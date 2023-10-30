The 106 DP World Tour players who got their 2023-24 cards from the Race to Dubai points list

The 2022-23 DP World Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with 116 players in the Race to Dubai standings locking up their DP World Tour cards and status for the 2023-20 season.

Typically, the DP World Tour allows the top 110 in the Race to Dubai to keep their status, but with six associate DP World Tour members in the top 110, the DP World Tour expanded the allowance.

The players who finish 116th and worse may be required to go through DP World Tour Q-School to save their status. Many may maintain status through other means.

There are two remaining tournaments in the DP World Tour season, but they are limited-field affairs. The top 60 available players in the Race to Dubai points list are eligible for the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from Nov. 9-12. The following week, the top 50 available players are to compete in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a chance to earn money from the season-long Race to Dubai bonus pool and the $10 million tournament purse.

Players who finish in the final top 10 of the Race to Dubai earn PGA Tour cards for next season if they don't otherwise have status.

116 DP World Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2023-24 season