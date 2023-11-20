The 10 players who earned 2024 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai
European Tour PGA Tour

The 10 players who earned 2024 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai

11/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2022-2023 DP World Tour season concluded with the end of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, with 10 players earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season.

The top 10 players on the final Race to Dubai points list who are not otherwise exempt on the PGA Tour next season have earned membership.

The players who get in this category will ultimately be mixed in with other PGA Tour qualifiers who are subject to the PGA Tour's routine reshuffles. As the top player in this listing, Adrian Meronk also qualifies for a Signature event and the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

10 DP World Tour players who earned PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season

R2D RANKING PLAYER
4 Adrian Meronk
5 Ryan Fox
7 Victor Perez
9 Thorbjørn Olesen
11 Alexander Björk
12 Sami Välimäki
13 Robert Macintyre
15 Matthieu Pavon
16 Jorge Campillo
17 Ryo Hisatsune

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.