2023 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier and more.

This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the season, with the winner taking home $2 million and being named the Race to the CME Globe champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe standings.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 CME Group Tour Championship field

RANK PLAYER 1 Celine Boutier 2 Lilia Vu 3 Ruoning Yin 4 Hyo Joo Kim 5 Jin Young Ko 6 Minjee Lee 7 Atthaya Thitikul 8 Xiyu Lin 9 Allisen Corpuz 10 Ayaka Furue 11 Charley Hull 12 Hae Ran Ryu 13 Angel Yin 14 Brooke M. Henderson 15 Nelly Korda 16 Yuka Saso 17 Leona Maguire 18 Megan Khang 19 Nasa Hataoka 20 Ashleigh Buhai 21 Linn Grant 22 Georgia Hall 23 Cheyenne Knight 24 Rose Zhang 25 Ariya Jutanugarn 26 Alison Lee 27 Carlota Ciganda 28 Hannah Green 29 Maja Stark 30 Grace Kim 31 Amy Yang 32 Ally Ewing 33 Jenny Shin 34 Jennifer Kupcho 35 A Lim Kim 36 Esther Henseleit 37 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 38 Hye-Jin Choi 39 Pajaree Anannarukarn 40 Aditi Ashok 41 Yu Liu 42 Alexa Pano 43 Gaby Lopez 44 Linnea Strom 45 Anna Nordqvist 46 Peiyun Chien 47 Sei Young Kim 48 Jasmine Suwannapura 49 Yuna Nishimura 50 Gemma Dryburgh 51 Elizabeth Szokol 52 Chanettee Wannasaen 53 Danielle Kang 54 Perrine Delacour 55 Bianca Pagdanganan 56 Stephanie Kyriacou 57 Patty Tavatanakit 58 Sarah Kemp 59 Andrea Lee 60 Madelene Sagstrom

Top 50 players in 2023 CME Group Tour Championship field