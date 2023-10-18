LIV Golf promotion event details released, with three spots available through tournament

LIV Golf will hold a promotion tournament from which will offer three guaranteed spots in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

The event will be a 72-hole tournament played from Dec. 8-10 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the top three finishers getting a place in the LIV Golf League to replace players who were relegated from the league (James Piot, Chase Koepka, Sihwan Kim and Jediah Morgan) after the conclusion of the final individual LIV Golf event of 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

The four relegated players are eligible to compete in the event, along with players who finished 25th through 44th in the LIV Golf individual standings that were released by their respective teams.

Additionally, Nos. 2-32 in the Asian Tour International Series order of merit will be invited to play. The winner of that money list will automatically earn a spot in the LIV Golf League for next year.

Outside of LIV Golf and their affiliates, eligible players include the top 200 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the top 20 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, as well as the winners of the five major global amateur competitions (US Amateur, The Amateur Championship, Latin American Amateur, Asia-Pacific Amateur, European Amateur). All of these players will compete in an 18-hole opening round, with the top 20 players and ties advancing to Round 2, where more players enter the competition.

These additional players are based on further exemption criteria. Major winners since 2018 are eligible to start in Round 2. Winners on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour of the last two years, as well as 2023 winners on the Japan Golf Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour are invited to get the 18-hole edge. The leading money winners from the Sunshine Tour, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the Korean PGA Tour are welcome as well. Participants in the last Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, Walker Cup and Palmer Cup are also offered a spot.

The combined field will then play a second 18-hole day, with that field cut down to the top 16 (presumably, with playoffs as needed) for the third and final day, which features 36 holes of golf. The top three finishers from all 72 holes will earn LIV Golf League spots in 2024.

The details of this event have been shared in the week after the Official World Golf Ranking rejected LIV Golf's application for ranking points moving forward, with the OWGR board citing issues with promotion and relegation as a key problem in their submission. All LIV Golf team captains or co-captains -- 14 players in total -- were exempt from relegation this season. It is unclear how many would be similarly exempt in 2024.