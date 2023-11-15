2023 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

11/15/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.

This is the final event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season, ending the season with the biggest first-place check of the year.

With 60 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize.

The second-place finisher in this event gets paid 15 percent of the purse, as they would had the won an LPGA event.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,000,000
2 $550,000
3 $340,000
4 $250,000
5 $195,000
6 $150,000
7 $120,000
8 $105,000
9 $92,000
10 $87,500
11 $83,000
12 $80,000
13 $77,000
14 $75,000
15 $73,000
16 $71,000
17 $69,500
18 $68,000
19 $66,500
20 $65,000
21 $64,000
22 $63,000
23 $62,000
24 $61,000
25 $60,000
26 $59,000
27 $58,000
28 $57,000
29 $56,000
30 $55,000
31 $54,250
32 $53,500
33 $52,750
34 $52,000
35 $51,250
36 $50,500
37 $49,750
38 $49,000
39 $48,250
40 $47,500
41 $47,000
42 $46,500
43 $46,000
44 $45,500
45 $45,000
46 $44,500
47 $44,000
48 $43,500
49 $43,000
50 $42,500
51 $42,250
52 $42,000
53 $41,750
54 $41,500
55 $41,250
56 $41,000
57 $40,750
58 $40,500
59 $40,250
60 $40,000

