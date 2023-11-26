2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Min Woo Lee
The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee who earned the DP World Tour win at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

Lee won one of the two biggest tournaments in his home nation with a three-shot win on 20-under 264 over Rikuya Hoshino, while Marc Leishman finished in third place.

Curtis Luck shined on native soil, finishing in solo fourth place, a shot behind Leishman.

Lee won the AUD $333,330 winner's share of the AUD $2,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Lee earned 13.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 80 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

Lee earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule starts continues week with the Investec South African Open in South Africa and ISPS Handa Australian Open in Australia.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Min Woo Lee -20 64 66 66 68 264 €204,636.48
2 Rikuya Hoshino -17 67 68 64 68 267 €132,411.84
3 Marc Leishman -16 68 69 67 64 268 €75,835.87
4 Curtis Luck -15 67 67 66 69 269 €60,187.20
5 Joaquin Niemann -13 68 69 67 67 271 €51,038.75
6 Adam Scott -12 66 65 71 70 272 €42,131.04
T7 Rafa Cabrera Bello -11 68 68 70 67 273 €26,682.99
T7 Cam Davis -11 68 68 68 69 273 €26,682.99
T7 Lucas Herbert -11 66 68 69 70 273 €26,682.99
T7 Frank Kennedy -11 71 66 69 67 273 €26,682.99
T7 Joel Moscatel -11 63 71 70 69 273 €26,682.99
T7 Todd Sinnott -11 69 69 70 65 273 €26,682.99
T13 Ryo Hisatsune -10 66 73 66 69 274 €18,898.78
T13 Connor Syme -10 66 73 64 71 274 €18,898.78
T15 Maverick Antcliff -9 70 68 69 68 275 €16,972.79
T15 Michael Hendry -9 69 73 64 69 275 €16,972.79
T15 Calum Hill -9 74 67 68 66 275 €16,972.79
T18 Alex Fitzpatrick -8 71 67 70 68 276 €14,715.77
T18 Jeffrey Guan -8 70 70 67 69 276 €14,715.77
T18 David Micheluzzi -8 68 68 72 68 276 €14,715.77
T18 Lukas Nemecz -8 68 72 70 66 276 €14,715.77
T22 Sam Brazel -7 66 72 67 72 277 €12,518.94
T22 Matthew Griffin -7 73 68 67 69 277 €12,518.94
T22 Cameron John -7 70 65 72 70 277 €12,518.94
T22 Andrew Kelly -7 68 68 70 71 277 €12,518.94
T22 John Lyras -7 65 67 74 71 277 €12,518.94
T22 Richard Mansell -7 69 69 69 70 277 €12,518.94
T22 Jack Thompson -7 69 70 70 68 277 €12,518.94
T29 Pietro Bovari -6 72 68 70 68 278 €10,532.76
T29 John Catlin -6 70 71 69 68 278 €10,532.76
T29 Connor Mckinney -6 66 71 68 73 278 €10,532.76
T29 Nick Voke -6 69 72 68 69 278 €10,532.76
T33 Lachlan Barker -5 71 71 68 69 279 €8,649.76
T33 Grant Forrest -5 71 68 68 72 279 €8,649.76
T33 Hayden Hopewell -5 69 69 72 69 279 €8,649.76
T33 Robert Macintyre -5 69 71 71 68 279 €8,649.76
T33 Haraldur Magnus -5 70 72 70 67 279 €8,649.76
T33 Brett Rumford -5 69 71 70 69 279 €8,649.76
T33 Scott Strange -5 67 74 69 69 279 €8,649.76
T40 Andrew Dodt -4 72 68 67 73 280 €6,861.34
T40 Lawry Flynn -4 70 67 69 74 280 €6,861.34
T40 Josh Geary -4 68 70 69 73 280 €6,861.34
T40 Adrian Meronk -4 68 73 71 68 280 €6,861.34
T40 Jack Murdoch -4 70 71 69 70 280 €6,861.34
T40 Elvis Smylie -4 68 71 70 71 280 €6,861.34
T40 Justin Warren -4 68 72 69 71 280 €6,861.34
T47 Ben Eccles -3 68 69 71 73 281 €5,537.22
T47 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -3 72 70 66 73 281 €5,537.22
T47 Dillon Hart -3 72 68 72 69 281 €5,537.22
T47 Kazuki Higa -3 68 71 69 73 281 €5,537.22
T51 Derek Ackerman -2 72 70 70 70 282 €4,694.60
T51 Haydn Barron -2 73 69 69 71 282 €4,694.60
T51 Jordan Zunic -2 70 72 70 70 282 €4,694.60
T54 Andrew Campbell -1 70 71 67 75 283 €3,851.98
T54 Laurie Canter -1 70 72 69 72 283 €3,851.98
T54 Anthony Choat -1 69 73 71 70 283 €3,851.98
T54 Brett Coletta -1 69 70 71 73 283 €3,851.98
T54 Samuel Eaves -1 67 74 72 70 283 €3,851.98
T54 Andrew Martin -1 70 71 68 74 283 €3,851.98
T54 Kyle Michel -1 71 70 71 71 283 €3,851.98
T61 Josh Armstrong E 70 70 72 72 284 €3,069.55
T61 Daniel Hillier E 70 68 73 73 284 €3,069.55
T61 Conor Purcell E 71 67 70 76 284 €3,069.55
T61 Jason Scrivener E 69 70 72 73 284 €3,069.55
T61 Julian Suri E 70 70 73 71 284 €3,069.55
T61 Aaron Wilkin E 72 70 69 73 284 €3,069.55
T67 Adam Bland 1 69 73 73 70 285 €2,527.86
T67 Daniel Gale 1 72 68 72 73 285 €2,527.86
T67 Tom Mckibbin 1 71 71 68 75 285 €2,527.86
T70 Austin Bautista 2 67 69 72 78 286 €1,898.31
T70 David Horsey 2 67 75 71 73 286 €1,898.31
T70 Geoff Ogilvy 2 74 67 73 72 286 €1,898.31
T70 Rod Pampling 2 68 74 73 71 286 €1,898.31
T70 Sungjin Yeo 2 69 73 73 71 286 €1,898.31
75 James Marchesani 3 71 71 69 76 287 €1,793.62
T76 Jak Carter 4 72 69 71 76 288 €1,786.12
T76 James Gibellini 4 70 72 71 75 288 €1,786.12
T76 Simon Hawkes 4 68 69 74 77 288 €1,786.12
T76 Kade Mcbride 4 70 71 74 73 288 €1,786.12
80 Matthew Millar 6 73 68 75 74 290 €1,778.62

