The 2023 Toto Japan Classic purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headed by Nasa Hataoka, Jiyai Shin, Maria Fassi and more.

For 2023 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is the 30th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who complete the event are paid this week.

The event is played this year at Taihelyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

