2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Sami Valimaki, who earned the DP World Tour win at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar

Valimaki won once again on the DP World Tour, earning his second win after a playoff victory over Jorge Campillo after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 18-under 270.

It was Valimaki's first-hole birdie that won him the title over the Spaniard on the replay of the par-5 18th.

Nacho Elvira and Scott Jamieson finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Valimaki won the €603,208.88 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Valimaki earned 18.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 66 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Valimaki earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

