Champions Tour

2023 SAS Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/15/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Fred Couples
The 2023 SAS Championship prize money payout is from the $2.1 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete three rounds at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the SAS Championship prize pool is at $315,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $184,800. The SAS Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,050 for 78th place.

The SAS Championship field is headed by Rod Pampling, Vijay Singh, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 SAS Championship from the correct 2023 SAS Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 315,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 SAS Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $315,000
2 $184,800
3 $151,200
4 $126,000
5 $100,800
6 $84,000
7 $75,600
8 $67,200
9 $58,800
10 $54,600
11 $50,400
12 $46,200
13 $42,000
14 $39,900
15 $37,800
16 $35,700
17 $33,600
18 $31,500
19 $29,610
20 $27,720
21 $26,040
22 $24,360
23 $23,100
24 $22,050
25 $21,000
26 $19,950
27 $19,110
28 $18,270
29 $17,430
30 $16,590
31 $15,750
32 $15,120
33 $14,490
34 $13,860
35 $13,230
36 $12,600
37 $11,970
38 $11,550
39 $11,130
40 $10,710
41 $10,290
42 $9,870
43 $9,450
44 $9,030
45 $8,610
46 $8,190
47 $7,770
48 $7,350
49 $6,930
50 $6,510
51 $6,090
52 $5,670
53 $5,250
54 $5,040
55 $4,830
56 $4,620
57 $4,410
58 $4,200
59 $3,990
60 $3,780
61 $3,570
62 $3,360
63 $3,150
64 $2,940
65 $2,730
66 $2,520
67 $2,310
68 $2,100
69 $1,974
70 $1,848
71 $1,722
72 $1,596
73 $1,470
74 $1,386
75 $1,302
76 $1,218
77 $1,134
78 $1,050

