2023 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rod Pampling, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C..

Pampling won the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a two-shot win over Steven Alker in the 54-hole event. The Aussie's 15-under 201 total was good enough to earn the victory.

Mario Tiziani and Ernie Els finished in joint third place, with Tizani enjoying a big leap in the Charles Schwab Cup points race.

Pampling won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

Pampling wins the 26th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Pampling -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.

2023 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details