Why is Lexi Thompson wearing pants on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children’s Open?

Lexi Thompson is making her PGA Tour debut this week at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

In the first round, Thompson shot 2-over 73, hampered by some short-game woes and a three-putt from 13 feet. Overall, though, Thompson fared well in her approach play and did well enough off the tee despite not stacking up quite as well in terms of distance off the tee compared to PGA Tour pros.

While her performance is certain eye-catching, a lot of golf fans will notice that Thompson is wearing pants this week on the PGA Tour instead of the skirt she might typically wear. That's confusing to some folks, but it has been the case that women competing on the PGA Tour -- including Michelle Wie West, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley and Brittany Lincicome -- have all worn pants in their rounds. Why is that?

Why is Lexi Thompson wearing pants on the PGA Tour?

Thompson is wearing pants on the PGA Tour because the PGA Tour regulations require all players to cover their legs with golf attire. That's a standard regulation for every player, which is why PGA Tour players don't wear shorts from week to week, even when they're playing in warm-weather climates.

At PGA of America-run events, including the PGA Championship, players are allowed to wear shorts, skirts and other leg-exposing clothing during practice rounds. However, during the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup championship rounds, players must wear pants.

On the LPGA Tour, the dress code is different, and players are, of course, allowed to wear appropriate clothing of their choosing. They can wear shorts, skirts, skorts, pants, a dress.

While this isn't an issue fans think about or notice most weeks on the PGA Tour, it does catch a fan's attention in the instances when a woman comes from the LPGA Tour to compete on the PGA Tour and wears a significantly different set of clothing to play.