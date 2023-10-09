2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earned the DP World Tour win at a three-course rotation hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
Fitzpatrick won the tournament, shortened to 54 holes after two days of washouts in the Scottish pro-am event, on 19-under 197.
Fitzpatrick beat out defending champion Ryan Fox, Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate by three shots to earn the win.
In the pro-am event, Fitzpatrick also won while teaming with his mom, Susan, to earn a five-shot victory and earn an additional $50,000.
Fitzpatrick won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes
Fitzpatrick earned 26.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was no 36-hole cut, with all starting players allowed to finish the event in the latest completed event of the season. However, the top 60 players and ties after the tournament was completed were the only ones paid, as would have been the standard were the event played to a 72-hole conclusion.
Fitzpatrick earned 915 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 acciona Open de Espana in Madrid.
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-19
|67
|64
|66
|197
|€774,583.92
|T2
|Marcus Armitage
|-16
|66
|68
|66
|200
|€338,690.62
|T2
|Ryan Fox
|-16
|66
|69
|65
|200
|€338,690.62
|T2
|Matthew Southgate
|-16
|66
|68
|66
|200
|€338,690.62
|5
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-15
|64
|75
|62
|201
|€193,190.34
|T6
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-14
|65
|71
|66
|202
|€128,034.17
|T6
|Matthieu Pavon
|-14
|69
|66
|67
|202
|€128,034.17
|T6
|Sami Välimäki
|-14
|68
|67
|67
|202
|€128,034.17
|
|T6
|Matt Wallace
|-14
|68
|68
|66
|202
|€128,034.17
|T10
|Grant Forrest
|-13
|65
|67
|71
|203
|€81,673.04
|T10
|Daan Huizing
|-13
|69
|67
|67
|203
|€81,673.04
|T10
|Antoine Rozner
|-13
|67
|70
|66
|203
|€81,673.04
|T10
|Jeff Winther
|-13
|66
|72
|65
|203
|€81,673.04
|T14
|Adri Arnaus
|-12
|64
|73
|67
|204
|€60,656.76
|T14
|Laurie Canter
|-12
|66
|71
|67
|204
|€60,656.76
|T14
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-12
|67
|70
|67
|204
|€60,656.76
|T14
|Billy Horschel
|-12
|65
|70
|69
|204
|€60,656.76
|
|T14
|David Law
|-12
|66
|74
|64
|204
|€60,656.76
|T14
|Tom Mckibbin
|-12
|70
|67
|67
|204
|€60,656.76
|T14
|David Micheluzzi
|-12
|70
|68
|66
|204
|€60,656.76
|T14
|Yannik Paul
|-12
|67
|70
|67
|204
|€60,656.76
|T22
|Nacho Elvira
|-11
|66
|66
|73
|205
|€50,120.14
|T22
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-11
|69
|71
|65
|205
|€50,120.14
|T22
|Peter Uihlein
|-11
|64
|72
|69
|205
|€50,120.14
|T25
|Nick Bachem
|-10
|66
|70
|70
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Haydn Barron
|-10
|68
|73
|65
|206
|€39,868.29
|
|T25
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-10
|69
|67
|70
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Jamie Donaldson
|-10
|66
|71
|69
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Ross Fisher
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Calum Hill
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-10
|71
|69
|66
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Robert Macintyre
|-10
|70
|71
|65
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Darius Van Driel
|-10
|71
|71
|64
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Marc Warren
|-10
|70
|72
|64
|206
|€39,868.29
|T25
|Oliver Wilson
|-10
|70
|71
|65
|206
|€39,868.29
|
|T25
|Andrew Wilson
|-10
|71
|68
|67
|206
|€39,868.29
|T37
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-9
|65
|73
|69
|207
|€28,705.17
|T37
|Guido Migliozzi
|-9
|68
|72
|67
|207
|€28,705.17
|T37
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-9
|68
|76
|63
|207
|€28,705.17
|T37
|Jayden Schaper
|-9
|68
|72
|67
|207
|€28,705.17
|T37
|Sandy Scott
|-9
|67
|73
|67
|207
|€28,705.17
|T37
|Connor Syme
|-9
|71
|70
|66
|207
|€28,705.17
|T37
|Paul Waring
|-9
|71
|72
|64
|207
|€28,705.17
|T44
|John Axelsen
|-8
|67
|74
|67
|208
|€20,959.33
|
|T44
|Sean Crocker
|-8
|70
|71
|67
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-8
|67
|73
|68
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Deon Germishuys
|-8
|76
|66
|66
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Nathan Kimsey
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-8
|71
|70
|67
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-8
|67
|73
|68
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Renato Paratore
|-8
|73
|70
|65
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Mark Power
|-8
|70
|72
|66
|208
|€20,959.33
|T44
|Callum Shinkwin
|-8
|66
|73
|69
|208
|€20,959.33
|
|T54
|Ewen Ferguson
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Oliver Hundebøll
|-7
|66
|74
|69
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Casey Jarvis
|-7
|75
|69
|65
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Matthew Jordan
|-7
|68
|72
|69
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Thriston Lawrence
|-7
|74
|67
|68
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Zander Lombard
|-7
|65
|74
|70
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|James Morrison
|-7
|72
|69
|68
|209
|€13,213.49
|
|T54
|Wilco Nienaber
|-7
|65
|77
|67
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Kalle Samooja
|-7
|72
|71
|66
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-7
|73
|70
|66
|209
|€13,213.49
|T54
|Santiago Tarrio
|-7
|73
|72
|64
|209
|€13,213.49