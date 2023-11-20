The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards after the end of the FedEx Cup Fall

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour season concluded with the end of The RSM Classic, with 125 players both earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season.

Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup Fall points retain their cards. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 126th through 150th in the standings earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season. Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

The players who finished 51st through 60th in the final ranking -- the top 10 players who didn't qualify for the BMW Championship -- earn spots into the first two Signature events of 2024 played in the mainland United States: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Those players are: Mackenzie Hughes, Beau Hossler, Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery, Matt Kuchar, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder and Luke List.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022-23 season

Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2024 conditional PGA Tour status