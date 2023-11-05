2023 European Challenge Tour: 20 points leaders who earned DP World Tour cards

The 2023 European Challenge Tour season ended on Sunday with the season-ending Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, which was played this season at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain.

At the end of the tournament, won by Marco Penge, the top 20 players on the 2023 points list earned DP World Tour cards for next season.

Penge earned his second win of the year in the 30-event docket, jumping up to the top spot in the Road to Mallorca, which is the season-long points race.

Casey Jarvis finished in second place on the points list after the 45-player tournament concluded.

Stuart Manley earned the 20th and final card from the points list, despite finishing in 21st place. He had that opportunity as Alex Fitzpatrick, who finished 11th in the final points list after not playing this week, had already earned a DP World Tour card through his status on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

Manley was in last place coming into the final round, but his closing 71 on Sunday was good enough to move to T-41 and clear through into the final available spot.

The Challenge Tour graduates will be able to start their new journey on the DP World Tour in three weeks, after the 2022-2023 DP World Tour season ends at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in two weeks.

2023 European Challenge Tour: 20 points leaders who earned European Tour cards