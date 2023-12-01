The 2023 Investec South African Open Championship purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $237,750 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Investec South African Open Championship field is headed by Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Investec South African Open Championship is the 3rd event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 12.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2023 Investec South African Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $237,750 2 $165,000 3 $111,300 4 $73,650 5 $61,950 6 $53,100 7 $44,250 8 $36,900 9 $32,400 10 $29,400 11 $26,550 12 $25,050 13 $23,550 14 $22,050 15 $21,300 16 $20,550 17 $19,800 18 $19,050 19 $18,300 20 $17,700 21 $17,250 22 $16,800 23 $16,350 24 $15,900 25 $15,450 26 $15,000 27 $14,550 28 $14,100 29 $13,650 30 $13,200 31 $12,750 32 $12,300 33 $11,850 34 $11,400 35 $11,100 36 $10,800 37 $10,500 38 $10,200 39 $9,900 40 $9,600 41 $9,300 42 $9,000 43 $8,700 44 $8,400 45 $8,100 46 $7,800 47 $7,500 48 $7,200 49 $6,900 50 $6,600 51 $6,300 52 $6,000 53 $5,700 54 $5,400 55 $5,100 56 $4,800 57 $4,500 58 $4,350 59 $4,200 60 $4,050 61 $3,900 62 $3,750 63 $3,600 64 $3,450 65 $3,300

2023 Investec South African Open Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

What is the 2023 Investec South African Open Championship field size? The 2023 Investec South African Open Championship field features 156 players.