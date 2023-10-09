2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/09/2023
A photo of golfer Matt Fitzpatrick
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earned the DP World Tour win at a three-course rotation hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Fitzpatrick won the tournament, shortened to 54 holes after two days of washouts in the Scottish pro-am event, on 19-under 197.

Fitzpatrick beat out defending champion Ryan Fox, Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate by three shots to earn the win.

In the pro-am event, Fitzpatrick also won while teaming with his mom, Susan, to earn a five-shot victory and earn an additional $50,000.

Fitzpatrick won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 26.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was no 36-hole cut, with all starting players allowed to finish the event in the latest completed event of the season. However, the top 60 players and ties after the tournament was completed were the only ones paid, as would have been the standard were the event played to a 72-hole conclusion.

Fitzpatrick earned 915 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 acciona Open de Espana in Madrid.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Fitzpatrick -19 67 64 66 197 €774,583.92
T2 Marcus Armitage -16 66 68 66 200 €338,690.62
T2 Ryan Fox -16 66 69 65 200 €338,690.62
T2 Matthew Southgate -16 66 68 66 200 €338,690.62
5 Sebastian Söderberg -15 64 75 62 201 €193,190.34
T6 Nicolas Colsaerts -14 65 71 66 202 €128,034.17
T6 Matthieu Pavon -14 69 66 67 202 €128,034.17
T6 Sami Välimäki -14 68 67 67 202 €128,034.17
T6 Matt Wallace -14 68 68 66 202 €128,034.17
T10 Grant Forrest -13 65 67 71 203 €81,673.04
T10 Daan Huizing -13 69 67 67 203 €81,673.04
T10 Antoine Rozner -13 67 70 66 203 €81,673.04
T10 Jeff Winther -13 66 72 65 203 €81,673.04
T14 Adri Arnaus -12 64 73 67 204 €60,656.76
T14 Laurie Canter -12 66 71 67 204 €60,656.76
T14 Hennie Du Plessis -12 67 70 67 204 €60,656.76
T14 Billy Horschel -12 65 70 69 204 €60,656.76
T14 David Law -12 66 74 64 204 €60,656.76
T14 Tom Mckibbin -12 70 67 67 204 €60,656.76
T14 David Micheluzzi -12 70 68 66 204 €60,656.76
T14 Yannik Paul -12 67 70 67 204 €60,656.76
T22 Nacho Elvira -11 66 66 73 205 €50,120.14
T22 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -11 69 71 65 205 €50,120.14
T22 Peter Uihlein -11 64 72 69 205 €50,120.14
T25 Nick Bachem -10 66 70 70 206 €39,868.29
T25 Haydn Barron -10 68 73 65 206 €39,868.29
T25 Alejandro Del Rey -10 69 67 70 206 €39,868.29
T25 Jamie Donaldson -10 66 71 69 206 €39,868.29
T25 Ross Fisher -10 69 69 68 206 €39,868.29
T25 Calum Hill -10 67 70 69 206 €39,868.29
T25 Rasmus Højgaard -10 71 69 66 206 €39,868.29
T25 Robert Macintyre -10 70 71 65 206 €39,868.29
T25 Darius Van Driel -10 71 71 64 206 €39,868.29
T25 Marc Warren -10 70 72 64 206 €39,868.29
T25 Oliver Wilson -10 70 71 65 206 €39,868.29
T25 Andrew Wilson -10 71 68 67 206 €39,868.29
T37 Marcus Helligkilde -9 65 73 69 207 €28,705.17
T37 Guido Migliozzi -9 68 72 67 207 €28,705.17
T37 Niklas Nørgaard -9 68 76 63 207 €28,705.17
T37 Jayden Schaper -9 68 72 67 207 €28,705.17
T37 Sandy Scott -9 67 73 67 207 €28,705.17
T37 Connor Syme -9 71 70 66 207 €28,705.17
T37 Paul Waring -9 71 72 64 207 €28,705.17
T44 John Axelsen -8 67 74 67 208 €20,959.33
T44 Sean Crocker -8 70 71 67 208 €20,959.33
T44 Pedro Figueiredo -8 67 73 68 208 €20,959.33
T44 Deon Germishuys -8 76 66 66 208 €20,959.33
T44 Nathan Kimsey -8 70 69 69 208 €20,959.33
T44 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -8 71 70 67 208 €20,959.33
T44 Louis Oosthuizen -8 67 73 68 208 €20,959.33
T44 Renato Paratore -8 73 70 65 208 €20,959.33
T44 Mark Power -8 70 72 66 208 €20,959.33
T44 Callum Shinkwin -8 66 73 69 208 €20,959.33
T54 Ewen Ferguson -7 70 71 68 209 €13,213.49
T54 Oliver Hundebøll -7 66 74 69 209 €13,213.49
T54 Casey Jarvis -7 75 69 65 209 €13,213.49
T54 Matthew Jordan -7 68 72 69 209 €13,213.49
T54 Maximilian Kieffer -7 69 72 68 209 €13,213.49
T54 Søren Kjeldsen -7 69 71 69 209 €13,213.49
T54 Thriston Lawrence -7 74 67 68 209 €13,213.49
T54 Zander Lombard -7 65 74 70 209 €13,213.49
T54 James Morrison -7 72 69 68 209 €13,213.49
T54 Wilco Nienaber -7 65 77 67 209 €13,213.49
T54 Kalle Samooja -7 72 71 66 209 €13,213.49
T54 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -7 73 70 66 209 €13,213.49
T54 Santiago Tarrio -7 73 72 64 209 €13,213.49

