2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

10/29/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Sami Valimaki DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 29: Sami Valimaki of Finland poses with the trophy after victory on the first play-off hole during Day Four of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on October 29, 2023 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Sami Valimaki, who earned the DP World Tour win at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar

Valimaki won once again on the DP World Tour, earning his second win after a playoff victory over Jorge Campillo after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 18-under 270.

It was Valimaki's first-hole birdie that won him the title over the Spaniard on the replay of the par-5 18th.

Nacho Elvira and Scott Jamieson finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Valimaki won the €603,208.88 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Valimaki earned 18.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 66 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Valimaki earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sami Välimäki -18 67 67 67 69 270 €603,208.88
P2 Jorge Campillo -18 69 65 66 70 270 €390,311.62
T3 Nacho Elvira -16 68 69 66 69 272 €200,478.24
T3 Scott Jamieson -16 65 72 66 69 272 €200,478.24
5 Jordan Smith -15 68 68 69 68 273 €150,447.39
T6 Joshua Grenville-Wood -14 67 68 72 67 274 €106,448.62
T6 Robert Macintyre -14 66 66 70 72 274 €106,448.62
T6 Santiago Tarrio -14 66 67 71 70 274 €106,448.62
T9 Sean Crocker -13 67 69 67 72 275 €64,697.11
T9 Tom Mckibbin -13 71 69 65 70 275 €64,697.11
T9 Thorbjørn Olesen -13 70 68 71 66 275 €64,697.11
T9 Aaron Rai -13 68 68 73 66 275 €64,697.11
T9 Jason Scrivener -13 70 69 69 67 275 €64,697.11
T9 Matt Wallace -13 71 65 69 70 275 €64,697.11
15 Thomas Aiken -12 69 65 69 73 276 €52,159.83
T16 Ewen Ferguson -11 66 67 72 72 277 €46,056.77
T16 Daniel Hillier -11 65 65 74 73 277 €46,056.77
T16 Rasmus Højgaard -11 68 71 70 68 277 €46,056.77
T16 Daan Huizing -11 68 69 70 70 277 €46,056.77
T16 Pablo Larrazábal -11 67 69 71 70 277 €46,056.77
T21 Wil Besseling -10 72 69 71 66 278 €38,498.92
T21 Ryo Hisatsune -10 68 69 73 68 278 €38,498.92
T21 Niklas Lemke -10 70 67 70 71 278 €38,498.92
T21 Edoardo Molinari -10 68 69 72 69 278 €38,498.92
T21 Tapio Pulkkanen -10 68 71 66 73 278 €38,498.92
T21 Kalle Samooja -10 67 73 68 70 278 €38,498.92
T27 Nicolas Colsaerts -9 70 70 72 67 279 €31,579.76
T27 Alejandro Del Rey -9 68 70 73 68 279 €31,579.76
T27 Zander Lombard -9 69 71 69 70 279 €31,579.76
T27 Yannik Paul -9 71 69 71 68 279 €31,579.76
T27 Eddie Pepperell -9 70 70 70 69 279 €31,579.76
T27 Antoine Rozner -9 71 67 71 70 279 €31,579.76
T27 Adrien Saddier -9 72 67 70 70 279 €31,579.76
T34 Stephen Gallacher -8 66 69 71 74 280 €26,789.57
T34 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -8 70 70 70 70 280 €26,789.57
T36 Ross Fisher -7 70 71 71 69 281 €22,709.04
T36 Rikuya Hoshino -7 67 69 74 71 281 €22,709.04
T36 Alexander Knappe -7 69 70 73 69 281 €22,709.04
T36 Thriston Lawrence -7 67 68 72 74 281 €22,709.04
T36 Richie Ramsay -7 70 70 69 72 281 €22,709.04
T36 Jayden Schaper -7 71 69 71 70 281 €22,709.04
T36 Andy Sullivan -7 67 68 80 66 281 €22,709.04
T36 Jeunghun Wang -7 70 70 69 72 281 €22,709.04
T44 Kazuki Higa -6 71 70 73 68 282 €18,805.92
T44 Jeff Winther -6 72 68 68 74 282 €18,805.92
T44 Fabrizio Zanotti -6 69 70 71 72 282 €18,805.92
T47 Aaron Cockerill -5 70 70 71 72 283 €15,612.46
T47 David Law -5 71 70 72 70 283 €15,612.46
T47 Matthieu Pavon -5 71 70 73 69 283 €15,612.46
T47 Marcel Schneider -5 72 69 71 71 283 €15,612.46
T47 Sebastian Söderberg -5 70 69 74 70 283 €15,612.46
T47 Daniel Van Tonder -5 70 67 74 72 283 €15,612.46
53 Joakim Lagergren -4 69 70 71 74 284 €13,128.66
T54 Hennie Du Plessis -3 72 68 71 74 285 €12,241.59
T54 Lukas Nemecz -3 71 70 72 72 285 €12,241.59
T56 Matthew Baldwin -2 71 70 72 73 286 €11,354.52
T56 Deon Germishuys -2 72 68 73 73 286 €11,354.52
T56 Marcus Kinhult -2 71 70 72 73 286 €11,354.52
59 Guido Migliozzi -1 71 68 72 76 287 €10,644.86
60 John Catlin E 77 63 75 73 288 €10,290.03
T61 James Morrison 2 71 70 75 74 290 €9,757.79
T61 Alvaro Quiros 2 70 66 74 80 290 €9,757.79
T63 Rafa Cabrera Bello 3 71 70 74 76 291 €8,870.72
T63 Todd Clements 3 70 71 75 75 291 €8,870.72
T63 Angel Hidalgo 3 72 69 70 80 291 €8,870.72
66 Simon Forsström 10 71 70 77 80 298 €8,161.06

