The 10 players who earned 2024 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai

The 2022-2023 DP World Tour season concluded with the end of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, with 10 players earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season.

The top 10 players on the final Race to Dubai points list who are not otherwise exempt on the PGA Tour next season have earned membership.

The players who get in this category will ultimately be mixed in with other PGA Tour qualifiers who are subject to the PGA Tour's routine reshuffles. As the top player in this listing, Adrian Meronk also qualifies for a Signature event and the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

10 DP World Tour players who earned PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season