2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee who earned the DP World Tour win at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.
Lee won one of the two biggest tournaments in his home nation with a three-shot win on 20-under 264 over Rikuya Hoshino, while Marc Leishman finished in third place.
Curtis Luck shined on native soil, finishing in solo fourth place, a shot behind Leishman.
Lee won the AUD $333,330 winner's share of the AUD $2,000,000 purse.
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship recap notes
Lee earned 13.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 80 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.
Lee earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.
The 2024 European Tour schedule starts continues week with the Investec South African Open in South Africa and ISPS Handa Australian Open in Australia.
2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Min Woo Lee
|-20
|64
|66
|66
|68
|264
|€204,636.48
|2
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-17
|67
|68
|64
|68
|267
|€132,411.84
|3
|Marc Leishman
|-16
|68
|69
|67
|64
|268
|€75,835.87
|4
|Curtis Luck
|-15
|67
|67
|66
|69
|269
|€60,187.20
|5
|Joaquin Niemann
|-13
|68
|69
|67
|67
|271
|€51,038.75
|6
|Adam Scott
|-12
|66
|65
|71
|70
|272
|€42,131.04
|T7
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-11
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|€26,682.99
|T7
|Cam Davis
|-11
|68
|68
|68
|69
|273
|€26,682.99
|
|T7
|Lucas Herbert
|-11
|66
|68
|69
|70
|273
|€26,682.99
|T7
|Frank Kennedy
|-11
|71
|66
|69
|67
|273
|€26,682.99
|T7
|Joel Moscatel
|-11
|63
|71
|70
|69
|273
|€26,682.99
|T7
|Todd Sinnott
|-11
|69
|69
|70
|65
|273
|€26,682.99
|T13
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-10
|66
|73
|66
|69
|274
|€18,898.78
|T13
|Connor Syme
|-10
|66
|73
|64
|71
|274
|€18,898.78
|T15
|Maverick Antcliff
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|68
|275
|€16,972.79
|T15
|Michael Hendry
|-9
|69
|73
|64
|69
|275
|€16,972.79
|T15
|Calum Hill
|-9
|74
|67
|68
|66
|275
|€16,972.79
|
|T18
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-8
|71
|67
|70
|68
|276
|€14,715.77
|T18
|Jeffrey Guan
|-8
|70
|70
|67
|69
|276
|€14,715.77
|T18
|David Micheluzzi
|-8
|68
|68
|72
|68
|276
|€14,715.77
|T18
|Lukas Nemecz
|-8
|68
|72
|70
|66
|276
|€14,715.77
|T22
|Sam Brazel
|-7
|66
|72
|67
|72
|277
|€12,518.94
|T22
|Matthew Griffin
|-7
|73
|68
|67
|69
|277
|€12,518.94
|T22
|Cameron John
|-7
|70
|65
|72
|70
|277
|€12,518.94
|T22
|Andrew Kelly
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|71
|277
|€12,518.94
|T22
|John Lyras
|-7
|65
|67
|74
|71
|277
|€12,518.94
|
|T22
|Richard Mansell
|-7
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|€12,518.94
|T22
|Jack Thompson
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|68
|277
|€12,518.94
|T29
|Pietro Bovari
|-6
|72
|68
|70
|68
|278
|€10,532.76
|T29
|John Catlin
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|68
|278
|€10,532.76
|T29
|Connor Mckinney
|-6
|66
|71
|68
|73
|278
|€10,532.76
|T29
|Nick Voke
|-6
|69
|72
|68
|69
|278
|€10,532.76
|T33
|Lachlan Barker
|-5
|71
|71
|68
|69
|279
|€8,649.76
|T33
|Grant Forrest
|-5
|71
|68
|68
|72
|279
|€8,649.76
|T33
|Hayden Hopewell
|-5
|69
|69
|72
|69
|279
|€8,649.76
|
|T33
|Robert Macintyre
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|68
|279
|€8,649.76
|T33
|Haraldur Magnus
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|67
|279
|€8,649.76
|T33
|Brett Rumford
|-5
|69
|71
|70
|69
|279
|€8,649.76
|T33
|Scott Strange
|-5
|67
|74
|69
|69
|279
|€8,649.76
|T40
|Andrew Dodt
|-4
|72
|68
|67
|73
|280
|€6,861.34
|T40
|Lawry Flynn
|-4
|70
|67
|69
|74
|280
|€6,861.34
|T40
|Josh Geary
|-4
|68
|70
|69
|73
|280
|€6,861.34
|T40
|Adrian Meronk
|-4
|68
|73
|71
|68
|280
|€6,861.34
|T40
|Jack Murdoch
|-4
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|€6,861.34
|
|T40
|Elvis Smylie
|-4
|68
|71
|70
|71
|280
|€6,861.34
|T40
|Justin Warren
|-4
|68
|72
|69
|71
|280
|€6,861.34
|T47
|Ben Eccles
|-3
|68
|69
|71
|73
|281
|€5,537.22
|T47
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-3
|72
|70
|66
|73
|281
|€5,537.22
|T47
|Dillon Hart
|-3
|72
|68
|72
|69
|281
|€5,537.22
|T47
|Kazuki Higa
|-3
|68
|71
|69
|73
|281
|€5,537.22
|T51
|Derek Ackerman
|-2
|72
|70
|70
|70
|282
|€4,694.60
|T51
|Haydn Barron
|-2
|73
|69
|69
|71
|282
|€4,694.60
|T51
|Jordan Zunic
|-2
|70
|72
|70
|70
|282
|€4,694.60
|
|T54
|Andrew Campbell
|-1
|70
|71
|67
|75
|283
|€3,851.98
|T54
|Laurie Canter
|-1
|70
|72
|69
|72
|283
|€3,851.98
|T54
|Anthony Choat
|-1
|69
|73
|71
|70
|283
|€3,851.98
|T54
|Brett Coletta
|-1
|69
|70
|71
|73
|283
|€3,851.98
|T54
|Samuel Eaves
|-1
|67
|74
|72
|70
|283
|€3,851.98
|T54
|Andrew Martin
|-1
|70
|71
|68
|74
|283
|€3,851.98
|T54
|Kyle Michel
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|€3,851.98
|T61
|Josh Armstrong
|E
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|€3,069.55
|T61
|Daniel Hillier
|E
|70
|68
|73
|73
|284
|€3,069.55
|
|T61
|Conor Purcell
|E
|71
|67
|70
|76
|284
|€3,069.55
|T61
|Jason Scrivener
|E
|69
|70
|72
|73
|284
|€3,069.55
|T61
|Julian Suri
|E
|70
|70
|73
|71
|284
|€3,069.55
|T61
|Aaron Wilkin
|E
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|€3,069.55
|T67
|Adam Bland
|1
|69
|73
|73
|70
|285
|€2,527.86
|T67
|Daniel Gale
|1
|72
|68
|72
|73
|285
|€2,527.86
|T67
|Tom Mckibbin
|1
|71
|71
|68
|75
|285
|€2,527.86
|T70
|Austin Bautista
|2
|67
|69
|72
|78
|286
|€1,898.31
|T70
|David Horsey
|2
|67
|75
|71
|73
|286
|€1,898.31
|
|T70
|Geoff Ogilvy
|2
|74
|67
|73
|72
|286
|€1,898.31
|T70
|Rod Pampling
|2
|68
|74
|73
|71
|286
|€1,898.31
|T70
|Sungjin Yeo
|2
|69
|73
|73
|71
|286
|€1,898.31
|75
|James Marchesani
|3
|71
|71
|69
|76
|287
|€1,793.62
|T76
|Jak Carter
|4
|72
|69
|71
|76
|288
|€1,786.12
|T76
|James Gibellini
|4
|70
|72
|71
|75
|288
|€1,786.12
|T76
|Simon Hawkes
|4
|68
|69
|74
|77
|288
|€1,786.12
|T76
|Kade Mcbride
|4
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|€1,786.12
|80
|Matthew Millar
|6
|73
|68
|75
|74
|290
|€1,778.62
|