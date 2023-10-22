2023 LIV Golf Miami team championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Miami team championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Crushers (Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III), who earned the LIV Golf win at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla.

In the 18-hole final round, all four players' scores counted toward the team total score. The Crushers won the final round by a shot on 11-under 277 total, holding off the RangeGoats (Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch and Thomas Pieters) for the win.

Torque (Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz and David Puig) finished in third, while the 4 Aces (Dustin Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed) were in last in the championship flight.

The Crushers won the $14,000,000 winner's share ($1,400,000 each and $8,400,000 to the franchise) of the $50,000,000 purse for the team competition.

In the tier for teams that lost in the semifinals, Stinger won fifth place. In the tier for teams that lost in the quarterfinals, Ripper won to claim ninth place.

LIV Golf Miami team championship recap notes

No player earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events or team-based events.

Each of the 12 teams earned money for the event, with players each earning 10 percent of the team's share, with the franchise getting 60 percent.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule is over.

2023 LIV Golf Miami team championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Championship

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT MONEY 1 Crushers -11 277 $14,000,000 A Anirban Lahiri -7 65 $1,400,000 B Bryson DeChambeau -5 67 $1,400,000 C Charles Howell III E 72 $1,400,000 D Paul Casey 1 73 $1,400,000 2 RangeGoats -9 279 $8,000,000 A Bubba Watson -5 67 $800,000 B Talor Gooch -2 70 $800,000 C Thomas Pieters -2 70 $800,000 D Harold Varner III E 72 $800,000 3 Torque -6 282 $6,000,000 A Joaquin Niemann -6 66 $600,000 B David Puig -1 71 $600,000 C Sebastián Muñoz E 72 $600,000 D Mito Pereira 1 73 $600,000 4 4 Aces E 288 $4,000,000 A Peter Uihlein -3 69 $400,000 B Patrick Reed -1 71 $400,000 C Pat Perez 1 73 $400,000 D Dustin Johnson 3 75 $400,000

Semifinal Losers

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT MONEY 5 Stinger -7 281 $3,250,000 A Branden Grace -5 67 $325,000 B Dean Burmester -5 67 $325,000 C Charl Schwartzel 1 73 $325,000 D Louis Oosthuizen 2 74 $325,000 6 Fireballs -4 284 $3,000,000 A Carlos Ortiz -8 64 $300,000 B Sergio Garcia 1 73 $300,000 C Eugenio Chacarra 1 73 $300,000 D Abraham Ancer 2 74 $300,000 7 Cleeks 4 292 $2,750,000 A Martin Kaymer E 72 $275,000 B Bernd Wiesberger E 72 $275,000 C Graeme McDowell 2 74 $275,000 D Richard Bland 2 74 $275,000 8 HyFlyers 5 293 $2,500,000 A Cameron Tringale -2 70 $250,000 B Brendan Steele -1 71 $250,000 C Phil Mickelson E 72 $250,000 D James Piot 8 80 $250,000

Quaterfinal Losers

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT MONEY 9 Ripper -5 283 $2,000,000 A Matt Jones -6 66 $200,000 B Jediah Morgan -1 71 $200,000 C Marc Leishman 1 73 $200,000 D Cameron Smith 1 73 $200,000 10 Smash E 288 $1,750,000 A Jason Kokrak -3 69 $175,000 B Brooks Koepka -2 70 $175,000 C Matthew Wolff E 72 $175,000 D Chase Koepka 5 77 $175,000 11 Majesticks 4 292 $1,500,000 A Henrik Stenson -3 69 $150,000 B Ian Poulter E 72 $150,000 C Lee Westwood 2 74 $150,000 D Sam Horsfield 5 77 $150,000 12 Iron Heads 5 293 $1,250,000 A Scott Vincent -2 70 $125,000 B Danny Lee -1 71 $125,000 C Kevin Na 1 73 $125,000 D Sihwan Kim 7 79 $125,000

2023 LIV Golf Miami team championship match play results

Semifinals (Saturday)

4 Aces def. HyFlyers, 2-1

Crushers def. Cleeks, 2-1

Torque def. Stinger, 3-0

RangeGoats def. Fireballs, 2-1

Quarterfinals (Friday)