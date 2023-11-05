2023 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

Harrington won the second playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a seven-shot runaway win on 16-under 197 on the back of a final-round 64.

Bernhard Langer and Charlie Wi were joint runners-up in the final edition of this event, in which just 49 players competed.

Harrington won the $350,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Harrington wins the 28th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

2023 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

