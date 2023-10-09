2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money payout is from the $5 million purse, with the top 60 professional players and ties who complete three rounds at the three-course rotation hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize pool is at $800,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $533,330. The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

For 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

For 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel and more.

This tournament started with 168 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event if they finish in the top 60 and ties, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship from the correct 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 54-hole cut would be made to the top 60 players and ties, but with the rain delays, the full field will be able to compete in the final round and look to get into the top 60.

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 60 and ties, players are no longer subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 915 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 26.1 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

