The 2023 Joburg Open purse is set for ZAR 17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 2,773,750 (approximately $146,617) -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Joburg Open field is headed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Joburg Open is the 1st event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 12 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2023 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Multiple ZAR by 0.053 to get USD