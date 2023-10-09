2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who earned the DP World Tour win at a three-course rotation hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Fitzpatrick won the tournament, shortened to 54 holes after two days of washouts in the Scottish pro-am event, on 19-under 197.

Fitzpatrick beat out defending champion Ryan Fox, Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate by three shots to earn the win.

In the pro-am event, Fitzpatrick also won while teaming with his mom, Susan, to earn a five-shot victory and earn an additional $50,000.

Fitzpatrick won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 26.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was no 36-hole cut, with all starting players allowed to finish the event in the latest completed event of the season. However, the top 60 players and ties after the tournament was completed were the only ones paid, as would have been the standard were the event played to a 72-hole conclusion.

Fitzpatrick earned 915 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 acciona Open de Espana in Madrid.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details