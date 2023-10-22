2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
10/22/2023
The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money payout is from the $3.75 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize pool is at $637,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $412,500. The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field is headed by Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Marcel Siem and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters from the correct 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all players making the cut have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. The DP World Tour does not have a MDF rule.

The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are no longer subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 710 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 21.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $637,500
2 $412,500
3 $234,750
4 $187,500
5 $159,000
6 $131,250
7 $112,500
8 $93,750
9 $84,000
10 $75,000
11 $69,000
12 $64,500
13 $60,375
14 $57,375
15 $55,125
16 $52,875
17 $50,625
18 $48,375
19 $46,500
20 $45,000
21 $43,500
22 $42,375
23 $41,250
24 $40,125
25 $39,000
26 $37,875
27 $36,750
28 $35,625
29 $34,500
30 $33,375
31 $32,250
32 $31,125
33 $30,000
34 $28,875
35 $27,750
36 $26,625
37 $25,875
38 $25,125
39 $24,375
40 $23,625
41 $22,875
42 $22,125
43 $21,375
44 $20,625
45 $19,875
46 $19,125
47 $18,375
48 $17,625
49 $16,875
50 $16,125
51 $15,375
52 $14,625
53 $13,875
54 $13,125
55 $12,750
56 $12,375
57 $12,000
58 $11,625
59 $11,250
60 $10,875
61 $10,500
62 $10,125
63 $9,750
64 $9,375
65 $9,000

