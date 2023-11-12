2023 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour

The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier and more.

This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the season, with the winner taking home $2 million and being named the Race to the CME Globe champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe standings.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 CME Group Tour Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1  Celine Boutier
2  Lilia Vu
3  Ruoning Yin
4  Hyo Joo Kim
5  Jin Young Ko
6  Minjee Lee
7  Atthaya Thitikul
8  Xiyu Lin
9  Allisen Corpuz
10  Ayaka Furue
11  Charley Hull
12  Hae Ran Ryu
13  Angel Yin
14  Brooke M. Henderson
15  Nelly Korda
16  Yuka Saso
17  Leona Maguire
18  Megan Khang
19  Nasa Hataoka
20  Ashleigh Buhai
21  Linn Grant
22  Georgia Hall
23  Cheyenne Knight
24  Rose Zhang
25  Ariya Jutanugarn
26  Alison Lee
27  Carlota Ciganda
28  Hannah Green
29  Maja Stark
30  Grace Kim
31  Amy Yang
32  Ally Ewing
33  Jenny Shin
34  Jennifer Kupcho
35  A Lim Kim
36  Esther Henseleit
37  Jodi Ewart Shadoff
38  Hye-Jin Choi
39  Pajaree Anannarukarn
40  Aditi Ashok
41  Yu Liu
42  Alexa Pano
43  Gaby Lopez
44  Linnea Strom
45  Anna Nordqvist
46  Peiyun Chien
47  Sei Young Kim
48  Jasmine Suwannapura
49  Yuna Nishimura
50  Gemma Dryburgh
51  Elizabeth Szokol
52  Chanettee Wannasaen
53  Danielle Kang
54  Perrine Delacour
55  Bianca Pagdanganan
56  Stephanie Kyriacou
57  Patty Tavatanakit
58  Sarah Kemp
59  Andrea Lee
60  Madelene Sagstrom

Top 50 players in 2023 CME Group Tour Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Ruoning Yin
2 Lilia Vu
3 Celine Boutier
4 Jin Young Ko
5 Minjee Lee
6 Nelly Korda
7 Hyo-Joo Kim
8 Charley Hull
9 Atthaya Thitikul
11 Allisen Corpuz
12 Xiyu Lin
13 Brooke Henderson
14 Megan Khang
16 Linn Grant
17 Georgia Hall
18 Nasa Hataoka
19 Leona Maguire
21 Ayaka Furue
22 Ashleigh Buhai
23 Angel Yin
24 Hannah Green
25 Yuka Saso
26 Rose Zhang
27 Hae Ram Ryu
29 Lexi Thompson
30 Carlota Ciganda
31 Hye Jine Choi
34 Ally Ewing
35 Alison Lee
37 Jennifer Kupcho
39 Amy Yang
40 Danielle Kang
41 Maja Stark
42 Anna Nordqvist
43 A Lim Kim
44 Andrea Lee
46 Gaby Lopez
47 Kokona Sakurai
48 Chanettee Wannasaen
50 Jodi Ewart Shadoff

