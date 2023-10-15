2023 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

A photo of Rod Pampling
The 2023 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rod Pampling, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C..

Pampling won the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a two-shot win over Steven Alker in the 54-hole event. The Aussie's 15-under 201 total was good enough to earn the victory.

Mario Tiziani and Ernie Els finished in joint third place, with Tizani enjoying a big leap in the Charles Schwab Cup points race.

Pampling won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

SAS Championship recap notes

Pampling wins the 26th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Pampling -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.

2023 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Rod Pampling -15 66 68 67 201 $315,000
2 Steven Alker -13 67 68 68 203 $184,800
T3 Mario Tiziani -11 70 70 65 205 $138,600
T3 Ernie Els -11 67 70 68 205 $138,600
T5 Brian Gay -9 67 72 68 207 $73,500
T5 Thongchai Jaidee -9 67 70 70 207 $73,500
T5 John Huston -9 71 65 71 207 $73,500
T5 Retief Goosen -9 67 69 71 207 $73,500
T5 Paul Broadhurst -9 68 67 72 207 $73,500
T5 Vijay Singh -9 67 68 72 207 $73,500
T11 Bernhard Langer -8 69 69 70 208 $44,625
T11 Richard Green -8 70 67 71 208 $44,625
T11 David Duval -8 68 69 71 208 $44,625
T11 Mike Weir -8 68 69 71 208 $44,625
T15 Bob Estes -7 73 70 66 209 $34,650
T15 Paul Goydos -7 68 72 69 209 $34,650
T15 Darren Clarke -7 71 67 71 209 $34,650
T15 Robert Karlsson -7 68 68 73 209 $34,650
19 Jerry Kelly -6 67 69 74 210 $29,610
T20 Glen Day -5 75 67 69 211 $23,460
T20 Boo Weekley -5 74 68 69 211 $23,460
T20 Stuart Appleby -5 72 69 70 211 $23,460
T20 Ken Tanigawa -5 69 72 70 211 $23,460
T20 Billy Mayfair -5 69 72 70 211 $23,460
T20 Harrison Frazar -5 70 70 71 211 $23,460
T20 Rob Labritz -5 67 71 73 211 $23,460
T27 Andrew Johnson -4 71 71 70 212 $16,680
T27 Brian Cooper -4 70 72 70 212 $16,680
T27 Keith Horne -4 73 68 71 212 $16,680
T27 Tim O'Neal -4 71 70 71 212 $16,680
T27 Alex Cejka -4 71 70 71 212 $16,680
T27 K.J. Choi -4 68 72 72 212 $16,680
T27 Jesper Parnevik -4 67 72 73 212 $16,680
34 Jeff Maggert -3 69 72 72 213 $13,860
T35 Tom Pernice Jr. -2 72 74 68 214 $11,865
T35 Stephen Ames -2 72 73 69 214 $11,865
T35 Corey Pavin -2 73 70 71 214 $11,865
T35 David McKenzie -2 70 72 72 214 $11,865
T35 Joe Durant -2 68 72 74 214 $11,865
T35 Y.E. Yang -2 71 68 75 214 $11,865
T41 Colin Montgomerie -1 72 71 72 215 $9,660
T41 Olin Browne -1 70 73 72 215 $9,660
T41 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -1 70 72 73 215 $9,660
T41 Rocco Mediate -1 70 70 75 215 $9,660
T45 David Toms E 73 73 70 216 $7,980
T45 Padraig Harrington E 70 73 73 216 $7,980
T45 Lee Janzen E 71 69 76 216 $7,980
T45 Wes Short, Jr. E 69 71 76 216 $7,980
T49 Justin Leonard 1 70 74 73 217 $6,720
T49 Marco Dawson 1 72 71 74 217 $6,720
T51 Davis Love III 2 73 72 73 218 $5,376
T51 Woody Austin 2 72 73 73 218 $5,376
T51 Steve Flesch 2 69 75 74 218 $5,376
T51 Jeff Sluman 2 71 71 76 218 $5,376
T51 Carlos Franco 2 71 70 77 218 $5,376
T56 Tim Petrovic 3 75 75 69 219 $4,305
T56 Billy Andrade 3 70 77 72 219 $4,305
T56 Mark Calcavecchia 3 70 74 75 219 $4,305
T56 Kirk Triplett 3 67 75 77 219 $4,305
T60 Fran Quinn 4 73 76 71 220 $3,360
T60 Jason Bohn 4 76 72 72 220 $3,360
T60 David Branshaw 4 73 73 74 220 $3,360
T60 Scott Dunlap 4 71 74 75 220 $3,360
T60 Mark Hensby 4 73 69 78 220 $3,360
T65 Scott McCarron 5 75 75 71 221 $2,520
T65 Tim Herron 5 77 69 75 221 $2,520
T65 Ken Duke 5 74 71 76 221 $2,520
T68 Scott Parel 6 75 74 73 222 $1,974
T68 Steve Jones 6 75 73 74 222 $1,974
T68 John Senden 6 71 74 77 222 $1,974
T71 Mike Goodes 7 73 75 75 223 $1,596
T71 Duffy Waldorf 7 72 73 78 223 $1,596
T71 Chris DiMarco 7 70 75 78 223 $1,596
T74 Shane Bertsch 8 76 76 72 224 $1,302
T74 Scott Verplank 8 74 74 76 224 $1,302
T74 Notah Begay III 8 72 73 79 224 $1,302
77 Neal Lancaster 9 72 77 76 225 $1,134

