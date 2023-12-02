2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

12/02/2023
A photo of golfer Min Woo Lee
The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open prize money payout is from the AUD $1.7 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Syndey, Australia, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the ISPS Handa Australian Open prize pool is at AUD $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home AUD $179,500. The ISPS Handa Australian Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 16.67 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is actually 66th place this week.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headed by Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open from the correct 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 335 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 AUD $270,000
2 AUD $179,500
3 AUD $101,099
4 AUD $80,750
5 AUD $68,476
6 AUD $56,525
7 AUD $48,450
8 AUD $40,375
9 AUD $36,176
10 AUD $32,300
11 AUD $29,716
12 AUD $27,778
13 AUD $26,002
14 AUD $24,710
15 AUD $23,741
16 AUD $22,772
17 AUD $21,803
18 AUD $20,834
19 AUD $20,026
20 AUD $19,380
21 AUD $18,734
22 AUD $18,250
23 AUD $17,765
24 AUD $17,281
25 AUD $16,796
26 AUD $16,312
27 AUD $15,827
28 AUD $15,343
29 AUD $14,858
30 AUD $14,374
31 AUD $13,889
32 AUD $13,405
33 AUD $12,920
34 AUD $12,436
35 AUD $12,113
36 AUD $11,790
37 AUD $11,467
38 AUD $11,144
39 AUD $10,821
40 AUD $10,498
41 AUD $10,175
42 AUD $9,852
43 AUD $9,529
44 AUD $9,206
45 AUD $8,883
46 AUD $8,560
47 AUD $8,237
48 AUD $7,914
49 AUD $7,591
50 AUD $7,268
51 AUD $6,945
52 AUD $6,622
53 AUD $6,299
54 AUD $5,976
55 AUD $5,653
56 AUD $5,330
57 AUD $5,007
58 AUD $4,845
59 AUD $4,684
60 AUD $4,522
61 AUD $4,361
62 AUD $4,199
63 AUD $4,038
64 AUD $3,876
65 AUD $3,715
66 AUD $3,553

