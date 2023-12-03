2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.
The Grant Thornton Invitational field is headlined by Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson.
This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour or LPGA Tour records, and there are no season-long points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $4 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout and QBE Shootout.
A total of 22 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking or Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are in the field.
2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Celine Boutier
|Cameron Champ
|Corey Conners
|Allisen Corpuz
|Joel Dahmen
|Jason Day
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Rickie Fowler
|Lucas Glover
|Brooke Henderson
|Russell Henley
|Tom Hoge
|Billy Horschel
|Charley Hull
|Megan Khang
|Cheyenne Knight
|Lydia Ko
|Nelly Korda
|Andrea Lee
|Leona Maguire
|Denny McCarthy
|Mel Reid
|Justin Rose
|Madelene Sagstrom
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Lexi Thompson
|Lilia Vu
|Ruoning Yin
|Rose Zhang
2023 Grant Thornton Invitational teams
|TEAM
|Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Åberg
|Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ
|Celine Boutier and Harris English
|Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
|Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen
|Lydia Ko and Jason Day
|Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
|Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
|Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover
|Mel Reid and Russell Henley
|Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge
|Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
|Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy
|Charley Hull and Justin Rose
|Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor
|Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala
Top 50 players in 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1*
|Lilia Vu
|2*
|Ruoning Yin
|3*
|Celine Boutier
|4*
|Nelly Korda
|8*
|Charley Hull
|11*
|Lydia Ko
|12*
|Brooke Henderson
|13*
|Allisen Corpuz
|14*
|Megan Khang
|21
|Jason Day
|22
|Tony Finau
|23
|Rickie Fowler
|24*
|Leona Maguire
|25
|Russell Henley
|25*
|Rose Zhang
|30
|Sahith Theegala
|31
|Lucas Glover
|31*
|Lexi Thompson
|32
|Ludvig Åberg
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|39
|Justin Rose
|40
|Harris English
* Denotes Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking position