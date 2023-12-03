2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned the DP World Tour win at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

Niemann won one of the two biggest tournaments in the nation with a playoff win over Rikuya Hoshino, after both players finished the 72-hole tournament tied on 14-under 271.

Min Woo Lee was the 54-hole leader and looking for a second win in a row but fell two shots short of a playoff with a final-round 72 to finish on 12-under total.

Laurie Canter, Grant Forrest and Adam Scott all tied for fourth place on 11-under total.

Niemann won the AUD $270,000 winner's share of the AUD $1,700,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Australian Open recap notes

Niemann earned 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 67 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season.

Niemann would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues week with the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

