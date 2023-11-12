2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican prize money payout is from the $3.25 million purse, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican prize pool is at $487,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $303,994. The The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $6,988.

The The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican field is headed by Emily Kristine Pedersen, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round. Two amateurs are competing this week and are not paid for their finish.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points at the standard level this week.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $487,500
2 $303,994
3 $220,526
4 $170,593
5 $137,310
6 $112,344
7 $94,036
8 $82,387
9 $74,065
10 $67,407
11 $62,411
12 $58,251
13 $54,589
14 $51,261
15 $48,265
16 $45,602
17 $43,273
18 $41,275
19 $39,613
20 $38,279
21 $36,950
22 $35,616
23 $34,287
24 $32,953
25 $31,789
26 $30,626
27 $29,458
28 $28,294
29 $27,129
30 $26,130
31 $25,131
32 $24,132
33 $23,134
34 $22,135
35 $21,305
36 $20,471
37 $19,641
38 $18,807
39 $17,973
40 $17,309
41 $16,644
42 $15,979
43 $15,310
44 $14,645
45 $14,146
46 $13,648
47 $13,149
48 $12,649
49 $12,149
50 $11,650
51 $11,319
52 $10,985
53 $10,651
54 $10,320
55 $9,986
56 $9,652
57 $9,321
58 $8,987
59 $8,656
60 $8,322
61 $8,157
62 $7,988
63 $7,822
64 $7,657
65 $7,488
66 $7,323
67 $7,157
68 $6,988

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.