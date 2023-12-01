The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse is set for AUD $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD $270,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headed by Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Adrian Meronk and Adam Scott, as well as more of the world's best players.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open is the 3rd event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Syndey, Australia.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 AUD $270,000 2 AUD $179,500 3 AUD $101,099 4 AUD $80,750 5 AUD $68,476 6 AUD $56,525 7 AUD $48,450 8 AUD $40,375 9 AUD $36,176 10 AUD $32,300 11 AUD $29,716 12 AUD $27,778 13 AUD $26,002 14 AUD $24,710 15 AUD $23,741 16 AUD $22,772 17 AUD $21,803 18 AUD $20,834 19 AUD $20,026 20 AUD $19,380 21 AUD $18,734 22 AUD $18,250 23 AUD $17,765 24 AUD $17,281 25 AUD $16,796 26 AUD $16,312 27 AUD $15,827 28 AUD $15,343 29 AUD $14,858 30 AUD $14,374 31 AUD $13,889 32 AUD $13,405 33 AUD $12,920 34 AUD $12,436 35 AUD $12,113 36 AUD $11,790 37 AUD $11,467 38 AUD $11,144 39 AUD $10,821 40 AUD $10,498 41 AUD $10,175 42 AUD $9,852 43 AUD $9,529 44 AUD $9,206 45 AUD $8,883 46 AUD $8,560 47 AUD $8,237 48 AUD $7,914 49 AUD $7,591 50 AUD $7,268 51 AUD $6,945 52 AUD $6,622 53 AUD $6,299 54 AUD $5,976 55 AUD $5,653 56 AUD $5,330 57 AUD $5,007 58 AUD $4,845 59 AUD $4,684 60 AUD $4,522 61 AUD $4,361 62 AUD $4,199 63 AUD $4,038 64 AUD $3,876 65 AUD $3,715 66 AUD $3,553 67 AUD $3,392 68 AUD $3,230 69 AUD $3,069 70 AUD $2,950

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

