2023 Victorian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Australasian PGA Tour

11/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of David Micheluzzi
The 2023 Victorian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Micheluzzi, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Moonah Links in Fingal, Victoria, Australia.

Micheluzzi came back from a recent second-place finish in the Queensland PGA, earning a one-shot win over Ben Eccles on 14-under 274.

Kazuma Kobori finished in solo third place, two shots out of the runner-up position.

Micheluzzi won the $45,000 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

Victorian PGA Championship recap notes

Micheluzzi earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 56 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the season.

The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the Fortinet PGA Championship.

2023 Victorian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 David Micheluzzi -14 70 69 67 68 274 $45,000
2 Ben Eccles -13 72 69 66 68 275 $25,000
3 Kazuma Kobori  -11 67 67 66 77 277 $17,500
4 Maverick Antcliff -9 69 68 70 72 279 $12,500
T5 Jeffrey Guan -8 73 71 68 68 280 $8,867
T5 Austin Bautista -8 69 72 70 69 280 $8,867
T5 Adam Bland -8 73 70 68 69 280 $8,867
T8 Brett Coletta -7 75 67 71 68 281 $5,759
T8 Lawry Flynn -7 73 72 68 68 281 $5,759
T8 James Gibellini -7 72 65 71 73 281 $5,759
T8 Darcy Brereton -7 68 71 68 74 281 $5,759
T12 Kyle Michel -6 71 73 72 66 282 $3,908
T12 Josh Armstrong -6 76 68 69 69 282 $3,908
T12 Simon Hawkes -6 74 70 68 70 282 $3,908
T15 Jack Buchanan -4 69 72 76 67 284 $3,013
T15 Andrew Campbell -4 70 69 77 68 284 $3,013
T15 Scott Arnold -4 72 72 71 69 284 $3,013
T15 Ben Wharton -4 76 68 71 69 284 $3,013
T19 Andrew Kelly -3 70 72 74 69 285 $2,569
T19 Jordan Zunic -3 72 71 71 71 285 $2,569
T19 Kit Bittle -3 74 70 70 71 285 $2,569
T19 Michael Wright -3 69 72 72 72 285 $2,569
T23 Jak Carter -2 78 66 74 68 286 $2,300
T23 Neven Basic -2 74 69 74 69 286 $2,300
T23 Campbell Rawson -2 70 74 73 69 286 $2,300
T23 Ryan Peake -2 73 72 71 70 286 $2,300
T23 Josh Younger -2 69 74 70 73 286 $2,300
T23 Kade McBride -2 74 69 68 75 286 $2,300
T29 Mathew Goggin -1 73 69 74 71 287 $2,025
T29 Lachlan Aylen -1 73 71 71 72 287 $2,025
T29 Cameron John -1 75 70 70 72 287 $2,025
T29 Christopher Wood -1 75 70 68 74 287 $2,025
T29 Aiden Didone  -1 74 66 70 77 287 $2,025
T34 Matthew Griffin Par 73 71 71 73 288 $1,850
T34 Michael Sim Par 73 72 70 73 288 $1,850
T36 Adam Brady 1 73 69 76 71 289 $1,725
T36 Scott Strange 1 71 68 75 75 289 $1,725
T36 James Grierson 1 75 69 67 78 289 $1,725
T39 Dillon Hart  2 70 73 75 72 290 $1,575
T39 Matthew Stieger 2 71 73 73 73 290 $1,575
T39 James Conran 2 72 68 76 74 290 $1,575
T42 Jordan Garner 3 70 74 77 70 291 $1,373
T42 Michael Choi 3 75 69 77 70 291 $1,373
T42 Nathan Barbieri 3 69 72 78 72 291 $1,373
T42 Peter Wilson 3 73 70 76 72 291 $1,373
T42 Toby Walker 3 69 76 69 77 291 $1,373
47 Jason Hong 4 71 70 73 78 292 $1,213
T48 DJ Loypur 5 72 72 76 73 293 $1,138
T48 Jose De Sousa 5 74 70 74 75 293 $1,138
T50 Brendan Smith 6 75 70 73 76 294 $1,048
T50 Jack Pountney 6 72 69 76 77 294 $1,048
T52 Braden Becker 7 74 71 79 71 295 $958
T52 Tyler Hodge 7 67 73 83 72 295 $958
T52 Linus Yip 7 71 73 73 78 295 $958
T52 Will Florimo 7 73 72 72 78 295 $958
56 Aaron Townsend 11 71 74 73 81 299 $888

