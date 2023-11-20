The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards after the end of the FedEx Cup Fall
PGA Tour

11/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Ludvig Aberg
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour season concluded with the end of The RSM Classic, with 125 players both earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season.

Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup Fall points retain their cards. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 126th through 150th in the standings earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season. Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

The players who finished 51st through 60th in the final ranking -- the top 10 players who didn't qualify for the BMW Championship -- earn spots into the first two Signature events of 2024 played in the mainland United States: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Those players are: Mackenzie Hughes, Beau Hossler, Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery, Matt Kuchar, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder and Luke List.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022-23 season

RANKING PLAYER
1 Jon Rahm
2 Scottie Scheffler
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Max Homa
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Brian Harman
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Keegan Bradley
9 Rickie Fowler
10 Tony Finau
11 Jason Day
12 Nick Taylor
13 Patrick Cantlay
14 Tom Kim
15 Sepp Straka
16 Xander Schauffele
17 Tyrrell Hatton
18 Si Woo Kim
19 Sam Burns
20 Russell Henley
21 Emiliano Grillo
22 Collin Morikawa
23 Kurt Kitayama
24 Adam Schenk
25 Taylor Moore
26 Tommy Fleetwood
27 Denny McCarthy
28 Chris Kirk
29 Seamus Power
30 Corey Conners
31 Jordan Spieth
32 Sungjae Im
33 Justin Rose
34 Sahith Theegala
35 Lee Hodges
36 Matt Fitzpatrick
37 Byeong Hun An
38 Adam Svensson
39 Brendon Todd
40 Eric Cole
41 Andrew Putnam
42 Harris English
43 Patrick Rodgers
44 Adam Hadwin
45 J.T. Poston
46 Tom Hoge
47 Mackenzie Hughes
48 Cameron Young
49 Lucas Glover
50 Nick Hardy
51 Mackenzie Hughes
52 Beau Hossler
53 Ludvig Åberg
54 Ben Griffin
55 Taylor Montgomery
56 Matt Kuchar
57 Nick Hardy
58 J.J. Spaun
59 Sam Ryder
60 Luke List
61 Alex Smalley
62 Stephan Jaeger
63 Alex Noren
64 Thomas Detry
65 Mark Hubbard
66 Erik van Rooyen
67 Brandon Wu
68 Davis Riley
69 S.H. Kim
70 Keith Mitchell
71 Hayden Buckley
72 Matt NeSmith
73 Justin Suh
74 Aaron Rai
75 Camilo Villegas
76 Sam Stevens
77 Davis Thompson
78 K.H. Lee
79 Justin Thomas
80 Adam Scott
81 Austin Eckroat
82 Vincent Norrman
83 Joel Dahmen
84 Tyler Duncan
85 Michael Kim
86 Ben Taylor
87 Garrick Higgo
88 Robby Shelton
89 Taylor Pendrith
90 Callum Tarren
91 Akshay Bhatia
92 Dylan Wu
93 Matt Wallace
94 Harry Hall
95 David Lingmerth
96 Nate Lashley
97 Shane Lowry
98 Greyson Sigg
99 Will Gordon
100 David Lipsky
101 Justin Lower
102 Carson Young
103 Tyson Alexander
104 Danny Willett
105 Kevin Streelman
106 Chesson Hadley
107 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
108 Zac Blair
109 Aaron Baddeley
110 Joseph Bramlett
111 Billy Horschel
112 Kevin Yu
113 Scott Stallings
114 Chez Reavie
115 Martin Laird
116 Gary Woodland
117 Ben Martin
118 Ryan Moore
119 Chad Ramey
120 Nico Echavarria
121 Peter Malnati
122 Matti Schmid
123 Andrew Novak
124 Doug Ghim
125 Troy Merritt

Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2024 conditional PGA Tour status

RANKING PLAYER
126 Carl Yuan
127 Henrik Norlander
128 Maverick McNealy
129 Patton Kizzire
130 C.T. Pan
131 Ryan Palmer
132 Scott Piercy
133 Zecheng Dou
134 Cameron Champ
135 Kramer Hickok
136 Austin Smotherman
137 MJ Daffue
138 Adam Long
139 Jimmy Walker
140 Harrison Endycott
141 Charley Hoffman
142 Trey Mullinax
143 Lucas Herbert
144 Aaron Wise
145 Harry Higgs
146 Matthias Schwab
147 Russell Knox
148 Kelly Kraft
149 Vince Whaley
150 Austin Cook

