2023 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

11/05/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Padraig Harrington
The 2023 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

Harrington won the second playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a seven-shot runaway win on 16-under 197 on the back of a final-round 64.

Bernhard Langer and Charlie Wi were joint runners-up in the final edition of this event, in which just 49 players competed.

Harrington won the $350,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Harrington wins the 28th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

2023 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -16 67 66 64 197 $350,000
T2 Charlie Wi -9 74 66 64 204 $187,500
T2 Bernhard Langer -9 71 63 70 204 $187,500
T4 Ernie Els -8 70 65 70 205 $130,000
T4 Shane Bertsch -8 67 68 70 205 $130,000
T6 Marco Dawson -7 68 71 67 206 $79,473
T6 Ken Duke -7 68 69 69 206 $79,473
T6 David Toms -7 67 67 72 206 $79,473
9 Alex Cejka -6 70 68 69 207 $61,600
T10 Lee Janzen -5 71 69 68 208 $50,600
T10 Paul Goydos -5 69 71 68 208 $50,600
T10 Paul Broadhurst -5 70 67 71 208 $50,600
T10 Rob Labritz -5 69 68 71 208 $50,600
T14 Rod Pampling -4 70 72 67 209 $37,400
T14 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -4 76 65 68 209 $37,400
T14 Stephen Ames -4 74 66 69 209 $37,400
T14 Jerry Kelly -4 71 68 70 209 $37,400
T14 Mike Weir -4 68 71 70 209 $37,400
T19 Darren Clarke -3 75 65 70 210 $28,215
T19 Harrison Frazar -3 71 67 72 210 $28,215
T19 Scott McCarron -3 70 68 72 210 $28,215
T19 K.J. Choi -3 67 70 73 210 $28,215
T23 Dicky Pride -2 71 71 69 211 $23,650
T23 Jeff Maggert -2 73 66 72 211 $23,650
T25 Tim O'Neal -1 77 69 66 212 $20,064
T25 Steven Alker -1 69 72 71 212 $20,064
T25 Joe Durant -1 70 69 73 212 $20,064
T25 Vijay Singh -1 69 70 73 212 $20,064
T25 Stuart Appleby -1 72 65 75 212 $20,064
T30 Y.E. Yang E 75 68 70 213 $16,225
T30 Retief Goosen E 74 67 72 213 $16,225
T30 Ken Tanigawa E 73 68 72 213 $16,225
T30 Scott Dunlap E 74 66 73 213 $16,225
T34 Tim Petrovic 1 72 70 72 214 $14,190
T34 Robert Karlsson 1 69 72 73 214 $14,190
T36 Bob Estes 2 74 72 69 215 $12,613
T36 Glen Day 2 78 67 70 215 $12,613
T36 Justin Leonard 2 69 75 71 215 $12,613
T39 Colin Montgomerie 3 73 78 65 216 $10,780
T39 Brett Quigley 3 74 73 69 216 $10,780
T39 Richard Green 3 73 72 71 216 $10,780
T39 John Huston 3 71 71 74 216 $10,780
T39 Paul Stankowski 3 71 70 75 216 $10,780
T44 Scott Parel 4 78 68 71 217 $9,020
T44 Rocco Mediate 4 75 71 71 217 $9,020
T44 Thongchai Jaidee 4 76 66 75 217 $9,020
T47 Billy Andrade 5 77 70 71 218 $7,920
T47 Mario Tiziani 5 76 68 74 218 $7,920
49 Steve Flesch 8 80 72 69 221 $7,260

