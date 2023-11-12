2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

Alker polished off another great season on the 50-plus tour with a one-shot win over Ernie Els and Stephen Ames, taking the 72-hole season-ending event on 18-under 266.

Richard Green, Vijay Singh and Thongchai Jaidee finished in a tie for fourth place, three shots back of the runners-up.

Alker won the $528,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship recap notes

Alker wins the 29th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Steve Stricker didn't event play in any playoff event and still clinched the $1,000,000 annuity bonus for winning the Charles Schwab Cup. The top five players in the final points standings received bonus pool money. Alker finished second and earned $500,000.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule has now concluded.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -18 67 64 65 70 266 $528,000
T2 Stephen Ames -17 65 68 69 65 267 $276,000
T2 Ernie Els -17 63 70 69 65 267 $276,000
T4 Richard Green -14 69 64 71 66 270 $165,375
T4 Vijay Singh -14 70 66 66 68 270 $165,375
T4 Thongchai Jaidee -14 65 67 69 69 270 $165,375
T4 Padraig Harrington -14 69 63 69 69 270 $165,375
T8 Jerry Kelly -13 69 70 66 66 271 $87,000
T8 Bernhard Langer -13 68 69 66 68 271 $87,000
T8 K.J. Choi -13 67 67 68 69 271 $87,000
T8 Alex Cejka -13 68 64 68 71 271 $87,000
T12 Retief Goosen -12 66 70 68 68 272 $70,500
T12 Y.E. Yang -12 68 67 67 70 272 $70,500
14 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -10 66 68 71 69 274 $66,000
T15 David Toms -9 70 68 67 70 275 $61,500
T15 Harrison Frazar -9 65 67 73 70 275 $61,500
17 Dicky Pride -8 72 71 64 69 276 $57,000
T18 Billy Andrade -7 69 69 69 70 277 $51,000
T18 Joe Durant -7 68 70 69 70 277 $51,000
T20 Colin Montgomerie -6 67 71 68 72 278 $39,000
T20 Marco Dawson -6 67 64 74 73 278 $39,000
T22 Paul Stankowski -4 71 70 67 72 280 $31,500
T22 Paul Broadhurst -4 71 66 71 72 280 $31,500
T24 Steve Flesch -3 69 66 74 72 281 $27,750
T24 Justin Leonard -3 68 71 68 74 281 $27,750
26 Charlie Wi -2 69 71 72 70 282 $25,500
T27 Darren Clarke -1 72 69 72 70 283 $23,250
T27 Ken Duke -1 70 70 71 72 283 $23,250
29 Rob Labritz E 69 70 74 71 284 $21,750
T30 Robert Karlsson 1 71 72 73 69 285 $19,875
T30 Brett Quigley 1 71 74 70 70 285 $19,875
T30 Mark Hensby 1 75 66 72 72 285 $19,875
T30 Ken Tanigawa 1 70 71 71 73 285 $19,875
34 Mike Weir 2 74 74 69 69 286 $18,000
35 Rod Pampling 8 71 74 74 73 292 $17,250

