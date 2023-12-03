2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The Grant Thornton Invitational field is headlined by Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson.

This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour or LPGA Tour records, and there are no season-long points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout and QBE Shootout.

A total of 22 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking or Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are in the field.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational teams

TEAM Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Åberg Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ Celine Boutier and Harris English Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen Lydia Ko and Jason Day Nelly Korda and Tony Finau Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover Mel Reid and Russell Henley Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy Charley Hull and Justin Rose Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala

Top 50 players in 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field

RANK PLAYER 1* Lilia Vu 2* Ruoning Yin 3* Celine Boutier 4* Nelly Korda 8* Charley Hull 11* Lydia Ko 12* Brooke Henderson 13* Allisen Corpuz 14* Megan Khang 21 Jason Day 22 Tony Finau 23 Rickie Fowler 24* Leona Maguire 25 Russell Henley 25* Rose Zhang 30 Sahith Theegala 31 Lucas Glover 31* Lexi Thompson 32 Ludvig Åberg 35 Denny McCarthy 39 Justin Rose 40 Harris English

* Denotes Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking position