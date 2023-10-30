The 106 DP World Tour players who got their 2023-24 cards from the Race to Dubai points list
European Tour

The 106 DP World Tour players who got their 2023-24 cards from the Race to Dubai points list

10/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2022-23 DP World Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with 116 players in the Race to Dubai standings locking up their DP World Tour cards and status for the 2023-20 season.

Typically, the DP World Tour allows the top 110 in the Race to Dubai to keep their status, but with six associate DP World Tour members in the top 110, the DP World Tour expanded the allowance.

The players who finish 116th and worse may be required to go through DP World Tour Q-School to save their status. Many may maintain status through other means.

There are two remaining tournaments in the DP World Tour season, but they are limited-field affairs. The top 60 available players in the Race to Dubai points list are eligible for the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from Nov. 9-12. The following week, the top 50 available players are to compete in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a chance to earn money from the season-long Race to Dubai bonus pool and the $10 million tournament purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Players who finish in the final top 10 of the Race to Dubai earn PGA Tour cards for next season if they don't otherwise have status.

116 DP World Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2023-24 season

RANKING PLAYER POINTS
1 Rory Mcilroy 5164.47
2 Jon Rahm 3081.94
3 Adrian Meronk 2775.19
4 Ryan Fox 2773.39
5 Victor Perez 2050.32
6 Min Woo Lee 2003.03
7 Sami Välimäki 1961.99
8 Robert Macintyre 1925.06
9 Alexander Björk 1916.63
10 Viktor Hovland 1884.58
11 Vincent Norrman 1847.29
12 Jorge Campillo 1821.42
13 Thorbjørn Olesen 1665.54
14 Ryo Hisatsune 1661.33
15 Matt Fitzpatrick 1629.08
16 Tyrrell Hatton 1614.55
17 Joost Luiten 1573.43
18 Yannik Paul 1565.13
19 Marcel Siem 1560.94
20 Matthieu Pavon 1527.71
21 Rasmus Højgaard 1526.41
22 Jordan Smith 1475.09
23 Tom Kim 1454.94
24 Romain Langasque 1420.88
25 Sebastian Söderberg 1411.56
26 Thriston Lawrence 1404.28
27 Daniel Hillier 1361.66
28 Pablo Larrazábal 1348.13
29 Tommy Fleetwood 1347.12
30 Zander Lombard 1279.11
31 Nathan Kimsey 1273.79
32 Adrian Otaegui 1223.51
33 Lucas Herbert 1212.45
34 Nicolai Højgaard 1204.93
35 Antoine Rozner 1201.36
36 Grant Forrest 1198.57
37 Matthew Southgate 1181.27
38 Sepp Straka 1164.8
39 Julien Guerrier 1138.51
40 Julien Brun 1065.96
41 Tom Mckibbin 1062.46
42 Ewen Ferguson 1030.72
43 Shane Lowry 1022.63
44 Connor Syme 965.74
45 Daniel Brown 933.21
46 Nacho Elvira 929.94
47 Marcus Helligkilde 925.1
48 Dan Bradbury 923.95
49 Ockie Strydom 915.4
50 Jeff Winther 910.11
51 Calum Hill 908.7
52 Hurly Long 892.95
53 Jens Dantorp 890.02
54 Richie Ramsay 878.47
55 Matt Wallace 870.34
56 Nick Bachem 856.91
57 Simon Forsström 850.73
58 Dale Whitnell 847.16
59 Ludvig Åberg 821.91
60 Richard Mansell 821.02
61 Aaron Rai 810.84
62 Marcus Armitage 810.01
63 Shubhankar Sharma 809.03
64 Matthew Jordan 803.61
65 Maximilian Kieffer 784.59
66 Jason Scrivener 779.83
67 Sean Crocker 765.88
68 Callum Shinkwin 754.36
69 Matthew Baldwin 743.21
70 Adam Scott 724.04
71 Todd Clements 704.2
72 Louis De Jager 702.88
73 Matti Schmid 696.08
74 Hennie Du Plessis 695.6
75 Padraig Harrington 686.67
76 Aaron Cockerill 685.01
77 Niklas Nørgaard 682.45
78 Daniel Gavins 680.18
79 Alex Fitzpatrick 669.98
80 Masahiro Kawamura 665.67
81 Rikuya Hoshino 654.63
82 Scott Jamieson 648.73
83 Adri Arnaus 644.66
84 Santiago Tarrio 644.21
85 Kalle Samooja 620
86 Alejandro Del Rey 613.42
87 Adrien Saddier 607.24
88 Gavin Green 598.59
89 David Law 594.5
90 Marcel Schneider 586.74
91 Justin Rose 577.36
92 Oliver Wilson 576.94
93 Fabrizio Zanotti 560.05
94 Andy Sullivan 553.74
95 Marcus Kinhult 542.43
96 Guido Migliozzi 540.99
97 Rafa Cabrera Bello 534.51
98 Eddie Pepperell 533.4
99 Clément Sordet 530.7
100 Daan Huizing 530.45
101 Edoardo Molinari 523.35
102 Billy Horschel 505.88
103 James Morrison 504.03
104 Jayden Schaper 499.88
105 Alex Noren 486.54
106 Johannes Veerman 484.73
107 Thomas Detry 481.9
108 Angel Hidalgo 480.46
109 Lukas Nemecz 479.7
110 Gunner Wiebe 479.66
111 Chase Hanna 476.98
112 Paul Waring 474.9
113 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 463.98
114 Alexander Knappe 461.81
115 Jeong Weon Ko 461.23
116 Ross Fisher 457.69

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.