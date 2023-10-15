2023 Shriners Children's Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Shriners Children’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/15/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Tom Kim
The 2023 Shriners Children's Open prize money payout is from the $8.4 million purse, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Shriners Children's Open prize pool is at $1,512,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $915,600 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Shriners Children's Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $17,556.

For 2023 Shriners Children's Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Shriners Children's Open field is headed by Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin, Lanto Griffin and more. With a bunch of golfers closely packed, anything can happen.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open from the correct 2023 Shriners Children's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 33.8 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024.

2023 Shriners Children's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 Shriners Children's Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,512,000
2 $915,600
3 $579,600
4 $411,600
5 $344,400
6 $304,500
7 $283,500
8 $262,500
9 $245,700
10 $228,900
11 $212,100
12 $195,300
13 $178,500
14 $161,700
15 $153,300
16 $144,900
17 $136,500
18 $128,100
19 $119,700
20 $111,300
21 $102,900
22 $94,500
23 $87,780
24 $81,060
25 $74,340
26 $67,620
27 $65,100
28 $62,580
29 $60,060
30 $57,540
31 $55,020
32 $52,500
33 $49,980
34 $47,880
35 $45,780
36 $43,680
37 $41,580
38 $39,900
39 $38,220
40 $36,540
41 $34,860
42 $33,180
43 $31,500
44 $29,820
45 $28,140
46 $26,460
47 $24,780
48 $23,436
49 $22,260
50 $21,588
51 $21,084
52 $20,580
53 $20,244
54 $19,908
55 $19,740
56 $19,572
57 $19,404
58 $19,236
59 $19,068
60 $18,900
61 $18,732
62 $18,564
63 $18,396
64 $18,228
65 $18,060
66 $17,892
67 $17,724
68 $17,556

