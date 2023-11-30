2023 LPGA Tour Q-Series format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 LPGA Tour Q-Series format remains unchanged this year, with the finals of the LPGA Tour qualifying school played at two venues on Magnolia Grove Golf Course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama.

The 2023 LPGA Tour Q-Series field is made up of players who advanced to the final stage of LPGA Q-School, including Epson Tour players, LPGA Tour players and qualifiers.

The LPGA Tour Q-Series determines the fate of 45 LPGA Tour cards for 2023.

LPGA Tour Q-Series format

The LPGA Tour Q-Series format is a 108-hole event, with the combined total determining which players get cards.

All players complete four rounds. There is no 36-hole cut. However, after 72 holes, the top 65 players and ties in the standings move on to the final two rounds. Those players who don't make the cut after the first 72-hole event cannot get an LPGA Tour card.

In the opening four rounds, the field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

For the fifth and sixth, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

At the end of 108 holes, the top 45 players and ties in terms of aggregate, 108-hole score earn LPGA Tour status for next year. Players who finish in the top 20 and ties will earn the Category 14 status, while those who are 21-45 and ties will fall into Category 15.

The players who do not finish in the top 45 and ties will earn Epson Tour status for their new season. The Q-Series also has an unofficial money purse of $150,000, paid out based on the results of the two combined tournaments.

LPGA Tour Q-Series playoff format

There is no playoff to settle ties that would spill over 45 players. So long as the players tied are within the top 45 and ties, they will earn some LPGA Tour status for next season.

LPGA Q-School and Q-Series entry fee

Playing in Q-School can be costly, particularly for players seeking to get through Stages 1 and 2, then the Q-Series.

The Stage I entry fee is $2,500, while the Stage II is qualifier is $4,000 for golfers exempt from Stage 1, or $3,000 for those who advanced out of Stage 1. The Q-Series is free for players who already paid a total of $5,500 to advance from Stage 1, and it costs $1,500 for players who began and advanced from Stage 2 (total cost is $4,500). For players who are exempt into Q-Series, there are two entry fees. For LPGA and Epson Tour players, the Q-Series entry fee is $3,000, but it jumps to $5,500 for non-LPGA members and collegiate golfers seeking LPGA status.

Previous LPGA Q-School formats

Previously, the final stage of LPGA Q-School played out over five rounds at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla. That initial field was larger with the field split each day over two courses. After each player had two rounds on each course, a cut was made for the final round to the top 70 and ties. The top 20 finishers through 90 holes earned status in Category 12, with the next 25 players and ties earning status in Category 17 with access to fewer tournaments.

From 1973-82, the LPGA held two separate Q-Schools. In 1983, there were three. The Q-School then shifted to become a three-stage affair, with feeder qualifying Stages 1 and 2 based on previously held status on the LPGA or Epson Tours.

In the initial years of Q-Series, the event was 8 rounds played across back-to-back 72-hole tournaments, with a cut coming after the first tournament.