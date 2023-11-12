2023 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier and more.
This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the season, with the winner taking home $2 million and being named the Race to the CME Globe champion.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe standings.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 CME Group Tour Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Celine Boutier
|2
|Lilia Vu
|3
|Ruoning Yin
|4
|Hyo Joo Kim
|5
|Jin Young Ko
|6
|Minjee Lee
|7
|Atthaya Thitikul
|8
|Xiyu Lin
|
|9
|Allisen Corpuz
|10
|Ayaka Furue
|11
|Charley Hull
|12
|Hae Ran Ryu
|13
|Angel Yin
|14
|Brooke M. Henderson
|15
|Nelly Korda
|16
|Yuka Saso
|17
|Leona Maguire
|
|18
|Megan Khang
|19
|Nasa Hataoka
|20
|Ashleigh Buhai
|21
|Linn Grant
|22
|Georgia Hall
|23
|Cheyenne Knight
|24
|Rose Zhang
|25
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|26
|Alison Lee
|
|27
|Carlota Ciganda
|28
|Hannah Green
|29
|Maja Stark
|30
|Grace Kim
|31
|Amy Yang
|32
|Ally Ewing
|33
|Jenny Shin
|34
|Jennifer Kupcho
|35
|A Lim Kim
|
|36
|Esther Henseleit
|37
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|38
|Hye-Jin Choi
|39
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|40
|Aditi Ashok
|41
|Yu Liu
|42
|Alexa Pano
|43
|Gaby Lopez
|44
|Linnea Strom
|
|45
|Anna Nordqvist
|46
|Peiyun Chien
|47
|Sei Young Kim
|48
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|49
|Yuna Nishimura
|50
|Gemma Dryburgh
|51
|Elizabeth Szokol
|52
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|53
|Danielle Kang
|
|54
|Perrine Delacour
|55
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|56
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|57
|Patty Tavatanakit
|58
|Sarah Kemp
|59
|Andrea Lee
|60
|Madelene Sagstrom
Top 50 players in 2023 CME Group Tour Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Ruoning Yin
|
|2
|Lilia Vu
|3
|Celine Boutier
|4
|Jin Young Ko
|5
|Minjee Lee
|6
|Nelly Korda
|7
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|8
|Charley Hull
|9
|Atthaya Thitikul
|11
|Allisen Corpuz
|
|12
|Xiyu Lin
|13
|Brooke Henderson
|14
|Megan Khang
|16
|Linn Grant
|17
|Georgia Hall
|18
|Nasa Hataoka
|19
|Leona Maguire
|21
|Ayaka Furue
|22
|Ashleigh Buhai
|
|23
|Angel Yin
|24
|Hannah Green
|25
|Yuka Saso
|26
|Rose Zhang
|27
|Hae Ram Ryu
|29
|Lexi Thompson
|30
|Carlota Ciganda
|31
|Hye Jine Choi
|34
|Ally Ewing
|
|35
|Alison Lee
|37
|Jennifer Kupcho
|39
|Amy Yang
|40
|Danielle Kang
|41
|Maja Stark
|42
|Anna Nordqvist
|43
|A Lim Kim
|44
|Andrea Lee
|46
|Gaby Lopez
|
|47
|Kokona Sakurai
|48
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|50
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff