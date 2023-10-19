2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout
10/19/2023
A photo of golfer Ryan Fox
The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters purse is $3.75 million, with the winner's share at $637,500 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field is headed by Wyndham Clark, Ryan Fox and Adri Arnaus, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters is the 42nd event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 20.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 4,250 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 710 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $637,500
2 $412,500
3 $234,750
4 $187,500
5 $159,000
6 $131,250
7 $112,500
8 $93,750
9 $84,000
10 $75,000
11 $69,000
12 $64,500
13 $60,375
14 $57,375
15 $55,125
16 $52,875
17 $50,625
18 $48,375
19 $46,500
20 $45,000
21 $43,500
22 $42,375
23 $41,250
24 $40,125
25 $39,000
26 $37,875
27 $36,750
28 $35,625
29 $34,500
30 $33,375
31 $32,250
32 $31,125
33 $30,000
34 $28,875
35 $27,750
36 $26,625
37 $25,875
38 $25,125
39 $24,375
40 $23,625
41 $22,875
42 $22,125
43 $21,375
44 $20,625
45 $19,875
46 $19,125
47 $18,375
48 $17,625
49 $16,875
50 $16,125
51 $15,375
52 $14,625
53 $13,875
54 $13,125
55 $12,750
56 $12,375
57 $12,000
58 $11,625
59 $11,250
60 $10,875
61 $10,500
62 $10,125
63 $9,750
64 $9,375
65 $9,000

