2023 LIV Golf Miami team championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 LIV Golf Miami team championship purse is set for $50 million, with the winner's share coming in at $14,000,000 -- different than the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Miami prize money is awarded differently than the league's other events. A total of 60 percent of the prize money goes to each franchise, with 40 percent split evenly among the four players on each team.

The LIV Golf Miami team championship field is headed by Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

The 48-player field is set for the 14th and final event in the LIV Golf season.

This event is a team championship, pitting 12 teams of four players against each other in a knockout format. There are three rounds of the tournament with teams ranking 5th through 12th competing in the first round on Friday. On Saturday, those winners compete in the second round against the four top-seeded teams. The Sunday final round is total stroke play to determine a champion.

The event is played this year at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla.

This is the 14th event of the season, and there are no Official World Golf Ranking points available to competitors.

LIV Golf Miami team championship: What you need to know

Purse: $50,000,000

Winner's share: $14,000,000 ($1,400,000 each, $8,400,000 to the franchise)

Field size: 48 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners get no Official World Golf Ranking points.

