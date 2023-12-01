2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

12/01/2023
The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse is set for AUD $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD $270,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headed by Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Adrian Meronk and Adam Scott, as well as more of the world's best players.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open is the 3rd event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Syndey, Australia.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 AUD $270,000
2 AUD $179,500
3 AUD $101,099
4 AUD $80,750
5 AUD $68,476
6 AUD $56,525
7 AUD $48,450
8 AUD $40,375
9 AUD $36,176
10 AUD $32,300
11 AUD $29,716
12 AUD $27,778
13 AUD $26,002
14 AUD $24,710
15 AUD $23,741
16 AUD $22,772
17 AUD $21,803
18 AUD $20,834
19 AUD $20,026
20 AUD $19,380
21 AUD $18,734
22 AUD $18,250
23 AUD $17,765
24 AUD $17,281
25 AUD $16,796
26 AUD $16,312
27 AUD $15,827
28 AUD $15,343
29 AUD $14,858
30 AUD $14,374
31 AUD $13,889
32 AUD $13,405
33 AUD $12,920
34 AUD $12,436
35 AUD $12,113
36 AUD $11,790
37 AUD $11,467
38 AUD $11,144
39 AUD $10,821
40 AUD $10,498
41 AUD $10,175
42 AUD $9,852
43 AUD $9,529
44 AUD $9,206
45 AUD $8,883
46 AUD $8,560
47 AUD $8,237
48 AUD $7,914
49 AUD $7,591
50 AUD $7,268
51 AUD $6,945
52 AUD $6,622
53 AUD $6,299
54 AUD $5,976
55 AUD $5,653
56 AUD $5,330
57 AUD $5,007
58 AUD $4,845
59 AUD $4,684
60 AUD $4,522
61 AUD $4,361
62 AUD $4,199
63 AUD $4,038
64 AUD $3,876
65 AUD $3,715
66 AUD $3,553
67 AUD $3,392
68 AUD $3,230
69 AUD $3,069
70 AUD $2,950

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse?

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse is AUD $1.7 million.

How much is the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open winner's share?

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open winner's share is AUD $270,000.

What is the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field size?

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open.

