2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who earned the DP World Tour win at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Homa won for the first time on the DP World Tour, earning a four-shot win over Nicolai Hojgaard on 19-under 269 in the next-to-last event of the season.

Thorbjorn Olesen, already a winner this season, finished in third, a shot behind his fellow Dane. Justin Thomas finished in solo fourth place in his debut in this event.

Homa won the €961,124.05 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Nedbank Golf Challenge recap notes

Homa earned 19.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 66 of 66 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Homa would have earned 1,000 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion. Homa, however, is not a full member.

As a result of this week, Rory McIlroy has secured his fifth Race to Dubai win ahead of the season-ending tournament.

The 2023 European Tour schedule concludes next week with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details