2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

Alker polished off another great season on the 50-plus tour with a one-shot win over Ernie Els and Stephen Ames, taking the 72-hole season-ending event on 18-under 266.

Richard Green, Vijay Singh and Thongchai Jaidee finished in a tie for fourth place, three shots back of the runners-up.

Alker won the $528,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship recap notes

Alker wins the 29th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Steve Stricker didn't event play in any playoff event and still clinched the $1,000,000 annuity bonus for winning the Charles Schwab Cup. The top five players in the final points standings received bonus pool money. Alker finished second and earned $500,000.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule has now concluded.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details