2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

11/07/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican purse is set for $3.25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $487,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is the 31st event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who complete the event are paid this week.

The event is played this year at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $487,500
2 $306,559
3 $222,385
4 $172,033
5 $138,467
6 $113,291
7 $94,829
8 $83,081
9 $74,689
10 $67,975
11 $62,939
12 $58,741
13 $55,049
14 $51,694
15 $48,672
16 $45,987
17 $43,639
18 $41,624
19 $39,945
20 $38,603
21 $37,262
22 $35,917
23 $34,576
24 $33,232
25 $32,058
26 $30,884
27 $29,707
28 $28,531
29 $27,358
30 $26,351
31 $25,343
32 $24,336
33 $23,329
34 $22,321
35 $21,483
36 $20,644
37 $19,806
38 $18,965
39 $18,126
40 $17,455
41 $16,785
42 $16,114
43 $15,440
44 $14,770
45 $14,267
46 $13,761
47 $13,258
48 $12,755
49 $12,252
50 $11,748
51 $11,414
52 $11,078
53 $10,740
54 $10,407
55 $10,069
56 $9,733
57 $9,399
58 $9,063
59 $8,729
60 $8,392
61 $8,225
62 $8,054
63 $7,889
64 $7,722
65 $7,551

