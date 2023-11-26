2023 Hero World Challenge field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 Hero World Challenge field: Players, rankings

11/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Tiger Woods
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Hero World Challenge field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, from Nov. 30 - Dec. 3, 2023.

The Hero World Challenge field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 20-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking an official Challenge event on the schedule. However, there are no FedEx Cup points available.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with Tiger Woods returning to competition along with Will Zalatoris.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Hero World Challenge alternate list has been published.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Hero World Challenge field

PLAYER
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Wyndham Clark
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Collin Morikawa
Justin Rose
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2023 Hero World Challenge field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
4 Viktor Hovland
7 Max Homa
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
9 Brian Harman
10 Wyndham Clark
14 Collin Morikawa
15 Jordan Spieth
16 Keegan Bradley
19 Cameron Young
20 Sam Burns
21 Jason Day
22 Tony Finau
23 Rickie Fowler
24 Sepp Straka
26 Justin Thomas
31 Lucas Glover
33 Will Zalatoris
39 Justin Rose

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.