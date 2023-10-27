PGA Tour suspends Vince India, Jake Staiano after they bet on PGA Tour events

The PGA Tour has suspended a pair of Korn Ferry Tour players after each broke the PGA Tour's rules around betting.

Vince India and Jake Staiano have both been suspended by the PGA Tour after violating the PGA Tour Integrity Program. Both players bet on PGA Tour events, which is prohibited by the program. However, neither player bet on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament in which they were a participant.

According to the Integrity Program manual, any player covered by the program cannot, directly or indirectly, bet on the outcome or any other aspect of any PGA Tour Event, any other professional golf competition or any elite amateur golf competition (including Olympic Golf) anywhere in the world. That means a player cannot place any money or other thing of value on the occurrence of an uncertain outcome with the expectation of return or participate in any fantasy or other game that awards a prize of value, including any free-to-play, paid or daily fantasy game, unless expressly approved by the PGA Tour.

Under the program, players are also required to give their best efforts competitively and from contriving an outcome on which a bet can be placed.

India has been suspended for a period of six months that started Sept. 18 and will conclude March 17, 2024. Staiano faces a three-month suspension that runs from Sept. 11 through Dec. 10.

The PGA Tour says it will not make further comment on the suspensions.

India played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2023, and he reached the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals before being eliminated after the Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee. His suspension started the day after that tournament.

Staiano played in eight Korn Ferry Tour events this season before being eliminated from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after the Albertsons Boise Open in August.