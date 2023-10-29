2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Sami Valimaki, who earned the DP World Tour win at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar
Valimaki won once again on the DP World Tour, earning his second win after a playoff victory over Jorge Campillo after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 18-under 270.
It was Valimaki's first-hole birdie that won him the title over the Spaniard on the replay of the par-5 18th.
Nacho Elvira and Scott Jamieson finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the playoff.
Valimaki won the €603,208.88 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes
Valimaki earned 18.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 66 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Valimaki earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sami Välimäki
|-18
|67
|67
|67
|69
|270
|€603,208.88
|P2
|Jorge Campillo
|-18
|69
|65
|66
|70
|270
|€390,311.62
|T3
|Nacho Elvira
|-16
|68
|69
|66
|69
|272
|€200,478.24
|T3
|Scott Jamieson
|-16
|65
|72
|66
|69
|272
|€200,478.24
|5
|Jordan Smith
|-15
|68
|68
|69
|68
|273
|€150,447.39
|T6
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|-14
|67
|68
|72
|67
|274
|€106,448.62
|T6
|Robert Macintyre
|-14
|66
|66
|70
|72
|274
|€106,448.62
|T6
|Santiago Tarrio
|-14
|66
|67
|71
|70
|274
|€106,448.62
|
|T9
|Sean Crocker
|-13
|67
|69
|67
|72
|275
|€64,697.11
|T9
|Tom Mckibbin
|-13
|71
|69
|65
|70
|275
|€64,697.11
|T9
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-13
|70
|68
|71
|66
|275
|€64,697.11
|T9
|Aaron Rai
|-13
|68
|68
|73
|66
|275
|€64,697.11
|T9
|Jason Scrivener
|-13
|70
|69
|69
|67
|275
|€64,697.11
|T9
|Matt Wallace
|-13
|71
|65
|69
|70
|275
|€64,697.11
|15
|Thomas Aiken
|-12
|69
|65
|69
|73
|276
|€52,159.83
|T16
|Ewen Ferguson
|-11
|66
|67
|72
|72
|277
|€46,056.77
|T16
|Daniel Hillier
|-11
|65
|65
|74
|73
|277
|€46,056.77
|
|T16
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-11
|68
|71
|70
|68
|277
|€46,056.77
|T16
|Daan Huizing
|-11
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|€46,056.77
|T16
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-11
|67
|69
|71
|70
|277
|€46,056.77
|T21
|Wil Besseling
|-10
|72
|69
|71
|66
|278
|€38,498.92
|T21
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-10
|68
|69
|73
|68
|278
|€38,498.92
|T21
|Niklas Lemke
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|€38,498.92
|T21
|Edoardo Molinari
|-10
|68
|69
|72
|69
|278
|€38,498.92
|T21
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-10
|68
|71
|66
|73
|278
|€38,498.92
|T21
|Kalle Samooja
|-10
|67
|73
|68
|70
|278
|€38,498.92
|
|T27
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-9
|70
|70
|72
|67
|279
|€31,579.76
|T27
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-9
|68
|70
|73
|68
|279
|€31,579.76
|T27
|Zander Lombard
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|€31,579.76
|T27
|Yannik Paul
|-9
|71
|69
|71
|68
|279
|€31,579.76
|T27
|Eddie Pepperell
|-9
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|€31,579.76
|T27
|Antoine Rozner
|-9
|71
|67
|71
|70
|279
|€31,579.76
|T27
|Adrien Saddier
|-9
|72
|67
|70
|70
|279
|€31,579.76
|T34
|Stephen Gallacher
|-8
|66
|69
|71
|74
|280
|€26,789.57
|T34
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|€26,789.57
|
|T36
|Ross Fisher
|-7
|70
|71
|71
|69
|281
|€22,709.04
|T36
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-7
|67
|69
|74
|71
|281
|€22,709.04
|T36
|Alexander Knappe
|-7
|69
|70
|73
|69
|281
|€22,709.04
|T36
|Thriston Lawrence
|-7
|67
|68
|72
|74
|281
|€22,709.04
|T36
|Richie Ramsay
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|€22,709.04
|T36
|Jayden Schaper
|-7
|71
|69
|71
|70
|281
|€22,709.04
|T36
|Andy Sullivan
|-7
|67
|68
|80
|66
|281
|€22,709.04
|T36
|Jeunghun Wang
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|€22,709.04
|T44
|Kazuki Higa
|-6
|71
|70
|73
|68
|282
|€18,805.92
|
|T44
|Jeff Winther
|-6
|72
|68
|68
|74
|282
|€18,805.92
|T44
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|€18,805.92
|T47
|Aaron Cockerill
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|72
|283
|€15,612.46
|T47
|David Law
|-5
|71
|70
|72
|70
|283
|€15,612.46
|T47
|Matthieu Pavon
|-5
|71
|70
|73
|69
|283
|€15,612.46
|T47
|Marcel Schneider
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|283
|€15,612.46
|T47
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-5
|70
|69
|74
|70
|283
|€15,612.46
|T47
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-5
|70
|67
|74
|72
|283
|€15,612.46
|53
|Joakim Lagergren
|-4
|69
|70
|71
|74
|284
|€13,128.66
|
|T54
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-3
|72
|68
|71
|74
|285
|€12,241.59
|T54
|Lukas Nemecz
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|€12,241.59
|T56
|Matthew Baldwin
|-2
|71
|70
|72
|73
|286
|€11,354.52
|T56
|Deon Germishuys
|-2
|72
|68
|73
|73
|286
|€11,354.52
|T56
|Marcus Kinhult
|-2
|71
|70
|72
|73
|286
|€11,354.52
|59
|Guido Migliozzi
|-1
|71
|68
|72
|76
|287
|€10,644.86
|60
|John Catlin
|E
|77
|63
|75
|73
|288
|€10,290.03
|T61
|James Morrison
|2
|71
|70
|75
|74
|290
|€9,757.79
|T61
|Alvaro Quiros
|2
|70
|66
|74
|80
|290
|€9,757.79
|
|T63
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|3
|71
|70
|74
|76
|291
|€8,870.72
|T63
|Todd Clements
|3
|70
|71
|75
|75
|291
|€8,870.72
|T63
|Angel Hidalgo
|3
|72
|69
|70
|80
|291
|€8,870.72
|66
|Simon Forsström
|10
|71
|70
|77
|80
|298
|€8,161.06