2023 Hero World Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour Suggested Links

2023 Hero World Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/03/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his third PGA Tour title of the year with a win at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Scheffler, who was the runner-up in this tournament to Viktor Hovland in each of the last two years, pulled away from the 20-player field to win on 20-under 268.

That was good enough for a three-shot win over Sepp Straka, who beat Justin Thomas by a shot for the runner-up position.

Tiger Woods shot even par for the week and finished 18th in his tournament.

Scheffler won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

Hero World Challenge recap notes

Scheffler earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Scheffler earned no FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points not offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 20 (of 20) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Grant Thornton Invitational.

2023 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -20 69 66 65 68 268 $1,000,000
2 Sepp Straka -17 72 67 68 64 271 $450,000
3 Justin Thomas -16 70 67 68 67 272 $300,000
T4 Tony Finau -15 67 71 68 67 273 $212,500
T4 Matt Fitzpatrick -15 70 68 65 70 273 $212,500
6 Jordan Spieth -14 68 67 71 68 274 $190,000
7 Collin Morikawa -12 69 69 70 68 276 $185,000
T8 Justin Rose -11 72 71 68 66 277 $177,500
T8 Brian Harman -11 67 69 71 70 277 $177,500
10 Viktor Hovland -9 73 73 70 63 279 $170,000
11 Jason Day -8 71 69 66 74 280 $165,000
12 Lucas Glover -7 71 71 69 70 281 $160,000
T13 Keegan Bradley -6 72 74 68 68 282 $152,500
T13 Max Homa -6 69 73 71 69 282 $152,500
15 Cameron Young -5 69 71 69 74 283 $140,000
16 Sam Burns -4 71 76 68 69 284 $135,000
17 Rickie Fowler -2 74 70 73 69 286 $135,000
18 Tiger Woods E 75 70 71 72 288 $130,000
19 Wyndham Clark 2 76 73 71 70 290 $125,000
20 Will Zalatoris 11 81 68 79 71 299 $120,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.