2023 Maybank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/29/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Celine Boutier
The 2023 Maybank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Boutier earned her fourth win of the season -- in her fourth different country -- after prevailing in a nine-hole playoff over Atthaya Thitikul. Both players finished regulation on 21-under 267 and then engaged in a lengthy playoff before Boutier ultimately prevailed.

Jasmine Suwannapura and Rose Zhang finished in a share of third place at 19-under total, two shots out of the playoff.

Boutier won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Maybank Championship recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the 29th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Boutier earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 77 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Toto Japan Classic in Japan.

2023 Maybank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R$ TOT MONEY
1 Celine Boutier -21 70 64 69 64 267 $450,000
2 Atthaya Thitikul -21 66 71 62 68 267 $275,072
T3 Jasmine Suwannapura -19 63 69 67 70 269 $176,954
T3 Rose Zhang -19 65 68 65 71 269 $176,954
5 Peiyun Chien -18 65 69 68 68 270 $124,246
T6 Nelly Korda -17 69 69 67 66 271 $87,097
T6 Brooke M. Henderson -17 69 67 69 66 271 $87,097
T6 Gemma Dryburgh -17 67 69 67 68 271 $87,097
9 Megan Khang -16 67 70 65 70 272 $67,018
10 Gaby Lopez -15 66 71 68 68 273 $60,993
T11 Lydia Ko -14 68 71 65 70 274 $54,591
T11 Nasa Hataoka -14 69 69 64 72 274 $54,591
T13 Pajaree Anannarukarn -13 73 69 66 67 275 $47,890
T13 Chanettee Wannasaen -13 70 66 71 68 275 $47,890
T15 Allisen Corpuz -12 68 74 67 67 276 $42,468
T15 A Lim Kim -12 69 66 74 67 276 $42,468
T17 Ruoning Yin -11 68 68 72 69 277 $37,450
T17 Minami Katsu -11 69 71 67 70 277 $37,450
T17 Hannah Green -11 64 70 72 71 277 $37,450
T20 Maja Stark -10 74 68 69 67 278 $29,986
T20 Yuka Saso -10 67 73 71 67 278 $29,986
T20 Olivia Cowan -10 70 70 70 68 278 $29,986
T20 Cheyenne Knight -10 69 71 70 68 278 $29,986
T20 Stephanie Meadow -10 69 70 69 70 278 $29,986
T20 Jin Young Ko -10 69 70 69 70 278 $29,986
T20 Xiyu Lin -10 69 70 69 70 278 $29,986
T20 Emily Kristine Pedersen -10 66 71 70 71 278 $29,986
T20 Sei Young Kim -10 69 67 65 77 278 $29,986
T29 Alexa Pano -9 68 71 71 69 279 $22,740
T29 Hye-Jin Choi -9 68 70 71 70 279 $22,740
T29 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -9 72 69 67 71 279 $22,740
T29 Ayaka Furue -9 66 72 69 72 279 $22,740
T29 Gina Kim -9 65 70 72 72 279 $22,740
T34 Lauren Coughlin -8 69 74 68 69 280 $18,900
T34 Sarah Kemp -8 69 74 67 70 280 $18,900
T34 Grace Kim -8 65 72 73 70 280 $18,900
T34 Leona Maguire -8 71 69 68 72 280 $18,900
T38 Yuna Nishimura -7 70 72 72 67 281 $16,641
T38 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 70 71 69 71 281 $16,641
T40 Jennifer Kupcho -6 70 70 74 68 282 $14,458
T40 Perrine Delacour -6 69 73 69 71 282 $14,458
T40 Sarah Schmelzel -6 71 70 70 71 282 $14,458
T40 Madelene Sagstrom -6 72 67 71 72 282 $14,458
T40 Linn Grant -6 65 71 71 75 282 $14,458
T45 Hae Ran Ryu -5 69 75 69 70 283 $12,575
T45 Yu Liu -5 71 70 70 72 283 $12,575
T47 Dottie Ardina -4 73 68 74 69 284 $11,024
T47 Narin An -4 70 72 70 72 284 $11,024
T47 Ashleigh Buhai -4 69 73 70 72 284 $11,024
T47 Moriya Jutanugarn -4 70 71 69 74 284 $11,024
T47 Maria Fassi -4 69 73 67 75 284 $11,024
T52 Natasha Andrea Oon -3 70 71 73 71 285 $9,638
T52 Esther Henseleit -3 74 68 71 72 285 $9,638
T52 Mi Hyang Lee -3 70 72 71 72 285 $9,638
T55 Andrea Lee -2 73 68 75 70 286 $8,885
T55 Patty Tavatanakit -2 68 74 73 71 286 $8,885
T57 Jeneath Wong (a) -1 72 71 72 72 287 $0
T57 Amy Yang -1 73 72 69 73 287 $8,434
59 Stephanie Kyriacou E 70 71 74 73 288 $8,132
T60 Hinako Shibuno 1 71 69 79 70 289 $7,581
T60 Jenny Shin 1 70 75 69 75 289 $7,581
T60 Albane Valenzuela 1 72 70 72 75 289 $7,581
T63 Linnea Strom 2 71 73 72 74 290 $7,153
T63 Aditi Ashok 2 67 80 68 75 290 $7,153
T65 Eun-Hee Ji 3 71 72 75 73 291 $6,852
T65 Ashley Lau 3 72 71 73 75 291 $6,852
T67 Matilda Castren 4 73 74 69 76 292 $6,552
T67 Danielle Kang 4 69 68 76 79 292 $6,552
T69 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 5 72 79 74 68 293 $6,174
T69 Ryann O'Toole 5 71 70 78 74 293 $6,174
T69 Celine Borge 5 69 76 73 75 293 $6,174
72 Yan Liu 7 72 74 74 75 295 $5,950
73 Alyaa Abdulghany 9 74 72 80 71 297 $5,872
74 Jing Xuen Ng (a) 11 74 78 71 76 299 $0
75 Kelly Tan 13 71 76 74 80 301 $5,797
T76 Amanda Tan 15 73 80 77 73 303 $5,688
T76 Ida Ayu Melati 15 74 79 74 76 303 $5,688

