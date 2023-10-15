2023 acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthieu Pavon, who earned the DP World Tour win at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
Pavon won his first DP World Tour title with a four-shot win over the field, finishing on 23-under 261 to beat Zander Lombard for that breakthrough win.
Nathan Kimsey wound up finishing third in the event, with defending champion Jon Rahm coming short of a fourth title while finishing tied for ninth place.
Pavon won the €523,823.04 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.
acciona Open de España recap notes
Pavon earned 20.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 75 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Pavon earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.
2023 acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matthieu Pavon
|-23
|63
|68
|66
|64
|261
|€523,823.04
|2
|Zander Lombard
|-19
|66
|70
|65
|64
|265
|€338,944.32
|3
|Nathan Kimsey
|-18
|66
|68
|65
|67
|266
|€194,122.66
|T4
|Marcel Siem
|-17
|66
|69
|71
|61
|267
|€142,356.61
|T4
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-17
|70
|65
|68
|64
|267
|€142,356.61
|T6
|Dan Bradbury
|-15
|71
|69
|63
|66
|269
|€92,439.36
|T6
|Julien Guerrier
|-15
|72
|63
|67
|67
|269
|€92,439.36
|T6
|Richard Mansell
|-15
|68
|69
|67
|65
|269
|€92,439.36
|T9
|Ewen Ferguson
|-14
|68
|69
|67
|66
|270
|€53,229.66
|T9
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-14
|69
|64
|68
|69
|270
|€53,229.66
|T9
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-14
|67
|71
|64
|68
|270
|€53,229.66
|T9
|Daniel Hillier
|-14
|71
|67
|66
|66
|270
|€53,229.66
|T9
|Romain Langasque
|-14
|66
|69
|66
|69
|270
|€53,229.66
|T9
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-14
|65
|68
|68
|69
|270
|€53,229.66
|T9
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|67
|72
|67
|64
|270
|€53,229.66
|T9
|Kalle Samooja
|-14
|67
|72
|64
|67
|270
|€53,229.66
|T17
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-12
|68
|67
|69
|68
|272
|€39,851.64
|T17
|Wilco Nienaber
|-12
|69
|71
|66
|66
|272
|€39,851.64
|T17
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|€39,851.64
|T20
|Sean Crocker
|-11
|71
|68
|66
|68
|273
|€33,470.75
|T20
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|-11
|70
|66
|66
|71
|273
|€33,470.75
|T20
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-11
|69
|70
|66
|68
|273
|€33,470.75
|T20
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-11
|68
|69
|67
|69
|273
|€33,470.75
|T20
|Joost Luiten
|-11
|66
|71
|68
|68
|273
|€33,470.75
|T20
|Eddie Pepperell
|-11
|65
|70
|67
|71
|273
|€33,470.75
|T20
|Jason Scrivener
|-11
|69
|71
|66
|67
|273
|€33,470.75
|T20
|Paul Waring
|-11
|70
|70
|64
|69
|273
|€33,470.75
|T28
|Julien Brun
|-10
|69
|69
|70
|66
|274
|€26,499.28
|T28
|Gavin Green
|-10
|72
|67
|66
|69
|274
|€26,499.28
|T28
|Alexander Levy
|-10
|69
|67
|70
|68
|274
|€26,499.28
|T28
|Edoardo Molinari
|-10
|69
|66
|70
|69
|274
|€26,499.28
|T28
|Adrian Otaegui
|-10
|69
|68
|67
|70
|274
|€26,499.28
|T28
|Victor Perez
|-10
|70
|68
|70
|66
|274
|€26,499.28
|T28
|Santiago Tarrio
|-10
|68
|70
|70
|66
|274
|€26,499.28
|T35
|Wil Besseling
|-9
|64
|68
|72
|71
|275
|€21,004.28
|T35
|Todd Clements
|-9
|70
|67
|71
|67
|275
|€21,004.28
|T35
|Alexander Knappe
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|66
|275
|€21,004.28
|T35
|Antoine Rozner
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|71
|275
|€21,004.28
|T35
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-9
|66
|66
|72
|71
|275
|€21,004.28
|T35
|Martin Simonsen
|-9
|70
|65
|71
|69
|275
|€21,004.28
|T41
|Aaron Cockerill
|-8
|68
|69
|69
|70
|276
|€17,255.35
|T41
|Louis De Jager
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|68
|276
|€17,255.35
|T41
|Grant Forrest
|-8
|67
|68
|73
|68
|276
|€17,255.35
|T41
|Thriston Lawrence
|-8
|72
|67
|67
|70
|276
|€17,255.35
|T41
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-8
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|€17,255.35
|T41
|Sami Välimäki
|-8
|67
|71
|66
|72
|276
|€17,255.35
|T47
|Calum Hill
|-7
|66
|71
|67
|73
|277
|€13,557.77
|T47
|Matthew Jordan
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|68
|277
|€13,557.77
|T47
|Guido Migliozzi
|-7
|69
|68
|72
|68
|277
|€13,557.77
|T47
|James Morrison
|-7
|70
|70
|66
|71
|277
|€13,557.77
|T47
|John Parry
|-7
|68
|67
|71
|71
|277
|€13,557.77
|T47
|Andrew Wilson
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|68
|277
|€13,557.77
|T53
|Jamie Donaldson
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|68
|278
|€10,707.56
|T53
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-6
|65
|71
|69
|73
|278
|€10,707.56
|T53
|Ross Fisher
|-6
|66
|73
|71
|68
|278
|€10,707.56
|T53
|Lukas Nemecz
|-6
|70
|70
|73
|65
|278
|€10,707.56
|T57
|Christoffer Bring
|-5
|70
|69
|73
|67
|279
|€9,243.94
|T57
|Daniel Brown
|-5
|67
|71
|74
|67
|279
|€9,243.94
|T57
|Richie Ramsay
|-5
|71
|69
|70
|69
|279
|€9,243.94
|T57
|Justin Rose
|-5
|71
|67
|72
|69
|279
|€9,243.94
|T57
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-5
|69
|69
|68
|73
|279
|€9,243.94
|T62
|Thomas Aiken
|-4
|70
|66
|69
|75
|280
|€8,165.48
|T62
|Jorge Campillo
|-4
|68
|72
|70
|70
|280
|€8,165.48
|T64
|Adri Arnaus
|-3
|70
|70
|68
|73
|281
|€6,932.95
|T64
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-3
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|€6,932.95
|T64
|Chase Hanna
|-3
|72
|68
|68
|73
|281
|€6,932.95
|T64
|Daan Huizing
|-3
|70
|69
|73
|69
|281
|€6,932.95
|T64
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-3
|70
|70
|72
|69
|281
|€6,932.95
|T64
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-3
|66
|72
|73
|70
|281
|€6,932.95
|70
|Victor Garcia Broto
|-2
|66
|74
|71
|71
|282
|€5,854.49
|71
|Matthew Baldwin
|-1
|72
|67
|76
|68
|283
|€4,621.97
|72
|Stephen Gallacher
|E
|69
|71
|73
|71
|284
|€4,618.97
|73
|Mikael Lindberg
|1
|70
|70
|74
|71
|285
|€4,615.97
|T74
|Deon Germishuys
|4
|66
|70
|74
|78
|288
|€4,611.47
|T74
|Jeunghun Wang
|4
|68
|71
|73
|76
|288
|€4,611.47