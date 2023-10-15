2023 SAS Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 SAS Championship prize money payout is from the $2.1 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete three rounds at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the SAS Championship prize pool is at $315,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $184,800. The SAS Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,050 for 78th place.

For 2023 SAS Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The SAS Championship field is headed by Rod Pampling, Vijay Singh, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 SAS Championship from the correct 2023 SAS Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 315,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 SAS Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

