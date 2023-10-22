2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.
Meronk won once again on the DP World Tour, taking a one-shot victory over Matti Schmid with a final-round 66 that got him to 16-under 272 to beat Schmid's final-round 71 and total of 273.
Richard Mansell continued a solid recent run of form, finishing in solo third place at 14-under total.
Meronk won the €602,907.98 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters recap notes
Meronk earned 21.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 67 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Meronk earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adrian Meronk
|-16
|72
|68
|66
|66
|272
|€602,907.98
|2
|Matti Schmid
|-15
|70
|67
|65
|71
|273
|€390,116.92
|3
|Richard Mansell
|-14
|70
|68
|68
|68
|274
|€223,430.60
|T4
|Louis De Jager
|-13
|68
|67
|72
|68
|275
|€163,849.11
|T4
|Chase Hanna
|-13
|73
|67
|69
|66
|275
|€163,849.11
|6
|Jeff Winther
|-12
|68
|69
|65
|74
|276
|€124,128.11
|T7
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|72
|277
|€97,529.23
|T7
|Marcel Siem
|-11
|70
|70
|69
|68
|277
|€97,529.23
|T9
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-10
|73
|69
|66
|70
|278
|€69,157.09
|T9
|Adrian Otaegui
|-10
|66
|69
|69
|74
|278
|€69,157.09
|T9
|Matthieu Pavon
|-10
|74
|67
|68
|69
|278
|€69,157.09
|T9
|Victor Perez
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|€69,157.09
|T13
|Marcus Armitage
|-9
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|€51,188.07
|T13
|Nick Bachem
|-9
|65
|72
|69
|73
|279
|€51,188.07
|T13
|Dan Bradbury
|-9
|71
|70
|67
|71
|279
|€51,188.07
|T13
|Ewen Ferguson
|-9
|73
|67
|70
|69
|279
|€51,188.07
|T13
|Matthew Jordan
|-9
|73
|69
|69
|68
|279
|€51,188.07
|T13
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-9
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|€51,188.07
|T19
|Adri Arnaus
|-8
|69
|73
|65
|73
|280
|€40,227.64
|T19
|Jorge Campillo
|-8
|71
|71
|67
|71
|280
|€40,227.64
|T19
|Daniel Hillier
|-8
|70
|66
|75
|69
|280
|€40,227.64
|T19
|Matt Kuchar
|-8
|71
|72
|70
|67
|280
|€40,227.64
|T19
|Richie Ramsay
|-8
|71
|71
|71
|67
|280
|€40,227.64
|T19
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-8
|70
|69
|72
|69
|280
|€40,227.64
|T19
|Clément Sordet
|-8
|68
|73
|68
|71
|280
|€40,227.64
|T26
|Wil Besseling
|-7
|67
|71
|70
|73
|281
|€32,095.98
|T26
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-7
|69
|72
|70
|70
|281
|€32,095.98
|T26
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-7
|72
|67
|71
|71
|281
|€32,095.98
|T26
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-7
|71
|69
|73
|68
|281
|€32,095.98
|T26
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-7
|72
|65
|73
|71
|281
|€32,095.98
|T26
|Robert Macintyre
|-7
|72
|70
|67
|72
|281
|€32,095.98
|T26
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-7
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|€32,095.98
|T26
|Connor Syme
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|72
|281
|€32,095.98
|T34
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-6
|71
|70
|71
|70
|282
|€25,393.07
|T34
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|-6
|68
|69
|73
|72
|282
|€25,393.07
|T34
|Thriston Lawrence
|-6
|71
|69
|72
|70
|282
|€25,393.07
|T34
|Tom Mckibbin
|-6
|70
|69
|74
|69
|282
|€25,393.07
|T34
|Jordan Smith
|-6
|74
|69
|68
|71
|282
|€25,393.07
|T39
|Daniel Brown
|-5
|72
|71
|70
|70
|283
|€21,988.41
|T39
|John Catlin
|-5
|72
|71
|69
|71
|283
|€21,988.41
|T39
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-5
|71
|67
|71
|74
|283
|€21,988.41
|T39
|Daan Huizing
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|283
|€21,988.41
|T43
|Sean Crocker
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|72
|284
|€19,505.85
|T43
|Eddie Pepperell
|-4
|70
|73
|68
|73
|284
|€19,505.85
|T43
|Marc Warren
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|€19,505.85
|T46
|Thomas Bjørn
|-3
|76
|67
|70
|72
|285
|€16,313.98
|T46
|Nacho Elvira
|-3
|72
|68
|72
|73
|285
|€16,313.98
|T46
|David Law
|-3
|72
|70
|75
|68
|285
|€16,313.98
|T46
|Zander Lombard
|-3
|68
|74
|70
|73
|285
|€16,313.98
|T46
|James Morrison
|-3
|64
|76
|71
|74
|285
|€16,313.98
|T46
|Matthew Southgate
|-3
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|€16,313.98
|T52
|Matthew Baldwin
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|€12,856.13
|T52
|Ross Fisher
|-2
|70
|71
|70
|75
|286
|€12,856.13
|T52
|Ryan Fox
|-2
|71
|71
|71
|73
|286
|€12,856.13
|T52
|Kazuki Higa
|-2
|69
|72
|72
|73
|286
|€12,856.13
|T56
|Wyndham Clark
|-1
|70
|72
|71
|74
|287
|€11,348.86
|T56
|Jens Dantorp
|-1
|71
|70
|70
|76
|287
|€11,348.86
|T56
|Gavin Green
|-1
|72
|69
|69
|77
|287
|€11,348.86
|T59
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|E
|72
|71
|73
|72
|288
|€10,107.57
|T59
|Mikael Lindberg
|E
|72
|71
|72
|73
|288
|€10,107.57
|T59
|Jason Scrivener
|E
|69
|68
|72
|79
|288
|€10,107.57
|T59
|Martin Simonsen
|E
|76
|67
|71
|74
|288
|€10,107.57
|T63
|Francesco Molinari
|3
|75
|68
|74
|74
|291
|€9,043.62
|T63
|Callum Shinkwin
|3
|71
|69
|73
|78
|291
|€9,043.62
|65
|Daniel Gavins
|4
|67
|73
|76
|76
|292
|€8,511.64
|T66
|Deon Germishuys
|5
|70
|72
|79
|72
|293
|€7,979.66
|T66
|Alexander Knappe
|5
|72
|71
|74
|76
|293
|€7,979.66