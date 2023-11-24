Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2023, Black Friday deals have been made available early, with retailers expecting a weaker holiday shopping season and many with a glut of inventory.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find at Amazon, as well a full listing of everything we see online. We'll keep updating throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers.

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales on Amazon

Save 10% on a two-pack of Titlest ProV1 golf balls: For this holiday season, Titleist is offering a two-pack of ProV1 and ProV1 X golf balls at a 10% discount to buying the two dozen separately. ProV1 balls don't typically go on sale unless you're buying them in bulk, so this is a good savings.

Buy two dozen, get one free on Srixon Z-Star golf balls: For this holiday season, Srixon is offering a 3-for-2 deal on Z-Star golf balls. Their highest-grade model, 's Z-Star is a fantastic ball with great distance, greenside spin and overall control.

Save big on Bushnell Golf products: Bushnell Golf is the market leader in golf laser rangefinders and distance-measuring products. They're offering a ton of

great deals for the holiday shopping season.

Save $330 on FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor and simulator: The FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor is the proper upgrade for the FlightScope Mevo. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $330 on a FlightScope Mevo+.

Save $75 on FlightScope Mevo personal launch monitor: The FlightScope personal launch monitor is what I use in equipment reviews and to dial in my game on the range. It comes in a small package and is easy to use. Right now, you can save $75 on a FlightScope Mevo.

Save $100 on Garmin Approach R10 personal launch monitor: The Garmin Approach R10 personal launch monitor is what I use in equipment reviews and to dial in my game on the range. It comes in a small package and is easy to use, and it has the capability of running simulated rounds in their app. Right now, you can save $150 on a FlightScope Mevo.

Save 25% on a golf cart heater: The Mr. Heater golf cart heater comes in handy when you want to ride but it's a bit too cold outside. It uses a small propane tank to deliver a round's worth of heat with each tank. Now you can save $15 on the heater, coming in at $78.

Save $30 on Shot Scope Pro L2 laser rangefinder: The Shot Scope Pro L2 is a laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $10 on the Pro LX+, getting it for $139.

Save $20 on Shot Scope H4 GPS: The Shot Scope H4 is a lightweight, comfortable GPS watch that doesn't take up too much room on your wrist and offers front/middle/back distances, as well as numbers to hazards and points of interest. Now you can save $20 on the G3, getting it for $130.

Save $50 on Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch: The Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch is a great device. The unit feature a full-color touch screen, connecting to 38,000 golf courses and providing in-depth maps and numbers to help you know the distance to practically any spot on a golf course. Now you can save $50 on the LX5, getting it for $249.

Save $70 on Blue Tees Series 3 Max laser rangefinder: The Blue Tees V3 is an easy-to-use laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $70 on the Series 3 Max, getting it for $198.

Get rechargeable handwarmers for $14: A pair of rechargeable handwarmers comes in handy on those cold mornings when you need to keep from freezing. Now you can get a pair for just $14.