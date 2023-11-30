2023 LIV Golf Promotions field: Players, rankings

The 2023 LIV Golf Promotions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The LIV Golf Promotions field is headlined by the likes of Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell, Victor Dubuisson, Kyle Stanley, Alvaro Quiros and more.

This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the Q-School for the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule. We do not have additional qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday, with 72 holes of golf.

The LIV Golf Promotions format is a tournament is being played in stages, with four total rounds. All players entering in Round 1 will compete in an 18-hole opening round, with the top 20 players and ties advancing to Round 2, where more players enter the competition.

The combined field of the top 20 and ties from Round 1 and those players exempt into Round 2 will then play a second 18-hole day, with its own scoring for that round. After that 18-hole round, the field will be cut down to the top 20 (presumably, with playoffs as needed) from that second round for the third and final day, which features 36 holes of golf. The top three finishers from all those final 36 holes will earn LIV Golf League spots in 2024.

There is no alternate list for this event, with the entry deadline dictating the entire field..

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 LIV Golf Promotions field

PLAYER ROUND START Jaco Ahlers 1 Bobby Bai 1 Lachlan Barker 1 Zach Bauchou 1 Austin Bautista 1 Lucas Bjerregaard 1 Miguel Carballo 1 Luis Carrera 1 Lee Chieh-po 1 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 1 Andrew Dodt 1 Victor Dubuisson 1 Jaewoong Eom 1 Gonazlo Ferndandez-Castano 1 Ryan Griffin (a) 1 Jeongwoo Ham 1 Seungsu Han 1 Scott Hend 1 Berry Henson 1 Jazz Janewattananond 1 Brendan Jones 1 Chanmin Jun 1 Sadom Kaewkanjana 1 Kyungnam Kang 1 Max Kennedy (a) 1 Taichi Kho 1 Phachara Khongwatmai 1 Bio Kim 1 Ronan Kleu 1 Karandeep Kochhar 1 Guntaek Koh 1 Jinichiro Kozuma 1 Richard T. Lee 1 Taehee Lee 1 Steve Lewton 1 Luis Masaveu (a) 1 Kyoungjun Moon 1 Kerry Mountcastle 1 Zach Murray 1 Jeff Overton 1 Turk Pettit 1 Settee Prakongvech 1 Tapio Pulkkanen 1 Alvaro Quiros 1 Ryan Ruffels 1 Poon Saksansin 1 Micah Lauren Shin 1 Travis Smyth 1 Joel Stalter 1 Kyle Stanley 1 Chris Stroud 1 Sarit Suwannarut 1 Miguel Tabuena 1 Nitithorn Thippong 1 Braden Thornberry 1 Martin Trainer 1 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 1 Kevin Yuan 1 Gaganjeet Bhullar 2 Ben Campbell 2 Laurie Canter 2 Kevin Chappell 2 Gunn Charoenkul 2 Jason Dufner 2 Sihwan Kim 2 Chase Koepka 2 Jed Morgan 2 Wade Ormsby 2 James Piot 2 Kalle Samooja 2 Kieran Vincent 2 Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (a) 2

Top 50 players in 2023 LIV Golf Promotions field

There are no top-50 players in the field.