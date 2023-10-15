2023 acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/15/2023
A photo of Matthieu Pavon 2023-10-15 ACCIONA OPEN ESPAÑA 2023 CLUB DE CAMPO VILLA DE MADRID ( SPAIN ) MATTHIEU PAVON OF FRANCE PHOTO: MATEO VILLALBA / ACCIONA OPEN DE ESPAÑA
The 2023 acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthieu Pavon, who earned the DP World Tour win at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

Pavon won his first DP World Tour title with a four-shot win over the field, finishing on 23-under 261 to beat Zander Lombard for that breakthrough win.

Nathan Kimsey wound up finishing third in the event, with defending champion Jon Rahm coming short of a fourth title while finishing tied for ninth place.

Pavon won the €523,823.04 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

acciona Open de España recap notes

Pavon earned 20.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 75 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Pavon earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.

2023 acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matthieu Pavon -23 63 68 66 64 261 €523,823.04
2 Zander Lombard -19 66 70 65 64 265 €338,944.32
3 Nathan Kimsey -18 66 68 65 67 266 €194,122.66
T4 Marcel Siem -17 66 69 71 61 267 €142,356.61
T4 Fabrizio Zanotti -17 70 65 68 64 267 €142,356.61
T6 Dan Bradbury -15 71 69 63 66 269 €92,439.36
T6 Julien Guerrier -15 72 63 67 67 269 €92,439.36
T6 Richard Mansell -15 68 69 67 65 269 €92,439.36
T9 Ewen Ferguson -14 68 69 67 66 270 €53,229.66
T9 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -14 69 64 68 69 270 €53,229.66
T9 Marcus Helligkilde -14 67 71 64 68 270 €53,229.66
T9 Daniel Hillier -14 71 67 66 66 270 €53,229.66
T9 Romain Langasque -14 66 69 66 69 270 €53,229.66
T9 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -14 65 68 68 69 270 €53,229.66
T9 Jon Rahm -14 67 72 67 64 270 €53,229.66
T9 Kalle Samooja -14 67 72 64 67 270 €53,229.66
T17 Alejandro Del Rey -12 68 67 69 68 272 €39,851.64
T17 Wilco Nienaber -12 69 71 66 66 272 €39,851.64
T17 Thorbjørn Olesen -12 68 69 68 67 272 €39,851.64
T20 Sean Crocker -11 71 68 66 68 273 €33,470.75
T20 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -11 70 66 66 71 273 €33,470.75
T20 Alex Fitzpatrick -11 69 70 66 68 273 €33,470.75
T20 Pablo Larrazábal -11 68 69 67 69 273 €33,470.75
T20 Joost Luiten -11 66 71 68 68 273 €33,470.75
T20 Eddie Pepperell -11 65 70 67 71 273 €33,470.75
T20 Jason Scrivener -11 69 71 66 67 273 €33,470.75
T20 Paul Waring -11 70 70 64 69 273 €33,470.75
T28 Julien Brun -10 69 69 70 66 274 €26,499.28
T28 Gavin Green -10 72 67 66 69 274 €26,499.28
T28 Alexander Levy -10 69 67 70 68 274 €26,499.28
T28 Edoardo Molinari -10 69 66 70 69 274 €26,499.28
T28 Adrian Otaegui -10 69 68 67 70 274 €26,499.28
T28 Victor Perez -10 70 68 70 66 274 €26,499.28
T28 Santiago Tarrio -10 68 70 70 66 274 €26,499.28
T35 Wil Besseling -9 64 68 72 71 275 €21,004.28
T35 Todd Clements -9 70 67 71 67 275 €21,004.28
T35 Alexander Knappe -9 69 70 70 66 275 €21,004.28
T35 Antoine Rozner -9 67 68 69 71 275 €21,004.28
T35 Shubhankar Sharma -9 66 66 72 71 275 €21,004.28
T35 Martin Simonsen -9 70 65 71 69 275 €21,004.28
T41 Aaron Cockerill -8 68 69 69 70 276 €17,255.35
T41 Louis De Jager -8 70 69 69 68 276 €17,255.35
T41 Grant Forrest -8 67 68 73 68 276 €17,255.35
T41 Thriston Lawrence -8 72 67 67 70 276 €17,255.35
T41 Sebastian Söderberg -8 70 68 69 69 276 €17,255.35
T41 Sami Välimäki -8 67 71 66 72 276 €17,255.35
T47 Calum Hill -7 66 71 67 73 277 €13,557.77
T47 Matthew Jordan -7 69 70 70 68 277 €13,557.77
T47 Guido Migliozzi -7 69 68 72 68 277 €13,557.77
T47 James Morrison -7 70 70 66 71 277 €13,557.77
T47 John Parry -7 68 67 71 71 277 €13,557.77
T47 Andrew Wilson -7 72 67 70 68 277 €13,557.77
T53 Jamie Donaldson -6 71 69 70 68 278 €10,707.56
T53 Pedro Figueiredo -6 65 71 69 73 278 €10,707.56
T53 Ross Fisher -6 66 73 71 68 278 €10,707.56
T53 Lukas Nemecz -6 70 70 73 65 278 €10,707.56
T57 Christoffer Bring -5 70 69 73 67 279 €9,243.94
T57 Daniel Brown -5 67 71 74 67 279 €9,243.94
T57 Richie Ramsay -5 71 69 70 69 279 €9,243.94
T57 Justin Rose -5 71 67 72 69 279 €9,243.94
T57 Daniel Van Tonder -5 69 69 68 73 279 €9,243.94
T62 Thomas Aiken -4 70 66 69 75 280 €8,165.48
T62 Jorge Campillo -4 68 72 70 70 280 €8,165.48
T64 Adri Arnaus -3 70 70 68 73 281 €6,932.95
T64 Rafa Cabrera Bello -3 70 69 72 70 281 €6,932.95
T64 Chase Hanna -3 72 68 68 73 281 €6,932.95
T64 Daan Huizing -3 70 69 73 69 281 €6,932.95
T64 Jeong Weon Ko -3 70 70 72 69 281 €6,932.95
T64 Tapio Pulkkanen -3 66 72 73 70 281 €6,932.95
70 Victor Garcia Broto -2 66 74 71 71 282 €5,854.49
71 Matthew Baldwin -1 72 67 76 68 283 €4,621.97
72 Stephen Gallacher E 69 71 73 71 284 €4,618.97
73 Mikael Lindberg 1 70 70 74 71 285 €4,615.97
T74 Deon Germishuys 4 66 70 74 78 288 €4,611.47
T74 Jeunghun Wang 4 68 71 73 76 288 €4,611.47

