2023 European Challenge Tour: 20 points leaders who earned DP World Tour cards
11/05/2023
The 2023 European Challenge Tour season ended on Sunday with the season-ending Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, which was played this season at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain.

At the end of the tournament, won by Marco Penge, the top 20 players on the 2023 points list earned DP World Tour cards for next season.

Penge earned his second win of the year in the 30-event docket, jumping up to the top spot in the Road to Mallorca, which is the season-long points race.

Casey Jarvis finished in second place on the points list after the 45-player tournament concluded.

Stuart Manley earned the 20th and final card from the points list, despite finishing in 21st place. He had that opportunity as Alex Fitzpatrick, who finished 11th in the final points list after not playing this week, had already earned a DP World Tour card through his status on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

Manley was in last place coming into the final round, but his closing 71 on Sunday was good enough to move to T-41 and clear through into the final available spot.

The Challenge Tour graduates will be able to start their new journey on the DP World Tour in three weeks, after the 2022-2023 DP World Tour season ends at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in two weeks.

POS PLAYER POINTS
1 Marco Penge 1285.4
2 Casey Jarvis 1278.1
3 Manuel Elvira 1261.6
4 Ugo Coussaud 1240.5
5 Jesper Svensson 1221
6 Adam Blomme 1199.4
7 Lorenzo Scalise 1179.7
8 Andrea Pavan 1139.7
9 Matteo Manassero 1127.2
10 Ricardo Gouveia 1028.1
11 Alex Fitzpatrick 1003.5
12 Tom Vaillant 973.6
13 Frederic Lacroix 923.5
14 Francesco Laporta 913.1
15 Will Enefer 902.8
16 Ivan Cantero 900.9
17 Joel Girrbach 877
18 Sam Bairstow 869.1
19 Brandon Stone 857.1
20 Maximilian Rottluff 852.4
21 Stuart Manley 840.6

