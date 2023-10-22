2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

Meronk won once again on the DP World Tour, taking a one-shot victory over Matti Schmid with a final-round 66 that got him to 16-under 272 to beat Schmid's final-round 71 and total of 273.

Richard Mansell continued a solid recent run of form, finishing in solo third place at 14-under total.

Meronk won the €602,907.98 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters recap notes

Meronk earned 21.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 67 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Meronk earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adrian Meronk -16 72 68 66 66 272 €602,907.98
2 Matti Schmid -15 70 67 65 71 273 €390,116.92
3 Richard Mansell -14 70 68 68 68 274 €223,430.60
T4 Louis De Jager -13 68 67 72 68 275 €163,849.11
T4 Chase Hanna -13 73 67 69 66 275 €163,849.11
6 Jeff Winther -12 68 69 65 74 276 €124,128.11
T7 Jeong Weon Ko -11 67 68 70 72 277 €97,529.23
T7 Marcel Siem -11 70 70 69 68 277 €97,529.23
T9 Thorbjørn Olesen -10 73 69 66 70 278 €69,157.09
T9 Adrian Otaegui -10 66 69 69 74 278 €69,157.09
T9 Matthieu Pavon -10 74 67 68 69 278 €69,157.09
T9 Victor Perez -10 69 70 69 70 278 €69,157.09
T13 Marcus Armitage -9 71 70 70 68 279 €51,188.07
T13 Nick Bachem -9 65 72 69 73 279 €51,188.07
T13 Dan Bradbury -9 71 70 67 71 279 €51,188.07
T13 Ewen Ferguson -9 73 67 70 69 279 €51,188.07
T13 Matthew Jordan -9 73 69 69 68 279 €51,188.07
T13 Tapio Pulkkanen -9 69 71 68 71 279 €51,188.07
T19 Adri Arnaus -8 69 73 65 73 280 €40,227.64
T19 Jorge Campillo -8 71 71 67 71 280 €40,227.64
T19 Daniel Hillier -8 70 66 75 69 280 €40,227.64
T19 Matt Kuchar -8 71 72 70 67 280 €40,227.64
T19 Richie Ramsay -8 71 71 71 67 280 €40,227.64
T19 Sebastian Söderberg -8 70 69 72 69 280 €40,227.64
T19 Clément Sordet -8 68 73 68 71 280 €40,227.64
T26 Wil Besseling -7 67 71 70 73 281 €32,095.98
T26 Alex Fitzpatrick -7 69 72 70 70 281 €32,095.98
T26 Rasmus Højgaard -7 72 67 71 71 281 €32,095.98
T26 Rikuya Hoshino -7 71 69 73 68 281 €32,095.98
T26 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -7 72 65 73 71 281 €32,095.98
T26 Robert Macintyre -7 72 70 67 72 281 €32,095.98
T26 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -7 70 71 69 71 281 €32,095.98
T26 Connor Syme -7 72 67 70 72 281 €32,095.98
T34 Rafa Cabrera Bello -6 71 70 71 70 282 €25,393.07
T34 Jeremy Freiburghaus -6 68 69 73 72 282 €25,393.07
T34 Thriston Lawrence -6 71 69 72 70 282 €25,393.07
T34 Tom Mckibbin -6 70 69 74 69 282 €25,393.07
T34 Jordan Smith -6 74 69 68 71 282 €25,393.07
T39 Daniel Brown -5 72 71 70 70 283 €21,988.41
T39 John Catlin -5 72 71 69 71 283 €21,988.41
T39 Marcus Helligkilde -5 71 67 71 74 283 €21,988.41
T39 Daan Huizing -5 72 69 71 71 283 €21,988.41
T43 Sean Crocker -4 71 71 70 72 284 €19,505.85
T43 Eddie Pepperell -4 70 73 68 73 284 €19,505.85
T43 Marc Warren -4 70 71 70 73 284 €19,505.85
T46 Thomas Bjørn -3 76 67 70 72 285 €16,313.98
T46 Nacho Elvira -3 72 68 72 73 285 €16,313.98
T46 David Law -3 72 70 75 68 285 €16,313.98
T46 Zander Lombard -3 68 74 70 73 285 €16,313.98
T46 James Morrison -3 64 76 71 74 285 €16,313.98
T46 Matthew Southgate -3 71 71 72 71 285 €16,313.98
T52 Matthew Baldwin -2 71 70 71 74 286 €12,856.13
T52 Ross Fisher -2 70 71 70 75 286 €12,856.13
T52 Ryan Fox -2 71 71 71 73 286 €12,856.13
T52 Kazuki Higa -2 69 72 72 73 286 €12,856.13
T56 Wyndham Clark -1 70 72 71 74 287 €11,348.86
T56 Jens Dantorp -1 71 70 70 76 287 €11,348.86
T56 Gavin Green -1 72 69 69 77 287 €11,348.86
T59 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia E 72 71 73 72 288 €10,107.57
T59 Mikael Lindberg E 72 71 72 73 288 €10,107.57
T59 Jason Scrivener E 69 68 72 79 288 €10,107.57
T59 Martin Simonsen E 76 67 71 74 288 €10,107.57
T63 Francesco Molinari 3 75 68 74 74 291 €9,043.62
T63 Callum Shinkwin 3 71 69 73 78 291 €9,043.62
65 Daniel Gavins 4 67 73 76 76 292 €8,511.64
T66 Deon Germishuys 5 70 72 79 72 293 €7,979.66
T66 Alexander Knappe 5 72 71 74 76 293 €7,979.66

