2023 Maybank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Maybank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Boutier earned her fourth win of the season -- in her fourth different country -- after prevailing in a nine-hole playoff over Atthaya Thitikul. Both players finished regulation on 21-under 267 and then engaged in a lengthy playoff before Boutier ultimately prevailed.
Jasmine Suwannapura and Rose Zhang finished in a share of third place at 19-under total, two shots out of the playoff.
Boutier won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.
Maybank Championship recap notes
Boutier picks up the win in the 29th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time this LPGA Tour season.
By winning the event, Boutier earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 77 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Toto Japan Classic in Japan.
2023 Maybank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R$
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Celine Boutier
|-21
|70
|64
|69
|64
|267
|$450,000
|2
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-21
|66
|71
|62
|68
|267
|$275,072
|T3
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-19
|63
|69
|67
|70
|269
|$176,954
|T3
|Rose Zhang
|-19
|65
|68
|65
|71
|269
|$176,954
|5
|Peiyun Chien
|-18
|65
|69
|68
|68
|270
|$124,246
|T6
|Nelly Korda
|-17
|69
|69
|67
|66
|271
|$87,097
|T6
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-17
|69
|67
|69
|66
|271
|$87,097
|T6
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-17
|67
|69
|67
|68
|271
|$87,097
|
|9
|Megan Khang
|-16
|67
|70
|65
|70
|272
|$67,018
|10
|Gaby Lopez
|-15
|66
|71
|68
|68
|273
|$60,993
|T11
|Lydia Ko
|-14
|68
|71
|65
|70
|274
|$54,591
|T11
|Nasa Hataoka
|-14
|69
|69
|64
|72
|274
|$54,591
|T13
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-13
|73
|69
|66
|67
|275
|$47,890
|T13
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|-13
|70
|66
|71
|68
|275
|$47,890
|T15
|Allisen Corpuz
|-12
|68
|74
|67
|67
|276
|$42,468
|T15
|A Lim Kim
|-12
|69
|66
|74
|67
|276
|$42,468
|T17
|Ruoning Yin
|-11
|68
|68
|72
|69
|277
|$37,450
|
|T17
|Minami Katsu
|-11
|69
|71
|67
|70
|277
|$37,450
|T17
|Hannah Green
|-11
|64
|70
|72
|71
|277
|$37,450
|T20
|Maja Stark
|-10
|74
|68
|69
|67
|278
|$29,986
|T20
|Yuka Saso
|-10
|67
|73
|71
|67
|278
|$29,986
|T20
|Olivia Cowan
|-10
|70
|70
|70
|68
|278
|$29,986
|T20
|Cheyenne Knight
|-10
|69
|71
|70
|68
|278
|$29,986
|T20
|Stephanie Meadow
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|$29,986
|T20
|Jin Young Ko
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|$29,986
|T20
|Xiyu Lin
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|$29,986
|
|T20
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-10
|66
|71
|70
|71
|278
|$29,986
|T20
|Sei Young Kim
|-10
|69
|67
|65
|77
|278
|$29,986
|T29
|Alexa Pano
|-9
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|$22,740
|T29
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-9
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$22,740
|T29
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-9
|72
|69
|67
|71
|279
|$22,740
|T29
|Ayaka Furue
|-9
|66
|72
|69
|72
|279
|$22,740
|T29
|Gina Kim
|-9
|65
|70
|72
|72
|279
|$22,740
|T34
|Lauren Coughlin
|-8
|69
|74
|68
|69
|280
|$18,900
|T34
|Sarah Kemp
|-8
|69
|74
|67
|70
|280
|$18,900
|
|T34
|Grace Kim
|-8
|65
|72
|73
|70
|280
|$18,900
|T34
|Leona Maguire
|-8
|71
|69
|68
|72
|280
|$18,900
|T38
|Yuna Nishimura
|-7
|70
|72
|72
|67
|281
|$16,641
|T38
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-7
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|$16,641
|T40
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-6
|70
|70
|74
|68
|282
|$14,458
|T40
|Perrine Delacour
|-6
|69
|73
|69
|71
|282
|$14,458
|T40
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-6
|71
|70
|70
|71
|282
|$14,458
|T40
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|72
|282
|$14,458
|T40
|Linn Grant
|-6
|65
|71
|71
|75
|282
|$14,458
|
|T45
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-5
|69
|75
|69
|70
|283
|$12,575
|T45
|Yu Liu
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|72
|283
|$12,575
|T47
|Dottie Ardina
|-4
|73
|68
|74
|69
|284
|$11,024
|T47
|Narin An
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|$11,024
|T47
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|72
|284
|$11,024
|T47
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-4
|70
|71
|69
|74
|284
|$11,024
|T47
|Maria Fassi
|-4
|69
|73
|67
|75
|284
|$11,024
|T52
|Natasha Andrea Oon
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$9,638
|T52
|Esther Henseleit
|-3
|74
|68
|71
|72
|285
|$9,638
|
|T52
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|72
|285
|$9,638
|T55
|Andrea Lee
|-2
|73
|68
|75
|70
|286
|$8,885
|T55
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-2
|68
|74
|73
|71
|286
|$8,885
|T57
|Jeneath Wong (a)
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|72
|287
|$0
|T57
|Amy Yang
|-1
|73
|72
|69
|73
|287
|$8,434
|59
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|E
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|$8,132
|T60
|Hinako Shibuno
|1
|71
|69
|79
|70
|289
|$7,581
|T60
|Jenny Shin
|1
|70
|75
|69
|75
|289
|$7,581
|T60
|Albane Valenzuela
|1
|72
|70
|72
|75
|289
|$7,581
|
|T63
|Linnea Strom
|2
|71
|73
|72
|74
|290
|$7,153
|T63
|Aditi Ashok
|2
|67
|80
|68
|75
|290
|$7,153
|T65
|Eun-Hee Ji
|3
|71
|72
|75
|73
|291
|$6,852
|T65
|Ashley Lau
|3
|72
|71
|73
|75
|291
|$6,852
|T67
|Matilda Castren
|4
|73
|74
|69
|76
|292
|$6,552
|T67
|Danielle Kang
|4
|69
|68
|76
|79
|292
|$6,552
|T69
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|5
|72
|79
|74
|68
|293
|$6,174
|T69
|Ryann O'Toole
|5
|71
|70
|78
|74
|293
|$6,174
|T69
|Celine Borge
|5
|69
|76
|73
|75
|293
|$6,174
|
|72
|Yan Liu
|7
|72
|74
|74
|75
|295
|$5,950
|73
|Alyaa Abdulghany
|9
|74
|72
|80
|71
|297
|$5,872
|74
|Jing Xuen Ng (a)
|11
|74
|78
|71
|76
|299
|$0
|75
|Kelly Tan
|13
|71
|76
|74
|80
|301
|$5,797
|T76
|Amanda Tan
|15
|73
|80
|77
|73
|303
|$5,688
|T76
|Ida Ayu Melati
|15
|74
|79
|74
|76
|303
|$5,688