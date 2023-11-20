The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards after the end of the FedEx Cup Fall

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour season concluded with the end of The RSM Classic, with 125 players both earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season.
Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup Fall points retain their cards. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish 126th through 150th in the standings earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season. Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
The players who finished 51st through 60th in the final ranking -- the top 10 players who didn't qualify for the BMW Championship -- earn spots into the first two Signature events of 2024 played in the mainland United States: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Those players are: Mackenzie Hughes, Beau Hossler, Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery, Matt Kuchar, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder and Luke List.
Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.
125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022-23 season
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Max Homa
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|6
|Brian Harman
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Keegan Bradley
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|10
|Tony Finau
|11
|Jason Day
|12
|Nick Taylor
|13
|Patrick Cantlay
|14
|Tom Kim
|15
|Sepp Straka
|16
|Xander Schauffele
|17
|Tyrrell Hatton
|18
|Si Woo Kim
|19
|Sam Burns
|20
|Russell Henley
|21
|Emiliano Grillo
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|23
|Kurt Kitayama
|24
|Adam Schenk
|25
|Taylor Moore
|26
|Tommy Fleetwood
|27
|Denny McCarthy
|28
|Chris Kirk
|29
|Seamus Power
|30
|Corey Conners
|31
|Jordan Spieth
|32
|Sungjae Im
|33
|Justin Rose
|34
|Sahith Theegala
|35
|Lee Hodges
|36
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|37
|Byeong Hun An
|38
|Adam Svensson
|39
|Brendon Todd
|40
|Eric Cole
|41
|Andrew Putnam
|42
|Harris English
|43
|Patrick Rodgers
|44
|Adam Hadwin
|45
|J.T. Poston
|46
|Tom Hoge
|47
|Mackenzie Hughes
|48
|Cameron Young
|49
|Lucas Glover
|50
|Nick Hardy
|52
|Beau Hossler
|53
|Ludvig Åberg
|54
|Ben Griffin
|55
|Taylor Montgomery
|56
|Matt Kuchar
|58
|J.J. Spaun
|59
|Sam Ryder
|60
|Luke List
|61
|Alex Smalley
|62
|Stephan Jaeger
|63
|Alex Noren
|64
|Thomas Detry
|65
|Mark Hubbard
|66
|Erik van Rooyen
|67
|Brandon Wu
|68
|Davis Riley
|69
|S.H. Kim
|70
|Keith Mitchell
|71
|Hayden Buckley
|72
|Matt NeSmith
|73
|Justin Suh
|74
|Aaron Rai
|75
|Camilo Villegas
|76
|Sam Stevens
|77
|Davis Thompson
|78
|K.H. Lee
|79
|Justin Thomas
|80
|Adam Scott
|81
|Austin Eckroat
|82
|Vincent Norrman
|83
|Joel Dahmen
|84
|Tyler Duncan
|85
|Michael Kim
|86
|Ben Taylor
|87
|Garrick Higgo
|88
|Robby Shelton
|89
|Taylor Pendrith
|90
|Callum Tarren
|91
|Akshay Bhatia
|92
|Dylan Wu
|93
|Matt Wallace
|94
|Harry Hall
|95
|David Lingmerth
|96
|Nate Lashley
|97
|Shane Lowry
|98
|Greyson Sigg
|99
|Will Gordon
|100
|David Lipsky
|101
|Justin Lower
|102
|Carson Young
|103
|Tyson Alexander
|104
|Danny Willett
|105
|Kevin Streelman
|106
|Chesson Hadley
|107
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|108
|Zac Blair
|109
|Aaron Baddeley
|110
|Joseph Bramlett
|111
|Billy Horschel
|112
|Kevin Yu
|113
|Scott Stallings
|114
|Chez Reavie
|115
|Martin Laird
|116
|Gary Woodland
|117
|Ben Martin
|118
|Ryan Moore
|119
|Chad Ramey
|120
|Nico Echavarria
|121
|Peter Malnati
|122
|Matti Schmid
|123
|Andrew Novak
|124
|Doug Ghim
|125
|Troy Merritt
Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2024 conditional PGA Tour status
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|126
|Carl Yuan
|127
|Henrik Norlander
|128
|Maverick McNealy
|129
|Patton Kizzire
|130
|C.T. Pan
|131
|Ryan Palmer
|132
|Scott Piercy
|133
|Zecheng Dou
|134
|Cameron Champ
|135
|Kramer Hickok
|136
|Austin Smotherman
|137
|MJ Daffue
|138
|Adam Long
|139
|Jimmy Walker
|140
|Harrison Endycott
|141
|Charley Hoffman
|142
|Trey Mullinax
|143
|Lucas Herbert
|144
|Aaron Wise
|145
|Harry Higgs
|146
|Matthias Schwab
|147
|Russell Knox
|148
|Kelly Kraft
|149
|Vince Whaley
|150
|Austin Cook