayora -6 69 72 73 65 279 €12,101.97
T21 Aaron Baddeley -6 67 72 70 70 279 €12,101.97
T21 Jeffrey Guan -6 70 66 70 73 279 €12,101.97
T21 Richard Mansell -6 71 68 68 72 279 €12,101.97
T21 Jake Mcleod -6 71 69 72 67 279 €12,101.97
T21 Jasper Stubbs (a) -6 69 70 71 69 279 €0
T27 Adam Bland -5 69 72 65 74 280 €10,286.68
T27 Michael Block -5 71 70 69 70 280 €10,286.68
T27 Nicolo Galletti -5 66 73 75 66 280 €10,286.68
T27 Marc Leishman -5 71 67 69 73 280 €10,286.68
T27 Kade Mcbride -5 72 68 67 73 280 €10,286.68
T27 Elvis Smylie -5 68 71 70 71 280 €10,286.68
T33 Darcy Brereton -4 68 72 71 70 281 €7,933.52
T33 John Catlin -4 67 73 71 70 281 €7,933.52
T33 Hayden Hopewell -4 65 72 73 71 281 €7,933.52
T33 David Horsey -4 66 70 73 72 281 €7,933.52
T33 Matt Jones -4 69 68 68 76 281 €7,933.52
T33 Joel Moscatel -4 71 69 68 73 281 €7,933.52
T33 Conor Purcell -4 68 71 69 73 281 €7,933.52
T33 Matias Sanchez -4 71 67 71 72 281 €7,933.52
T33 Lars Van Meijel -4 70 66 75 70 281 €7,933.52
T42 Jak Carter -3 69 70 71 72 282 €6,161.01
T42 Cam Davis -3 63 74 70 75 282 €6,161.01
T42 Oliver Farr -3 73 66 75 68 282 €6,161.01
T42 Frank Kennedy -3 70 71 69 72 282 €6,161.01
T42 Søren Kjeldsen -3 70 71 70 71 282 €6,161.01
T42 Mark Power -3 67 73 69 73 282 €6,161.01
T48 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -2 69 69 75 70 283 €5,170.84
T48 Samuel Jones -2 69 67 69 78 283 €5,170.84
T48 Connor Mckinney -2 70 70 71 72 283 €5,170.84
T51 Steven Brown -1 72 69 75 68 284 €4,117.81
T51 Andrew Dodt -1 72 68 73 71 284 €4,117.81
T51 Calum Hill -1 70 70 68 76 284 €4,117.81
T51 Tom Mckibbin -1 72 69 69 74 284 €4,117.81
T51 Kyle Michel -1 70 68 74 72 284 €4,117.81
T51 Travis Smyth -1 71 70 67 76 284 €4,117.81
T51 Shae Wools Cobb -1 68 72 75 69 284 €4,117.81
T58 Kit Bittle E 68 71 70 76 285 €3,465.57
T58 Lawry Flynn E 67 74 70 74 285 €3,465.57
60 Sean Crocker 1 66 74 65 81 286 €3,300.54
T61 Rhein Gibson 3 72 69 77 70 288 €3,135.51
T61 Simon Hawkes 3 72 69 74 73 288 €3,135.51
T63 Pierre Pineau 5 69 72 69 80 290 €2,915.48
T63 Scott Strange 5 68 73 71 78 290 €2,915.48
65 Jediah Morgan 6 72 68 74 77 291 €2,750.45
66 Thomas Power Horan 7 71 70 71 80 292 €2,640.43
67 Rafa Cabrera Bello 8 74 66 78 75 293 €2,530.41

