2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Max Homa
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who earned the DP World Tour win at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Homa won for the first time on the DP World Tour, earning a four-shot win over Nicolai Hojgaard on 19-under 269 in the next-to-last event of the season.

Thorbjorn Olesen, already a winner this season, finished in third, a shot behind his fellow Dane. Justin Thomas finished in solo fourth place in his debut in this event.

Homa won the €961,124.05 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Nedbank Golf Challenge recap notes

Homa earned 19.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 66 of 66 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Homa would have earned 1,000 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion. Homa, however, is not a full member.

As a result of this week, Rory McIlroy has secured his fifth Race to Dubai win ahead of the season-ending tournament.

The 2023 European Tour schedule concludes next week with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max Homa -19 66 68 69 66 269 €961,124.05
2 Nicolai Højgaard -15 66 70 69 68 273 €623,558.53
3 Thorbjørn Olesen -14 70 66 69 69 274 €357,256.84
4 Justin Thomas -12 72 66 72 66 276 €283,179.96
5 Dan Bradbury -11 66 69 71 71 277 €240,046.59
T6 Hennie Du Plessis -10 70 67 74 67 278 €170,658.12
T6 Rasmus Højgaard -10 69 71 71 67 278 €170,658.12
T6 Sebastian Söderberg -10 68 70 70 70 278 €170,658.12
9 Ryo Hisatsune -9 67 72 68 72 279 €127,524.75
T10 Alexander Björk -8 70 71 69 70 280 €108,771.11
T10 Aaron Rai -8 69 72 70 69 280 €108,771.11
T12 Jorge Campillo -7 69 71 69 72 281 €92,205.40
T12 Tommy Fleetwood -7 71 67 71 72 281 €92,205.40
T12 Jordan Smith -7 72 68 70 71 281 €92,205.40
T15 Adrian Meronk -6 67 75 68 72 282 €76,702.39
T15 Vincent Norrman -6 66 72 73 71 282 €76,702.39
T15 Yannik Paul -6 72 69 69 72 282 €76,702.39
T15 Matthieu Pavon -6 68 66 70 78 282 €76,702.39
T15 Matt Wallace -6 71 67 77 67 282 €76,702.39
T20 Sean Crocker -5 71 71 70 71 283 €65,637.74
T20 Ewen Ferguson -5 70 72 68 73 283 €65,637.74
T20 Julien Guerrier -5 67 71 74 71 283 €65,637.74
T20 Marcel Siem -5 71 68 72 72 283 €65,637.74
T24 Simon Forsström -4 74 71 72 67 284 €60,011.65
T24 Thriston Lawrence -4 71 73 71 69 284 €60,011.65
T26 Marcus Armitage -3 73 71 74 67 285 €53,822.95
T26 Matthew Baldwin -3 70 74 67 74 285 €53,822.95
T26 Jens Dantorp -3 70 70 76 69 285 €53,822.95
T26 Matthew Southgate -3 70 71 72 72 285 €53,822.95
T26 Sami Välimäki -3 71 72 73 69 285 €53,822.95
T31 Nathan Kimsey -2 72 72 71 71 286 €47,915.55
T31 Jeff Winther -2 68 73 76 69 286 €47,915.55
T33 Daniel Hillier -1 72 68 76 71 287 €42,852.07
T33 Tom Mckibbin -1 70 72 71 74 287 €42,852.07
T33 Adrian Otaegui -1 70 74 72 71 287 €42,852.07
T33 Victor Perez -1 69 70 75 73 287 €42,852.07
37 Richie Ramsay E 68 69 76 75 288 €39,101.34
38 Maximilian Kieffer 1 71 71 71 76 289 €37,882.35
T39 Grant Forrest 2 73 69 74 74 290 €35,069.31
T39 Matthew Jordan 2 69 69 79 73 290 €35,069.31
T39 Joost Luiten 2 70 75 75 70 290 €35,069.31
T39 Jason Scrivener 2 71 74 76 69 290 €35,069.31
T43 Nick Bachem 3 71 75 72 73 291 €28,318.00
T43 Julien Brun 3 71 71 73 76 291 €28,318.00
T43 Louis De Jager 3 76 71 72 72 291 €28,318.00
T43 Nacho Elvira 3 74 72 73 72 291 €28,318.00
T43 Branden Grace 3 72 70 74 75 291 €28,318.00
T43 Pablo Larrazábal 3 73 75 72 71 291 €28,318.00
T43 Richard Mansell 3 71 70 77 73 291 €28,318.00
T43 Connor Syme 3 70 69 78 74 291 €28,318.00
T51 Todd Clements 4 71 74 74 73 292 €21,566.69
T51 Ryan Fox 4 69 76 70 77 292 €21,566.69
T51 Justin Rose 4 74 70 78 70 292 €21,566.69
T51 Antoine Rozner 4 74 73 74 71 292 €21,566.69
T55 Marcus Helligkilde 5 78 72 72 71 293 €18,753.64
T55 Calum Hill 5 72 75 75 71 293 €18,753.64
T55 Zander Lombard 5 76 72 72 73 293 €18,753.64
58 Robert Macintyre 6 78 70 73 73 294 €17,628.42
59 Shubhankar Sharma 7 68 76 78 73 295 €17,065.81
T60 Francesco Molinari 9 68 73 77 79 297 €16,221.90
T60 Callum Shinkwin 9 74 76 72 75 297 €16,221.90
T62 Romain Langasque 14 80 72 72 78 302 €15,096.68
T62 Ockie Strydom 14 75 74 75 78 302 €15,096.68
64 Daniel Brown 15 72 85 77 69 303 €14,252.77
65 Dale Whitnell 19 74 75 79 79 307 €13,690.16
66 Hurly Long 24 83 76 79 74 312 €13,221.32

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.