2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

Meronk won once again on the DP World Tour, taking a one-shot victory over Matti Schmid with a final-round 66 that got him to 16-under 272 to beat Schmid's final-round 71 and total of 273.

Richard Mansell continued a solid recent run of form, finishing in solo third place at 14-under total.

Meronk won the €602,907.98 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters recap notes

Meronk earned 21.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 67 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Meronk earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details