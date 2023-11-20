The 2023 Race to Dubai bonus pool purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- coming in the form of a cash bonus for the winner of the season-long Race to Dubai, formerly the Race to Dubai, which is a points-based system to determine the best European Tour player throughout the season.

The Race to Dubai format changed some in recent years.

The top 60 eligible players in the standings -- plus exemptions -- qualify for the penultimate event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa. After that event, the top 50 available players qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The DP World Tour Championship also has a $10 million purse.

As part the season finale, the first-place prize for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai is $3 million. The rest of the field was paid based on a $6 million purse.

The top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $5 million bonus pool. A player must satisfy European Tour membership requirements to collect from the prize pool.

2023 Race to Dubai bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout