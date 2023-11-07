Has a PGA Tour player hit every single fairway in a 72-hole golf tournament?

PGA Tour golfers are among the best on the planet, but even they don't hit a ton of fairways.

On the average, PGA Tour players hit fairways about 57 percent of the time across all players and all tournaments. These pros often face courses with narrower fairways than the average recreational player, and they certainly play longer, more demanding courses than weekend warriors. Pros also swing much faster than the average golfer, so their margin for error is significantly smaller in missing off the tee.

However, on the rare occasion, a PGA Tour player has managed to hit every single fairway during a 72-hole tournament. On most host courses, this means hitting 56 fairways during a tournament, as the par 3s on a golf course do not count toward the fairways-hit statistic (even if there's a landing area for a poor shot that looks like a fairway). Most golf courses have four par 3s, taking away 16 driving fairways in a tournament. If there are fewer par 3s, there are more chances to hit the fairway, and the opposite is true when there are more than four par 3s.

The last time a PGA Tour player hit every fairway in a 72-hole golf tournament was at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, when Adam Long hit all 56 fairways at the first-year host course, El Cardonal at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Long finished T-23 that week.

This record is a bit deceiving, however. For the week, the field hit 90 percent of the fairways for the week on the Tiger Woods-designed resort course that was built with wide, forgiving fairways.

Nevertheless, Long was the first player to accomplish this feat in 31 years, since Brian Claar did it at the 1992 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Claar finished T-34 that week.

In the last 40 years on the PGA Tour, a player has hit every fairway in a 72-hole event just six total times. Calvin Peete is the only player to have done this twice, and he did it in 1986 and 1987 at the Memorial Tournament. Peete, who was one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball in the sport's history, was routinely the leader in fairways-hit percentage on the PGA Tour.