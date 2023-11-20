2023 Victorian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Victorian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Micheluzzi, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Moonah Links in Fingal, Victoria, Australia.

Micheluzzi came back from a recent second-place finish in the Queensland PGA, earning a one-shot win over Ben Eccles on 14-under 274.

Kazuma Kobori finished in solo third place, two shots out of the runner-up position.

Micheluzzi won the $45,000 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

Victorian PGA Championship recap notes

Micheluzzi earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 56 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the season.

The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the Fortinet PGA Championship.

2023 Victorian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details