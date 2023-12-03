2023 Hero World Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his third PGA Tour title of the year with a win at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
Scheffler, who was the runner-up in this tournament to Viktor Hovland in each of the last two years, pulled away from the 20-player field to win on 20-under 268.
That was good enough for a three-shot win over Sepp Straka, who beat Justin Thomas by a shot for the runner-up position.
Tiger Woods shot even par for the week and finished 18th in his tournament.
Scheffler won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.
Hero World Challenge recap notes
Scheffler earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Scheffler earned no FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points not offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 20 (of 20) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Grant Thornton Invitational.
2023 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-20
|69
|66
|65
|68
|268
|$1,000,000
|2
|Sepp Straka
|-17
|72
|67
|68
|64
|271
|$450,000
|3
|Justin Thomas
|-16
|70
|67
|68
|67
|272
|$300,000
|T4
|Tony Finau
|-15
|67
|71
|68
|67
|273
|$212,500
|T4
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-15
|70
|68
|65
|70
|273
|$212,500
|6
|Jordan Spieth
|-14
|68
|67
|71
|68
|274
|$190,000
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|-12
|69
|69
|70
|68
|276
|$185,000
|T8
|Justin Rose
|-11
|72
|71
|68
|66
|277
|$177,500
|
|T8
|Brian Harman
|-11
|67
|69
|71
|70
|277
|$177,500
|10
|Viktor Hovland
|-9
|73
|73
|70
|63
|279
|$170,000
|11
|Jason Day
|-8
|71
|69
|66
|74
|280
|$165,000
|12
|Lucas Glover
|-7
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|$160,000
|T13
|Keegan Bradley
|-6
|72
|74
|68
|68
|282
|$152,500
|T13
|Max Homa
|-6
|69
|73
|71
|69
|282
|$152,500
|15
|Cameron Young
|-5
|69
|71
|69
|74
|283
|$140,000
|16
|Sam Burns
|-4
|71
|76
|68
|69
|284
|$135,000
|17
|Rickie Fowler
|-2
|74
|70
|73
|69
|286
|$135,000
|
|18
|Tiger Woods
|E
|75
|70
|71
|72
|288
|$130,000
|19
|Wyndham Clark
|2
|76
|73
|71
|70
|290
|$125,000
|20
|Will Zalatoris
|11
|81
|68
|79
|71
|299
|$120,000