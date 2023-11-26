2023 Hero World Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hero World Challenge field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, from Nov. 30 - Dec. 3, 2023.

The Hero World Challenge field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 20-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking an official Challenge event on the schedule. However, there are no FedEx Cup points available.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with Tiger Woods returning to competition along with Will Zalatoris.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Hero World Challenge alternate list has been published.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Hero World Challenge field

Top 50 players in 2023 Hero World Challenge field