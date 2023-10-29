2023 Maybank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Maybank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Boutier earned her fourth win of the season -- in her fourth different country -- after prevailing in a nine-hole playoff over Atthaya Thitikul. Both players finished regulation on 21-under 267 and then engaged in a lengthy playoff before Boutier ultimately prevailed.

Jasmine Suwannapura and Rose Zhang finished in a share of third place at 19-under total, two shots out of the playoff.

Boutier won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Maybank Championship recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the 29th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Boutier earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 77 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Toto Japan Classic in Japan.

2023 Maybank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details