2023 acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthieu Pavon, who earned the DP World Tour win at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

Pavon won his first DP World Tour title with a four-shot win over the field, finishing on 23-under 261 to beat Zander Lombard for that breakthrough win.

Nathan Kimsey wound up finishing third in the event, with defending champion Jon Rahm coming short of a fourth title while finishing tied for ninth place.

Pavon won the €523,823.04 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

acciona Open de España recap notes

Pavon earned 20.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 75 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Pavon earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.

2023 acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

