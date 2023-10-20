The PGA Tour Champions, formerly known as the Champions Tour and originally named the Senior PGA Tour, features legendary golfers competing over the course of a 10- or 11-month season for titles, trophies, money and the season-long race known as the Charles Schwab Cup.

Playing on the PGA Tour Champions is seen as a privilege, a reward for being a notable and exceptional pro golfer throughout a lengthy career on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour or elsewhere in golf. The events the PGA Tour Champions owns have no cut, meaning every golfer is paid for finishing the event. The tournaments are typically 54 holes, asking a little less of players who are older.

However, here is an age minimum to compete on the PGA Tour Champions.

How old does a golfer need to be to play on the PGA Tour Champions?

A participant in a PGA Tour Champions event -- pro or amateur -- has to be at least 50 years old when the event in which they're playing starts. A player could be 49 in the week of the event, provided they turn 50 by the time they tee off in the first round.

This has always been the case with the PGA Tour Champions, and there's no reason to believe that will change in the future. The 50-year-old age minimum also applies to the major championships they don't run, like the US Senior Open, Senior PGA Championship and The Senior Open Championship.

On the Legends of the LPGA Tour, a player has to be 45 years old to compete in their events. However, a player must be 50 years old or older to compete in the US Senior Women's Open, conducted by the USGA.

There is no maximum age for the PGA Tour Champions events. So long as a player qualifies or is invited, and they're 50 years old or older, they can play.